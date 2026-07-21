Shobha Sengupta | Rise Of The Book Club

The phenomenon of the book club has seen a sharp spike in recent times. It has introduced the reader to genres and to authors she has never read before. It has broadened our horizon. People who never read fiction have been egged on to read books by friends, books they would have never picked up on their own. Often, they arrive only because they are curious about a book, and are simply waiting to be inspired to pick it up.

How does one explain this new trend? The answer lies with the articulate fairer sex who simply cannot wait to discuss the next best thing with friends. Women emerging into and impinging upon public space do not want to discuss boring household drudgery any more. They want to explore territory outside of their own familiar experiences.

Giving voice to one’s thoughts, while hearing others’ perspectives, is individually satisfying. At the same time, one has a sense of belonging, and build bonds as a community. From Oprah Winfrey, who probably started it all, to Reese Witherspoon to now Sarah Jessica Parker, celebrities have lent glamour to the book club, giving books status and widespread recognition. The Booker and Pulitzer had given books the stamp of erudition and made voices reach across the world. Now the celebrity book clubs give books glamour, and turn them into films and Internet series.

In Gurgaon, Haryana, every elite residential complex houses a book club. Many invite authors to speak to them. We are witnessing a welcome and heartwarming phase. Kitty parties are a thing of the past. It is the book club that now gives one rizz. It allows one to dress well, articulate one’s views, make friends, evolve and become better versions of oneself.

The US, according to (hopefully not fictitious) data, has an estimated five million book club (mostly women, a few delicious men) members. India has not compiled any statistics as yet, but for sure the numbers are climbing.

So, get out, join a book club now!





The writer is the owner-founder of Quill and Canvas, bookstore and art gallery in Gurgaon. The store hosts a vibrant book club, with great minds exchanging views as often as twice a week!