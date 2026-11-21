Muddling through November as we are now, we know it well, but what on earth’s Movember?

Tis what this penultimate month’s called by the many growing moustaches (mostly male), to raise awareness and funds for men’s health. A moustache in its many manifestations, and how seriously its wearers take them, can be funny, but men’s health, especially mental health, and how often it’s brushed under the shaggy carpet (by men themselves), is no laughing matter. Not having the column space, however, to take a fine-tooth comb to this tangled web, let’s contemplate the hair-raising stuff men cultivate on their upper lips instead, raising Movember’s profile in our own less hirsute way!

Even shorn of the important connection to health, ‘mo’s bristle with historical significance. On the face of it, they might appear merely cosmetic, but the (twirly) point of one goes beyond the easily deciphered. Proud possessor of one of the most famous fictional moustaches, Hercule Poirot, undoubtedly drew strength from the flourishing of his well-tended foliage. So often did his suspects slip up in the face of its magnificence, in Lord Edgeware Dies, clean-shaven Hastings gushes, “I think it is the famous moustaches. She is carried away by their beauty!”

But, perhaps, not enough women were being transported by their tremendousness, compelling ‘mo’s to thin out in the late twentieth century. Having moved on from the prissy, pencil, David Niven tache (clever man but not his moustache), Hollywood hunks, from the pulchritudinous Robert Redford to his pale copy Brad Pitt, sprouted whiskers less and less.

Yet, paired with a beard, it’s back in vogue, particularly post-pandemic, when men downed their razors in protest at life’s vicissitudes. To the extent that, while follicular fashions have forever flowed and faded, ‘mo’s from different epochs co-exist in the present, mushrooming from the identity being embraced or image projected. If Pedro Pascal’s Latin muttonchops add to the macho mien his roles demand, Zohran Mamdani’s lush Mughal garden is the external flowering of his statesmanly traits. (Incidentally, as seen on Diwali, Mamdani’s sheared his beard this Movember, to focus attention on his moustache and men’s health)!

Not that it’s ever fallen out of favour with Subcontinental men. South Indian actoRRRs, such as Ram Charan, have invariably cultivated handlebars, while an afternoon spent watching the IPL, proved that 90% of its players are champions of full facial efflorescence. A tactic, I presume, to hide how adolescent they’d look (even leaving smooth-cheeked Sooryavanshi out of the conversation), but for their swashbuckling stubble and bristling beards.

Slip a mo’s cross-section under the psychological microscope, and its inextricable intertwining with male identity becomes obvious. Like Samson’s locks, without which he was lost, facial hair on men is as much about the projection of power, as internalising that assurance. From Indian politicians to Colombian cartel bosses to American WWE wrestlers, they’re signalling machismo with their greased moustaches!

In life, my father almost always sported one, but in death he was most unfortunately shorn of this trusty adjunct, shaved without warning or reason by a nurse whilst in a coma and unable to protest. An accomplished man with or without it, I still think he would have been happier making his last journey fully equipped!

A man and his moustache must never be parted. We veer too close to emasculation when divesting them of their sundries without their explicit consent. At a time when identity politics is splitting hairs, men’s hirsute exterior as an extension of their masculinity is even ‘mo’ important. Which makes the moustache a potent symbol of another hypermasculine thing they do; keep physical and mental troubles to themselves. Big boys don’t cry we’ve been told repeatedly, and they’re certainly reluctant to ask for the slightest bit of medical or emotional help. So enmeshed with their notions of virility, of not wanting to appear a ‘damsel in distress’, it is a hairier area by far than their upper lip!

I know all about men making light of ailments, refusing to see doctors in consequence, as I have a son and a husband, and the stats support my personal experience. A British survey taken last year found that 48% of men “felt pressure to tough it out” silently, while a third were worried about being seen as weak when reporting illnesses.

It’s undeniable that men frequently leave it too late to get medical help, and that dying early for some is a badge of courage. But it isn’t on battlefields that most pass away these days, for questionable ‘noble’ causes, but from dragging their feet on health problems. Not to mention their bashfulness in confiding in others (said with an entirely justified roll of the eyes)!

Mo reason, therefore, to set aside time, at least a month in the year, to campaign for the health of our millions of good lads and (annoying but loveable) geezers. A month to raise awareness of the importance of opening up, about everything, but health most of all. A month to convince them that real manliness resides in acknowledging and dealing with masculine issues of the medical kind (no, that doesn’t make us nags).

If you’re mo adept at growing a moustache than sharing confidences (in other words, a man), then why not sprout something in solidarity next Movember? Every whisker is welcome, even wispy ones. Nor do they need to be time-consuming endeavours, tended with adoration à la Poirot, as it’s the thought that counts in this instance. All that’s required is the male chromosome, a partner who doesn’t mind passing beard burns, and the hope of good health for everyone.