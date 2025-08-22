Shobhaa De | Romancing The Monsoon: Mumbai Smiles In Deluge!

Apres le deluge… as the French say… can be interpreted in multiple ways. Historically, the accurate quote is attributed to King Louis XV of France and reads “Apres moi, le deluge” (After me, the deluge) -- a rather bombastic way of perpetuating oneself in history. There is another version addressed to Madame Pompadour: “Apres nous, le deluge” (After us, the floods). The phrase can be seen as impossibly arrogant or cynically nihilistic. First recorded during the Battle of Rossbach (1757), which was disastrous for the French, the implications of the phrase were largely negative. Loosely put, it cheekily declares: Who cares what happens after the floods?

Mumbaikars do care! But there are many Louis XVs in Mumbai and in Maharashtra, and a few Madame Pompadours too! The deluge is behind us. But questions remain.

The real work begins now. That is, if our local kings and satraps are serious about fixing what has been an annual disaster. In all fairness, despite daunting odds, our civic staff and police force swam the extra length this year. What failed the metropolis has more to do with the absence of long-term plans and ground-level action -- a Herculean task given the speed at which Mumbai is changing. There’s more of everything clogging our metropolis: more people, more cars, more autorickshaws, more garbage, more sewage. Combine that with infrastructure that is overwhelmed at all levels, and what we are left to cope with is monumental chaos. The “Mumbai drowning” story isn’t new. There ought not to be any excuses for the city collapsing after three days of furious, non-stop rain. After all, we weren’t facing a monster tsunami that hits without prior warning, causing mega-devastation in its wake. Our monsoon patterns are meticulously mapped… but yes, they have definitely changed. This year the rains arrived 16 days too early, catching us off guard. Most pre-monsoon precautions were in place: desilting of rivers/waterways and efficient working of pumping stations. But the rain gods have their own methods: this was an ambush! A downpour that beat a 100-year record! Come on… not even the best administration in the world can have perfect control over a megapolis under these freaky circumstances. Look at what happened in so-called futuristic world cities like Dubai, which almost sank during heavy rains. New York was unable to deal with unseasonal flooding. Life in the Big Apple came to a standstill. Civic problems of these mega-cities are minimal compared to what Mumbai has to contend with.

Take what happened to Mumbai this week. Senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani took over as our municipal commissioner in March 2024. Earlier, he was the principal secretary to Uddhav Thackeray during Uddhav’s tenure as Maharashtra CM. Mr Gagrani holds the highest post in the BMC’s executive wing, handling public health, sanitation and urban planning, plus BEST and the Mumbai fire brigade, besides his other responsibilities. In many ways, our municipal commissioners act as independent CEOs with almost limitless power to ensure the city functions efficiently, safely and seamlessly. During the deluge, the buck

stopped with him and his team. Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, was candid enough to acknowledge a few lapses. In the end, it was the tide that saved Mumbai. A few more centimetres (the danger mark is 4 metres, the high tide hit 3.6 metres before receding), and we’d have truly drowned. Our civic staff acquitted themselves honourably enough, so can we please stop bashing them up? Our overworked and much maligned cops did the city proud as well, making sure collateral damage was contained.

Mumbai is a work in progress. “Progress” being a debatable term. What Mumbaikars are being fed right now are fables and fairytales of a dramatic resurgence, with ambitious plans of multi-crore redevelopment projects. A complete movie star makeover. Does any of this translate into a better quality of life for citizens? Sadly, the answer is a resounding “NO”! The BMC elections are overdue. So far, we don’t have a date. With any luck, we may go to the polls in February 2026. But a lot can derail those plans. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation governs Greater Mumbai, the largest city in India. The large elections were held in 2017! Currently, Maharashtra has no state election commissioner! The city is being run by an administrator… and nobody has noticed, nor cares. The Shiv Sena had won 84 seats during the last election in 2017 and was nearly dethroned by the BJP, winning 82. The BJP seems determined to snatch power from the Shiv Sena and instal Mumbai’s first BJP mayor. Take a look at the numbers at stake: The BMC has reserve funds exceeding Rs 88,304 crores. But its financial obligations run into Rs 1,24.129.28 crores. Despite its awe-inspiring wealth, it is still wobbly and on shaky ground. That apart, the party that controls the BMC effectively dominates politics at the micro level. This is where big money is made and political goons reign, extorting money wherever and whenever possible. Nothing, but nothing, gets done without a payout.

Our kingmakers and their touts should keep Louis XV ‘s fate in mind before rashly selling the city, bit by bit, to venal developers. Historians say Louis XV’s corruption “embarrassed the monarchy” and left France on the brink of financial disaster, after ruling it for 59 years. This marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

Mumbaikars are patient and peace-loving -- up to a point. Pushed to the brink, they will rise up and revolt. As a popular chant taunted our city fathers: “Mumbai… Tula BMC var bharosa nahi ka?” Translation: “Mumbai, do you not have any faith in the BMC?”

This is Mumbai’s main malaise. We can take our devastating monsoons in our stride. But who can tackle mass-scale corruption?

On a more cheerful note, let it be said that Mumbai’s social set is rocking it up, rain or no rain. There are major, high-profile events lined up as we get ready to preen and pirouette through downpours. Yes, Mumbaikars do romanticise the monsoons. Bollywood has always celebrated “baarish” with buxom heroines singing lovesick songs, drenched to the skin in clingy sarees, as portly love-lorn heroes make puppy eyes from under umbrellas just large enough to accommodate two ardent lovers. A drive along Marine Drive during this weather is an absolute must! Rows upon rows of couples across age groups can be seen huddling against the harsh lashing of the waves… Pyaar ke side effects!

The deluge is behind us. Until we face the next one in 2026… Till then, enjoy a bhutta by the sea.