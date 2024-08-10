A huge change has come about in Dhaka where an interim government, headed by the microfinance banker to the poor Muhammad Yunus assuming charge and, predictably, platitudinous commitments to uphold, support and protect the constitution have been expressed.

Diplomatic courtesy was extended in India wishing the senior Bangladesh public figure who nearly started a political party years ago at the behest of the Army and was later hounded by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is currently in India awaiting a passage to a sanctum in Europe.

In welcoming Mr Yunus to Dhaka’s seat of power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the safety of the Hindus, facing attacks in places all over Bangladesh, and of other minority communities be ensured. This statement, with the emphasis on Hindus, had to be made as huge concerns have arisen over the well-being of the members of minority communities, particularly the Hindus, because Bangladesh was in the throes of limitless violence.

Awami League members have been primarily targeted with some of them meeting a horrible fate like being done to death by arson set off by the mobs. But it is the Hindus who may be facing the probability of a continued pogrom carried out by extreme radical elements like the Islamic party Jamaat even after conditions settle down once the interim government takes control and restores law and order.

Conspiracy theories may abound about which world powers, or their proxies, were behind the student movement snowballing into an uncontrollable stir led by a rampaging mob ready to strike down the Prime Minister at her home. The fact remains that Sheikh Hasina fled for fear of her life, with family members pressuring her not to stay and risk the fate that befell her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan, and many of his family members.

The major challenge ahead for the interim government is to ensure that killings of Awami League members and the minorities do not keep occurring. While the adviser and head of the 17-member Cabinet may have immediately ascribed the killing of members of the minority communities to a conspiracy, restoring public order with the help of the Army, the police forces and student volunteers is the first task he must address as the world frets over loss of lives.

Evidence is emerging that an emboldened Jamaat, sidelined by Sheikh Hasina in her push for a state leaning to the secular as opposed to a religion-dominated society like Pakistan, stepped into the chaos of student protests focussed on job quotas, along with members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to further mobilise the popular movement against her.

A poll cannot be far away and the prospect of the return of BNP, led by her son Tarique Rahman as an ageing Khaleda Zia may not be able to return to the centre of Bangladesh politics, is not to be ruled out. India, which had committed itself fully to Sheikh Hasina’s rule as she was historically a close ally in the region, may have to reset ties with a not insignificant trading partner country while ensuring that it can handle the possible security threats posed by radical elements.