Top
e-Paper
Age on Sunday
Home
India
World
Metros
Business
Opinion
Sports
Technology
Entertainment
Photos
Life
Newsmakers
Books
Science
Horoscope
Age on Sunday
Delhi Age
Mumbai Age
Decaf
Discourse
360 degree
Editor's Picks
India
World
Metros
Business
Opinion
Sports
Technology
Entertainment
Photos
Life
Newsmakers
Books
Science
Horoscope
Age on Sunday
Delhi Age
Mumbai Age
Decaf
Discourse
360 degree
Editor's Picks
Home
»
Opinion
»
Columnists
Shobhaa De | A monster called AI is set to conquer world in 2025
Columnists
Shobhaa De
29 Dec 2024 2:38 AM IST
x
From the legends we lost to the chaos we survived, the year reminded us that life, much like the world, keeps spinning on. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi, File)
Zakir Hussain
2024 in review
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
About the Author
Shobhaa De
Irreverent, provocative, opinionated... Shobhaa De has been challenging status quo for four decades... and is at her best when she punctures inflated egoes. You can reach her at: @ShobhaaDe(Instagram) and @DeShobhaa(Twitter).
Similar Posts
Next Story
X