Pradeep S. Mehta | How to balance sustainability, equity and rights of all consumers

A green transition is an imperative -- but will it be fair for all? As economies shift to greener models, the challenge is to ensure that sustainability does not come at the cost of economic security, social justice or equitable opportunities. This year’s World Consumer Rights Day, on the theme of “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles”, underscores the need for a transition that prioritises both the planet and people.

Sustainability must not only be encouraged but also made accessible, affordable and fairly regulated to safeguard consumer rights -- ensuring that no one is priced out of a greener future.

India’s green transition is shaped by both ambition and pragmatism. At the COP29 in Baku, the Global South led by India reiterated the need for climate justice, arguing that developed nations historically responsible for high emissions must take the lead in financing clean transitions. Without addressing historical emissions and global equity, climate policies risk deepening economic divides.

A key challenge is making sustainable choices affordable and accessible. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated in no uncertain terms that demand-side strategies could significantly cut emissions, but without affordable green technologies, the Global South will struggle to meet climate targets while maintaining growth. The demand to lift intellectual property conditionalities on clean technologies is not just a diplomatic stance -- it is an economic necessity.

Meanwhile, many countries in the Global South are laying the groundwork for a circular economy. In India, it is projected to reach a $2 trillion market by 2050, creating millions of jobs. Policies like Extended Producer Responsibility are helping to formalise and incentivise recycling.

Sustainable Consumption and Consumer Responsibility: A just transition must extend to sustainable consumption. India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) adopted at the G-20’s New Delhi summit in 2023 promotes eco-friendly habits, recognising that behavioural change requires policy and public participation. However, individual action alone is insufficient -- governments and industries must ensure that green products and services are affordable and widely available.

A major step forward is the strengthening of environmental labelling schemes by the Global South to promote certified green products and curb misleading sustainability claims. Its success depends on three factors: consumer trust, industry participation, and policy enforcement. Transparent criteria, awareness campaigns, and industry incentives like tax rebates can boost adoption. Equally critical is strict enforcement against greenwashing. By aligning such labels with carbon markets and EPR frameworks, the countries of the South can move beyond intent to impact, making sustainability a norm rather than the exception.

Global Responsibility, Not One-Sided Burden: India’s transition to cleaner energy remains challenging. Coal still dominates electricity production, and phasing it out will require nearly $900 billion over the next three decades. While international finance and private investment are crucial, sustainability must be integrated into economic planning rather than treated as an external cost. The focus should be on building viable green industries rather than prematurely dismantling existing ones.

However, a just transition cannot follow a one-size-fits-all model. Rich countries have long benefited from carbon-intensive growth, while developing countries like India are still building critical infrastructure. The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilites must guide global climate policies. At COP29, the Global South raised concerns over unilateral trade measures, carbon border taxes, and restricted technology transfers, which place an unfair financial burden on the poor and undermine climate justice.

Funding remains critical. While many developing countries, including India, are scaling up renewable energy and sustainability initiatives, global support is essential for accelerating clean transition without sacrificing economic development. The transition to cleaner energy, investment in sustainable infrastructure, and promotion of green jobs require significant capital that should not come at the expense of poverty alleviation and economic growth.

The recently-released 2025 Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report highlights that while the shift to green and blue economies will create millions of jobs, it will also disrupt livelihoods and pose workforce challenges. The report emphasises the need to enhance workforce training, stronger social protection, and gender-inclusive policies to ensure a just transition that leaves no one behind.

Ultimately, global climate policies must account for economic diversity. India’s approach -- fostering innovation, supporting SMEs, and strengthening community-led sustainability initiatives -- demonstrates that meaningful change is possible when solutions are adapted to local realities rather than imposed through external frameworks.

Strengthening Policy and Consumer Participation: A just transition requires robust policies, industry commitment and consumer empowerment.

India is driving sustainability through solar and wind energy expansion, waste management regulations, hydrogen energy promotion, electric mobility, and afforestation. However, these efforts require sustained investment and long-term commitment from both domestic and international stakeholders.

Equally vital is consumer participation. Awareness campaigns, incentives for green purchases, and strict enforcement against misleading sustainability claims will empower individuals. Policymakers must prioritise consumer rights over corporate interests, ensuring that sustainable choices are transparent, accessible and affordable.

As the world transitions to a greener future, the Global South’s stance reinforces a vital message -- transitions must be fair and equitable. Developing economies must not bear a disproportionate burden in this shift. The goal is not just cutting emissions but doing so without compromising development.

A truly just transition leaves no one behind, it must be inclusive, fair, and beneficial for all, not just a privileged few. A green economy must work for workers, consumers, and businesses alike -- it cannot burden consumers, displace workers, or stifle developing economies. It’s time for actions that match ambition with fairness.