 Top
Home » Opinion » Columnists

Wasbir Hussain | Is Delhi looking at a new neighbourhood via N-E?

Columnists
wasbir hussain
10 March 2025 11:05 PM IST

Of late, New Delhi is seen lending its weight behind mega investment and trade initiatives being launched by Assam, the most populated state in the Northeast, and its immediate neighbour Bhutan

Wasbir Hussain | Is Delhi looking at a new neighbourhood via N-E?
x
The question now is with the ad hoc government in Dhaka led by economist Mohammed Yunus (in picture) training his guns against India, even going to the extent of inviting the Pakistani Army to train Bangladeshi soldiers, and the continuing instability in Myanmar with the junta being pushed to the wall in large parts by the pro-democracy resistance forces, will India’s Act Policy take a hit. — Internet


( Source : Asian Age )
bangladesh northeast india china myanmar Mohammed Yunus Gelephu Mindfulness City bhutan 
wasbir hussain
About the Authorwasbir hussain

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X