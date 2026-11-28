Food noise is what they call it — that constant clamour in your head to plan for the next most delicious morsel even as you’ve just finished one session of eating. Largely, they mean it in a bad way: leads to greed, obesity, ill-health and all the rest of the bad baggage usually carried on your belly.

Ya, ya, we get it.

But yet.

Whether it’s cacophony or a beautiful symphony, it’s always there though, that noise.

Maybe people who live on carrot sticks have managed to blank it out or ignore but for most ordinary mortals, well who wants to resist it?

Let’s start with that cliched conversation between travellers to lands away from their home bases: what’s the first thing you want to eat when you come home? Many Indians come up with the basic: dal and rice. The flavour profile may depend on which part of India you belong to. But in our Bengali home, our comfort food is macher jhol bhaath. How do I describe that and can I work out why it means what it does?

This jhol is a lightly spiced stew, filled with vegetables and sometimes fish. You eat it with lime generously squeezed on top and if you want to be really indulgent, thinly sliced fried potatoes. It is a meal in itself, no further additions needed. The preferred vegetables are brinjal, potol or parwal or pointed gourd in some seasons and cauliflower in others. Bodi or vadi, dried dal cakes which cook with the stew, can be added for extra flavour. The fish lifts the dish up to another level. It’s a Bengali thing, it’s a house to house and kitchen to kitchen thing and it’s a mother and grandmother thing. My mother and her mother made it differently; both were equally satisfying so we dodged a “which one is better” bullet there in our childhood.

This is not a restaurant dish. It does not have that one fixed discipline. It covers a broad description and connects with memory rather than an exact process. So much of our home food is about these sensitivities more than exact measurements. That is why your dal rice will never be my dal rice.

One of the wonders of the Internet is that you don’t just come across people who look like the carrot sticks they live on. There is a massive spectrum of food available to salivate over, from all over the world. One viewing obsession for me are egg recipes, especially from the East, further east than me in India. From Thailand to Japan, the streets appear to be full of different ways to make omelettes and egg fried rice. The techniques, the aromatics and flavourings, my mind takes off into magical tastebud territory.

I have also taken to diving into the food served in Bengali homes, an odd journey home in a sense. It was a long-standing battle between my Mother and me, as we grew up, that we ate too much. The everyday lunch list was over-the-top as far as I was concerned: bitter, fried vegetable and/or fish or prawn, dal, vegetable, vegetable with some fish or meat element, fish or meat or chicken, a chutney and then something sweet. There are so many stories of “non-Bengali” (that’s the whole world except us) people being invited to Bengali homes, misunderstanding the course-by-course system, stuffing themselves on the vegetables only to be full when the delicious meat and fish courses arrived. But for all that it looks tempting, I cannot eat like that every day. My lips purse and I become a carrot stick person for the moment. Pretty shocking by Bengali standards, but I have metamorphosed into a one veg, one dal and sometimes one meat or fish a day person. Don’t know how I live with myself.

But I am drawn again and again to these kitchens on display, watching mothers and wives dispensing vast amounts of food to their families, all cooked by them. So many recipes and dishes are redolent with memory. Others are totally unfamiliar. Region, even in a geographically comparatively small state like Bengal, makes a difference and of course there are variations in the erstwhile East Bengal, now Bangladesh. It all adds to a cornucopia of wonder. For instance, vegetables which were unfamiliar in Bengali cuisine when I was young — in the 1960s and 70s — have now become staples. Like the ivy gourd or dondakaya or thenli or tindora. I don’t remember ever eating that Bengali style in my childhood but now it is everywhere. Or capsicum, as in green pepper. We ate dondakaya in Telugu — old family connections — or Maharashtrian — long stays in that state — styles and capsicum in an all-purpose Hindustani way. Never Bengali. Was that just our home? Curious.

The egg recipes cover a massive region. The other source of food fun is somewhat more specific. There are persons on social media who imagine the food eaten in different regions of Middle Earth, from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. If you have read the series or even watched the films you will know that Hobbits are pretty obsessed with food. But here we have a smorgasbord of goodies from the beautiful Shire right up to ugly Mordor! It takes imagination and great cooking skills to present us the hungry viewer with such range of cuisine types seeped in fictional morality.

My secret weakness though does not come from my ethnicity or my literary interests. It is, strangely enough, the everyday sandwich that I most attached to. I am not unique here, far from it. Across the Internet, you can get a recipe a day from historical recipe books. You can meet sandwiches from around the world. You can wonder at the favourite sandwiches of famous people. The variety of breads and fillings makes it exciting. The battles about what makes a sandwich are equally fulfilling.

Oddly, or maybe not, the hungrier from greed I am, the more food I watch. I will not eat, but somehow just watching and imagining does the trick. It’s not food noise, at all. It is food joy and pleasure and humour and satisfaction. Minus any suspicious connotations, please. This is not that sort of a column after all!