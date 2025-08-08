Shobhaa De | Mumbai’s Pigeon Politics: Will CM or Shinde Win?

Talk about the theatre of the absurd! Didn’t imagine it would come to this -- a political game of one-upmanship triggered by kabootars! Yes, Mumbai’s well-fed pigeons are at the centre of a mini-storm that pitches chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde. Our pigeons are a pampered lot. Without moving from their perches, they receive generous meals around the clock, while in the same vicinity, under-privileged kids scrounge around garbage dumps for scraps of food. I have nothing against kabootars, per se. But they are a bloody menace… besides posing several, well-researched, well-established health risks to humans. Mumbai gangsta speak includes “kabootar” -- slang that refers to a weak, unreliable, untrustworthy gang member. In corporate lingo, a “kabootar” is someone who is a soft target for scams and can be easily taken advantage of. Not sure who’s winning the local kabootar war, but my guess is that it will be Mr Fadnavis. Our “shaana” chief minister frequently defies convenient pigeon-holing. And this time he has cleverly set the cat among the kabootars.

Kabootar politics has as much to do with playing into religious sentiments while ignoring health issues. Mr Fadnavis has shrewdly aligned himself with the affluent and influential Jain community by ordering the BMC to ensure “controlled feeding” of pigeons in the city. Animal rights activists are backing the chief minister’s move while those more concerned about health repercussions continue to protest. This is tricky terrain. Public health is being pitted against religious sentiments. I am rooting for the health of citizens over the khana-peena of kabootars. Our kabootarkhanas pose many hazards, including ecological ones. Pigeons are more than capable of feeding themselves.

It is not as if millions of pigeons will starve to death and fall from the skies if this practice is discontinued. Pigeon feeders need to be aware of the many health issues unleashed on human beings with this ongoing indulgence. According to a report published in 2023 by the State of India’s Birds, the population of pigeons has increased by over 150 per cent since 2000. How can one continue to ignore the advisories issued by leading doctors and veterinarians against the ever-burgeoning presence of pigeons in the middle of our overcrowded metropolis -- all in the name of compassion. What about disease transmission? How can we ignore the warnings issued by pulmonologists?

Lung diseases are on the increase, often caused by an allergic

reaction to bird droppings, leading to an inflammation of lung tissue and breathing difficulties. Surely, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha blithely ignored the HC’s order in this matter. His preposterous suggestion to create feeding stations for pigeons inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, BKC and the Race Course, as an “amicable solution” to the problem, should not even be considered. Said Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande: “It’s like the government is now officially feeding pigeons, which is a violation of the court order.”

The non-violent Jains are on the warpath, literally. Protesters tore off tarpaulins in Dadar and demanded a reopening of the feeding area, threatening they’d opt for the NOTA option in the coming civic elections. “Pigeons are innocent… we must be allowed to feed them,” supporters insisted.

Meanwhile, alarmed citizens are what -- sitting ducks?

Didn’t spot too many pigeons in Delhi during a short visit. Of the avian variety, that is. I was told the real kabootars flock to the corridors of power and stalk VVIPs. Like Mumbai’s lazy, fattened-on-free-grain pigeons, the Delhi kabootars also thrive on moofat public feeding and patronage of different groups. The Dilli kabootar is a special breed and easy to spot. Perpetually bhooka… looking for handouts, hanging around gang leaders, err… political netas. Obsequious in posture. Sly in dealings. One can observe clusters of kabootars at places like the India International Centre and India Habitat Centre. Dozens of grim-faced babus walk around with files under their arms, behaving like the future of India rests on their shoulders. Most are pigeon-chested, to boot. And make the same cooing sounds as their feathered counterparts during conversations. Shifty-eyed and restless, they appear kursi-obsessed.

Understandably so… senior babus specialise in keeping underlings insecure -- sudden transfers. Overnight orders.

Changed portfolios. Unexplained suspension. Delhi kabootars are skilled tightrope walkers. Just like Mumbai’s annoying pigeons perched on innumerable illegal cable connections criss-crossing the cityscape.

One question: Why are kabootars being singled out for this preferential treatment? Why not other birds? I’m thinking of the vast and varied avian population -- peacocks, sparrows, crows, vultures, hawks.

Political birds in Parliament, parroting rhetoric. We have enough grain to feed them all! Without religious connotations. The pigeons of Mumbai are entitled and privileged indeed. Too fat to fly, too entitled to look for food.

Meanwhile, there’s a great deal of chirping about the appointment of Aathi Sathe, former spokesperson of the Maharashtra BJP, as a judge of the Bombay high court. Critics are squawking that the appointment of a political figure raises doubts about the entire process of delivery of justice. NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar dubbed her appointment “the gravest blow to democracy”. The lady remains unfazed. “I have resigned from all political posts before this. So, that settles it.” Does it?

Our young, good-looking, fit and fabulous badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap must be congratulated for going public with their “trying again” social media post, after the earlier one announcing a separation. Fans of the couple were relieved and genuinely happy for them for “trying again”. It is a brave and admirable decision. Sports stars deal with enormous and exaggerated public scrutiny. Over-sharing personal dilemmas on the social media comes with a hefty price tag. Perhaps our shuttle-cockers were victims of just that. Well… happy reconciliation, you two!

Mohammed Siraj came home to a rapturous welcome at the airport after his spectacular performance in England. The Hyderabadi Hurricane is every Indian cricket fan’s super hero. “God must have written something good for me. That’s why I won this match and took the last wicket,” he humbly stated. Mobbed and cheered while leaving Mumbai airport, it was exhilarating to see such an enthusiastic reception for a fast bowler who had “saved” India. Generally, only mega movie/pop stars see such crowds at the airport. Reporters gushed over Siraj’s swag and style as he deftly dodged fans. My only grouse? Can we please stop addressing him as “Miya Bhai”? He has a name. Why tag his religion while congratulating him?

Meanwhile, Happy Raksha Bandhan… I am tying my rakhi on Vladimir Putin’s wrist!