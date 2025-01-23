Pradeep S Mehta | Lessons on how to consume less, live better: Embrace the small & sustainable

In a world straining under the weight of ecological limits, biodiversity challenges and climate change issues, reducing consumption is no longer a choice. It’s an imperative necessity. It is worth recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal adopted at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 calling for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), to nudge people to adopt frugality and care in consumption and save us from disaster.

From global declarations advocating sustainable lifestyles to philosophical critiques of over-consumption, a clear narrative emerges: true progress lies in moderation, not excess. The G-20 Brazil presidency’s emphasis on sustainable lifestyles, WWF’s findings on food practices in India, and E.F. Schumacher’s timeless insights in Small Is Beautiful all point to a singular truth: embracing small and sustainable actions is the key to addressing today’s environmental and social crises.

The G-20 Brazil declaration highlights the global urgency to reinforce agreed principles on sustainable production and consumption patterns under the SDG-2030. It stares in your face, that G-20 economies generate 75 per cent of global waste, therefore the need for a transformative shift in lifestyles is evident. It calls for prioritising practices that reduce, reuse, and recycle resources, stressing the need to embed sustainability into everyday decisions. Similarly, WWF’s Living Planet Report 2024 underscores how India’s predominantly plant-based food consumption serves as a global model for sustainable living. These findings challenge the long-held assumption that economic growth and resource depletion are inseparable.

Schumacher, in his book, provides the philosophical foundation for this argument. His critique of “bigger is better” economics emphasises the need for smaller, community centric economies that prioritise well-being over unrestrained material growth. Schumacher warned that capitalism, while delivering material prosperity, often erodes cultural values and exhausts natural resources. His ideas resonate with contemporary movements like “Buy Locally” and “Fair Trade”, advocating sustainability and fairness over scale.

The message is clear: global efforts to reduce consumption are essential for environmental sustainability and societal resilience. The challenge, however, lies in transforming these ideas into actionable, everyday practices.

Food systems offer a powerful starting point for reducing consumption and environmental impact. Responsible for 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, food, particularly beef, production is a key driver of climate change. The WWF report says adopting sustainable dietary practices like India’s traditional focus on grains, legumes, and vegetables can significantly reduce these emissions. For example, transitioning to a vegetarian diet can lower individual carbon footprints by 1.5 tonnes annually, making it one of the most impactful personal actions against climate change.

India’s policy landscape amplifies these benefits. The National Millets Mission, for instance, promotes climate-resilient crops that require fewer resources like water and fertilisers. This not only supports ecological sustainability but also enhances food security and rural livelihoods. Similarly, Sikkim’s pioneering shift to organic farming demonstrates how traditional practices, when combined with modern strategies, can lead to sustainable agricultural systems.

These examples reflect Schumacher’s vision of context appropriate solutions that emphasise small-scale, localised actions. By focusing on food systems, nations can achieve a dual goal: reducing ecological impact while fostering community well-being.

The principles of sustainability extend well beyond food systems, touching every aspect of daily life. The G-20 Brazil declaration advocates a circular economy, that minimises waste by reusing and recycling materials. This seeks to move away from the traditional linear economy of “take, make, dispose” and instead create systems that mimic nature, where waste becomes a resource.

Energy efficiency is another key area to reduce consumption. Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 sherpa and a champion of India’s climate action strategies, aptly refers to energy efficiency as the “low-hanging fruit” of sustainability. India’s Ujala scheme, which replaced millions of inefficient incandescent bulbs with LED alternatives, stands as a shining example of how small changes can lead to massive environmental benefits. This cut energy consumption and thus lower household electricity bills. This demonstrates how sustainability can align with economic benefits.

Schumacher’s advocacy for decentralised, small-scale solutions remains relevant in the energy sector too. Localised renewable energy systems, like solar microgrids in rural areas, offer a sustainable way to meet energy needs while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Similarly, robust recycling and waste management policies, when implemented at community levels, can transform how societies consume resources. These initiatives showcase the potential for achieving Net-Zero emissions without compromising the quality of life.

The most profound change lies not in policies or technologies but in cultural mindsets. The narratives from the G-20, WWF, and Schumacher converge on one truth: less is more. Reducing consumption is not just an environmental imperative; it represents a cultural shift that redefines progress and growth. True progress prioritises well-being, equity, and ecological harmony over material accumulation.

Achieving this cultural shift requires collective effort. Governments must enact policies that incentivise sustainable behaviours. Businesses must lead by example, integrating sustainability into their core practices and encouraging eco-friendly innovations. Individuals must adopt lifestyles that prioritise quality over quantity, needs over greed, and long-term impacts over short-term conveniences.

India’s leadership in sustainable food systems, energy efficient technologies, and community driven practices offers valuable lessons for the global community. The National Millets Mission, Sikkim’s organic farming model, and the Ujala scheme show how small, context-specific actions can yield major benefits. These initiatives prove that environmental sustainability is not an abstract ideal but a practical, achievable goal when approached with intention and collaboration.

The road ahead is clear, but challenging. It demands a collective commitment to consume less and live more thoughtfully. By embracing small, sustainable actions, we can build a future that honours both human aspirations and planetary boundaries. The task may seem daunting, but as Schumacher reminds us, it is in the small and local where we often find the greatest solutions. Or Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman: “There is enough on this earth for everyone’s need, but not everyone’s greed”.