Shobhaa De | Belonging: Should the Sphinx Have Spoken?

Indian publishing’s biggest hot potato is causing major heartburn much before its publishing date. Jo kuch hua, fact remains Penguin Random House India developed cold feet and decided to “unbelong” to a book (Belonging — A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited memoir) that they were committed to publish for the desi market. But here comes an even bigger question: Should she… or shouldn’t she, have written Belonging — A Journey of Love?’’ Does the Sphinx lose its mystique, its power as it were, if it miraculously opens its mouth after centuries of silence? Are enigmatic public figures, far more intriguing when little or nothing is known about their private selves? Does the nation — and the world — need to know every tiny hiccup and burp that escapes a celebrity’s mouth? Would Greta Garbo have been less Greta Garbo had she given multiple interviews, chronicled her extraordinary life through a candid memoir? Does history change its own script depending on what a famous person has said or left unsaid? Are star politicians obliged to regurgitate their own, dramatically lived stories for public consumption? And yes — when did privacy stop being sexy?

In Sonia Gandhi’s case, the most relevant question to ask is: Why a memoir? And why now? Memoirs are tricky, wily, nasty beasts. Every single person on earth has a story to tell and share. But who’s interested in the lives of nobodies? Not even family and friends! Naah… they are the last persons

to shell out money and buy the book. Then, who? Strangers and other animals? That’s a question for publishers. Sonia Gandhi has exercised her individual right to pen her memoir. There are countless takers for the book. Particularly because Sonia Gandhi’s persona has been scrupulously structured around her closed and inaccessible image.

Reader curiosity is at an all-time high. Her political career has been meticulously built on multiple illusions surrounding her ‘’real self’’. She has studiedly contributed very little to the public’s understanding of who she is, what she represents, and where her emotions reside. This self-created wall, has served her well. Guesswork and speculation about her political ambitions and goals have kept rivals insecure and on their toes as they second guess her every move. Her expressionless face, cold demeanour, distant manner and overall aloofness, have helped shield her from the unwanted proximity of hangers on. For an attractive woman like Sonia Gandhi, the public gaze has been a constant ever since she set foot in her husband’s country — India. And made it her own. It’s safe to guess Belonging is about just that.

Publishing is a small, snarky incestuous world in India. Editors and senior marketing executives play non-stop musical chairs. There are only a handful of competent publishing professionals who count. The margins are skimpy. The gambles, risky. There are more books than readers. Hungry publishers in search of the next big thing, brazenly poach talent, offer crazy incentives… and the merry go round keeps revolving. This also means, there are no secrets. Everyone pretty much knows everything about a marquee book deal. Belonging, with an initial print run of one lakh copies, is a sure shot. After the controversy, sales will treble, leading to blood on the bookstores’ floor! This is a phenomenon that takes places once every 10 years. Sonia Gandhi’s book has the commercial potential of a political Harry Potter. Now what?

If HarperCollins India acquires the abandoned rights, as rumoured, Diwali bonuses of its employees will go through the roof. It hardly matters that the book may not be what readers expect and contains very little that can be called “juicy” mirch masala. Penguin Random House India will be thanked forever by the new publishers for propelling the book to giddy heights, based on a few deleted passages.

Frankly, if political pressure was indeed brought into play (hotly denied by PRHI), it’s a short sighted, foolish move. Most of Sonia’s ‘disclosures’ are already in the public domain. But her personal take on certain events, forms the real hook and has become the main bone of contention. Come on — it’s her opinion. Her prerogative. Her story. By giving so much importance to issues that have already been processed, digested and discarded, those insisting on the deletions have displayed undue weakness and panic.

Then comes the question of who actually wrote the book? Since no co-author or ghost writer has been mentioned, it is assumed the book contains words penned solely by Sonia Gandhi. But according to the buzz in Delhi, some invaluable ‘’help’’ was provided by two or three brilliant writers and literary critics. Why not? Inputs, suggestions and contributions from close family friends and well-wishers, are frequently incorporated, when the writer is a first-time author who has undertaken the daunting task of compressing a staggeringly complex life (defined by monumental tragedy) into a 544-page tome.

Alfred A. Knopf pulled off a major publishing coup when they persuaded one of India’s most private political personalities to sign the book contract. Paradoxically, thanks to the controversy, the major marketing thrust has been provided by Penguin Random House India. Will the book be a chatpatta appetising dish, best served hot? Or will it be a bland pink sauce pasta in place of a palate tingling oily paratha? Those who are worried about the unappetising portions, should swallow a bottle of antacid in anticipation. But… as insiders are saying, it’s a meetha meetha vanilla account about amore — love. A book written more from a tender heart, than a calculating mind.

“Only her children Rahul and Priyanka know what their mother went through after their father Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated.” Soon the world will also get to know the depth of that sorrow. There you have it. A woman named Edvige Antonia Albina was born 79 years ago to Stephano and Paola Maino in Lusiana and raised in a traditional Roman Catholic family. Today, Sonia Gandhi, the same woman, has led the Indian National Congress party as its longest serving president, plus, remains its unchallenged boss lady. And yes… Sonia Gandhi definitely ‘belongs’. You have beef with that?