Shobhaa De | Lit Fests: Where Have All The Radical Voices Gone?

We are a few days away from our 77th Republic Day. It’s hard to believe that we are poised to enter the eighth decade of being a free nation — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s “Tryst with Destiny” speech on August 14, 1947 midnight (considered one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century) seems like we’d heard it only yesterday, with tears in our eyes. When I recall those heady early years of sitting glued in front of a boxlike television set watching Doordarshan’s breathless coverage of the colourful Republic Day parade and thrilling flypasts, I still get goose bumps. But honestly speaking, beyond the nostalgia and all the sentimentality, there is also growing panic — what have we now become?

What are we becoming? This thought scares the hell out of me, especially when I travel and observe the rampant disillusionment all around me. I shudder at the idea of a radically changed country – an unrecognisable India. An India in which a healthy dialogue on matters of national concerns is actively discouraged. An India where citizens are compelled to remain alert, vigilant, constantly looking over their shoulders, lowering their voices, and making sure they toe the line… or else. Big Brother is always listening!

The hectic lit fest season is almost over, with most of the biggies done. Having attended so many of them over the years, it’s hard to ignore the not-so-subtle changes in programming and overall curation of sessions. This really hit me hard. The culling was obvious. Writers identified as “trouble makers” and “disruptors” were pointedly not invited. Books, that were seen as being anti-government, anti-national, anti-establishment, were missing from festival book shops. Fiery debates? Forget it! Radical intellectuals with outspoken views? Sorry… didn’t spot any. Funnily enough, a young anchor who had chased me for an interview, nervously asked if I’d be bringing up anything controversial that the local government would object to. I cheerfully assured him that I most certainly would! The man fled in the opposite direction. Organisers walked around different venues, making sure nobody was “creating trouble”. A volunteer told me she’d been instructed to stick to her author and ensure nothing terrible was blurted out during informal press interactions. A veteran was asked to stick to a certain point of view, since “you never know who’ll react badly”.

Lists of authors have to be submitted well in advance to the authorities these days. Officious babus insist it is only to protect attendees at the festival “in case things get out of control”. Sponsors demand to know exactly who is leading which panel. Topics have to be cleared prior to announcements. Getting appropriate venues is posing major problems as well. Office-bearers controlling large college/school campuses insist on “approval rights” — if the list of writers includes dissidents, their names are struck off. Foreign political commentators invited to speak on their latest work are subjected to a different sort of scrutiny — their visas are mysteriously delayed, making participation impossible. Or worse… their visas are arbitrarily denied — with no explanation.

Readers are reluctant to ask questions that could land them in a mess. Insiders have pre-warned them that all “sensitive” sessions are infiltrated by “agents” snooping on the unwary and surreptitiously recording the goings-on. Reportedly, a young person sporting a Palestinian pin was filmed by an irate pro-Israel supporter, who posted a video of the offensive pin. Unconfirmed reports say the pro-Palestine person was picked up by the local police after the video was widely shared.

A haven called “The Author’s Lounge”, which used to be the liveliest area of any lit fest, always abuzz with loud arguments and overheated debates (the open bar, with free drinks, helped discourse!), is now a muted, sober zone of depressingly polite people talking in hushed whispers about air quality and delayed flights. Where once, mighty reputations of pompous politicians were gleefully and openly shredded by boisterous authors, there is dull business being conducted by sharp agents. Networking and deal-making have replaced wild, irresponsible muck-raking! What a pity! Even so, nothing quite as heady for a writer, than to be a part of the lit fest circus, as it moves across India while the weather is still pleasant. Authors as performing fleas, get their ten minutes of undivided attention, and with any luck, dozens of copies of their latest title to sign for eager readers furiously clicking selfies!

For those few, brief seconds, it is possible to self-delude and imagine you are important. Soon, too soon… the show is over! It’s back to the real world of nasty deadlines and no sleep. You are as good as your last book. Unless you are Salman Rushdie.

Maharashtra’s five-star prisoners (29 newly-elected Shiv Sena corporators) have been finally released from “custody” by Eknath Shinde after spending three days in a luxury hotel. The women, in particular, were getting restless, and missing their children.

Political poached animals are not a new breed. Locking up these exotic creatures, fearing desertion, is a familiar modus operandi for insecure politicos. At the moment, Eknath Shinde is worried that a few from his heavily guarded/protected flock are likely to defect or get sold to the highest bidder.

The battle is for the mayor’s post (ceremonial and decorative), but far more than this post, is the post of the chairperson of the standing committee — that’s where the big money, influence and power rest. As this key tussle continues, UBT’s Sanjay Raut has mocked the Shiv Sena, saying: “The mayor of Mumbai will be decided for the first time in Delhi… These people will have to meet Amit Shah.” There were accusations galore of rampant phone-tapping of corporators by the BJP. This is one spicy dahi misaal mess, that’s likely to further disrupt our already chaotic life.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is Davos-ing away, projecting the potential of “Magnetic Maharashtra” to frosty, stiff-necked Davos types. Nothing like a quick chakkar to Switzerland (errr… better air quality… snow), where Mr Fadnavis has said he’s gone to attract Swiss Investment in Mahar-ashtra. Sure. One of his deals is the MoU he signed with Lodha Developers in the IT data centres’ sector (a company owned by billionaire Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a minister in the Fadnavis Cabinet). Pretty cool, right? Guess they couldn’t find a location in Mumbai.

Aaaahh… I’d give anything for a delicious Swiss roll and an Alpine break. Mumbai’s polluted atmosphere is getting a bit too toxic.

