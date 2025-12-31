Vishnu Deo Sai | In 2 Years, Chhattisgarh Set on Future-Ready Path

Backed by a new industrial policy, a green energy push and rising investments, Chhattisgarh is demonstrating how social development and economic ambition can go hand in hand. Over the past two years, a combination of stronger revenue, welfare coverage, focused reforms and improved delivery mechanisms has created measurable outcomes across departments, marking a decisive shift in the state’s growth trajectory.

Chhattisgarh’s development story is increasingly being shaped by its pillars of society -- women, youth and farmers. Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 14,306.33 crores has been disbursed through 22 instalments to about 70 lakh women of Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh government has in fact declared 2026 as Mahtari Gaurav Varsh to showcase its empowered women.

Monthly payments to “Mitanins” (female paramedical workers) are now made online. Women’s self-help groups have also been entrusted with producing ready-to-eat nutrition in six districts, creating income opportunities at the grassroots. Healthcare coverage, too, has expanded substantially. Under the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Health Assistance Scheme, 77.2 lakh families are eligible for free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakhs annually, under a budget of Rs 1,500 crores.

Farmers, meanwhile, are a priority. Paddy procurement in 2024-25 reached 149.25 lakh tonnes at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Industry and energy development accelerated with the Vision 2047-aligned Industrial Policy, attracting Rs 7.83 lakh crores in investment proposals across IT, semiconductors, healthcare, green energy and logistics. Chhattisgarh became India’s first state to successfully auction a lithium block, a step towards self-reliance in electric mobility. With a 30,000 MW generation capacity, the state is emerging as a national power hub.

For the first time, tourism has been accorded industry status, with the Destination Chhattisgarh campaign promoting tribal heritage and eco-tourism.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah, our government has set a firm target to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026; in the last 23 months, over 500 Naxals were neutralised, around 2,500 surrendered, 1,900 were arrested and 83 security camps established.

Alongside security action, 15,000 PM Awas houses were approved under the new rehabilitation policy, alongside reopening of 50 schools in Bastar and the first school in Rekavaya village of Abujhmad.

Over the past two years, Chhattisgarh has positioned itself as a future-ready state, balancing social inclusion and economic growth.