Wasbir Hussain | Is Delhi looking at a new neighbourhood via N-E?

Of late, New Delhi is seen lending its weight behind mega investment and trade initiatives being launched by Assam, the most populated state in the Northeast, and its immediate neighbour Bhutan
The question now is with the ad hoc government in Dhaka led by economist Mohammed Yunus (in picture) training his guns against India, even going to the extent of inviting the Pakistani Army to train Bangladeshi soldiers, and the continuing instability in Myanmar with the junta being pushed to the wall in large parts by the pro-democracy resistance forces, will India’s Act Policy take a hit. — Internet