DC Edit | BJP in damage control mode

The proponents of the idea of “one nation one election” often cite the disruption frequent elections and the attendant model code of conduct cause to development activities in the country and the costs involved but the real reason could be that any one or more of the 28 states and eight Union territories in the country will have an election at any point in time. And, too, the general elections to the Lok Sabha. This would entail that the parties in power or in Opposition have to be on their toes all the time, ensuring that no action of theirs hurt the sentiments of the people.

Amidst it all, political leaders speaking out of turn on policy issues or events can very well spoil the party for the parties. Hence the immediate reaction of the BJP, disowning the remarks of its MP, Kangana Ranaut, on the farmers’ agitation. The same is the fate of the Congress when Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda spoke on inheritance tax or when former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar elaborated upon his criticism of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP, which rules Haryana, is pulling out all stops in its efforts to hit a hat-trick in the Assembly election scheduled there on October 1. But it must have the blessings of the powerful farmer community if it were to dream of getting back to power. Ms Ranaut’s disparaging remarks on the farmer agitations which contain serious but unsubstantiated allegations thus throw a spanner in this bid. It must be remembered that Ms Ranaut had to brave a physical assault by an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force in Chandigarh airport who was incensed by her insensitive comments on the community earlier. The BJP has, therefore, taken pre-emptive action by rejecting her comments to save its skin ahead of the Haryana elections.



