Shobhaa De | Catastrophe in Kathmandu: Gen-Z ko gussa kyon aaya?

First things first: Here’s wishing India’s “Avatar Purush” (Thank you, Mukesh Ambani) a glorious reign on his milestone 75th birthday. Mr Ambani has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all of us (“1.45 crore Indians”), for which we are most grateful. Many thanks also for reminding citizens: “It’s no coincidence that Modiji’s Amrit Maha-utsav is coming in Bharat’s Amrit Kaal”.

On a less euphoric note, let’s get a few things straight about the “Nepal situation” before we offer unsolicited, unwelcome advice to our neighbour. Remember, Nepal is staggering back to a semblance of normalcy after the horrific events of last week when thousands of youngsters took to the streets and violently overthrew an elected government. The chilling visuals of arson and looting sent shockwaves around the world. As Kathmandu and its suburbs continued to burn, the main targets of the citizens’ collective wrath were given enough time to flee! As it frequently happens during similar political upheavals globally. The most heart-stopping video was of a family dangling precariously from cables lowered from a helicopter. Even Tom Cruise would have been impressed.

The riots that shook Nepal were certainly not a spontaneous revolt by angry, out-of-control young things annoyed at being deprived of their favourite narcotic: social media. No way! It was planned anarchy. A conspiracy to destabilise the region. Are Gen-Z kids capable of such a meticulously orchestrated, stealthy undertaking? Could they have taken to the streets armed with enough fuel to set several public buildings on fire? Who directed the arsonists to torch Singha Durbar, Supreme Court, President’s residence, PM’s home, Parliament and the Communist Party HQ? Who vandalised the politicians’ homes? Over 300 municipal offices were ruined in the carnage and vital public records destroyed, while elected representatives watched helplessly and were rendered homeless. There was a pattern, say eyewitnesses: looting followed by arson.

After watching countless reels, before and after the devastation, those shooting and participating in the videos resembled hardcore goons, not idealistic students. Some video-graphed friends performing the Aura Farming dance against the backdrop of burning buildings. Others gleefully sang and danced to pop songs, brandishing shoes at the camera. Are these frustrated Gen-Z Nepalis? The ones who say they were sick of “Nepo Kids” of ministers: those pampered political brats flashing ill-gotten wealth, fancy cars, designer clothes and pricey phones on Instagram?

I was in Kathmandu less than a year ago. I have been a diehard fan of Nepal for decades. But during my last trip, the coming unrest was palpable, vocal and visible. I spoke to several protesters holding pro-Hindu Rashtra, pro-monarchy banners, as they made passionate speeches over loudspeakers at busy tourist destinations like Durbar Square, while cops looked the other way and made no attempt to intervene. These people were not disillusioned Gen-Z students, they were seasoned activists, ready to welcome the deposed King (Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev), get rid of Communists, and align with India, not China, even though they had misgivings about how India has behaved with their nation. They repeated it was Hinduism that connected the two countries and nothing could shake that.

It's a common story about India and our neighbours: nobody loves us! The narratives are uncannily similar, from China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, the Maldives and Bangladesh. Nepal isn’t just one more neighbour. Nor is Nepal another neglected Indian state… that is how many Nepalis feel. Let’s show better respect for their sovereignty. Our religious and cultural ties run deep and have existed through centuries. We cannot afford to antagonise or alienate modern 21st-century Nepal, either strategically or emotionally. The people I met said they felt like poor cousins, abandoned by a wealthy uncle, stuck in a dysfunctional joint family that had little regard for their well-being.

I am not a military strategist, seasoned diplomat, retired defence analyst, ex-ambassador… thank God. But having a fair idea of what’s boiling over next door, it’s safe to say we have destroyed and seriously dented the goodwill and trust of the Nepali people, plus deeply hurt national sentiments. Let’s not underestimate the sensitivities of Nepalis. For thousands of Nepal’s 30 million citizens, their livelihood and daily existence depend on India. They are vulnerable, insecure and scared this will be jeopardised down the line, unless we act now to reassure the powers that be in Nepal that our support is solid, non-negotiable and long-term.

During the carnage, I was in direct touch with members of prominent Indian business families who have major interests in Nepal. One of them had to evacuate all guests from the award-winning luxury hotel owned by the family, make sure the staff was safe, while mutely watching the magnificent property get vandalised. Another close friend wept as mobs rampaged through the family home, setting fire to the mansion after attacking family-owned factories and warehouses that provide employment to thousands of locals. Videos of sturdy young men laughing into the camera and urging others to “aago laagyo” (burn everything), took me back to the same venues I stayed at only a few months ago. Roman Gautam, editor of Himal South Asia, said in a telling interview: “Uprisings in Nepal promise change, but deliver betrayal”. He is right when he says the entire political class has failed Nepal, and not just one Prime Minister. Some of the younger netas sound dodgy and ill- qualified, like Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah. Lamicchhane was a TV host who founded his party in 2022 and surprisingly captured 10% of votes. Balen Shah is a popular rapper (though not particularly talented) who became Kathmandu’s mayor. It’s a little like our Badshah becoming mayor of Delhi and Arnab Goswami forming a political party to fight the establishment.

The over-hyped Gen-Z moment for Nepal ended the minute rowdy, anti-social hoodlums took over. Heavily-armed security forces came in much after the situation had gone totally out of control. Why were the protesters fired on when water cannons would have done the job? Who gave orders to shoot kids in school uniforms that left 19 unarmed innocents dead?

Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old interim Prime Minister, cuts a comforting, motherly figure. The country’s first woman PM managed to inject much-needed solace as she comforted the families of the dead. By declaring those killed as “martyrs”, she elevated their positions in public consciousness, making the final farewell during the mass cremation at Pashupatinath a little less painful. This is called astute leadership during a national tragedy. Let’s hope the response to her from Delhi is equally mature and evolved.

Till then, enjoy local momos and thupka. And treat Nepali students studying in India with the respect they deserve.