Pradeep S. Mehta | Four Reforms To Rebuild Trust in Exams for Nilekani & Co

The Nandan Nilekani-led task force on examination reforms has an opportunity to do more than make India’s question papers harder to leak. It can help redesign how India tests, certifies and ultimately trusts its students and professionals.

The government has emphasised that examination systems must be trustworthy, transparent and capable of using technology effectively. The immediate challenge is examination integrity, but the larger question is what a credible examination system should look like when one test can determine years of a student’s future.

Our recent column asked whether trust has become the toughest test for India’s young. The next question is more consequential: What should India build so that an examination certificate remains worthy of trust long after the examination is over? Four practical reforms could help the task force turn the present crisis into an opportunity to build an examination architecture that is more resilient, accountable and closely connected to actual competence.

India’s challenge is also deeper than technology. A society that routinely looks for loopholes in rules can turn even sophisticated systems into opportunities for malpractice. Examination reform must therefore assume that incentives to cheat will exist and design systems in which one compromised point cannot determine a person’s future.

The armed forces offer a useful contrast. Officers are not considered permanently competent because they cleared an examination or entered through a competitive process; training, assessments and promotions continue to test their capabilities.

Civil services, by contrast, can sometimes place enormous faith in the examinations used for entry, even as competence is assumed rather than systematically reassessed through the career. The lesson is to institutionalise continuous competence.

Firstly, make admission the beginning of verification. An entrance examination tells us who performed well on a particular day; it cannot guarantee who will become a competent doctor, engineer, teacher or professional years later.

India should therefore introduce post-admission competency checks, beginning with diagnostic assessments and followed by periodic reviews, minimum progression standards and independent assessments before entry into high-risk professions.

Students who fall behind should receive structured remedial support, while persistent failure to meet minimum competencies, after fair due process, should affect progression or eligibility.

In medicine, a patient does not care whether a doctor cleared an entrance examination fairly five years ago; they care whether that doctor knows what to do today.

A compromised entrance examination must not become a lifelong qualification. This is important where professional errors can directly affect public safety, livelihoods and trust in institutions.

Secondly, break the one-shot examination model. India has placed extraordinary weight on single examinations, where one paper, one date and one administrative chain can determine years of a student’s future.

That is a fragile design. Multiple examination windows, secure question banks, varied assessment sets, randomisation and, where appropriate, adaptive testing could distribute risk while preserving standards.

Increasing examination frequency would also give genuine candidates more opportunities without making one cancellation or leak a national crisis. The task force should therefore examine multiple secure assessment opportunities, reducing the consequences of any single point of failure.

Thirdly, one national standard does not require one centralised system. The instinct after systemic failure is often to centralise further, but excessive centralisation can create a single point of failure.

India could instead explore a federated examination architecture, where national institutions establish common competency standards, security protocols and interoperability requirements while states and accredited examination nodes retain appropriate operational responsibilities.

Blockchain could strengthen this model by creating a tamper-evident, distributed record of critical examination events without requiring all underlying data to be held in a single central database. This would make it easier to establish who accessed, altered or verified a record, while reducing dependence on a single institutional repository.

Data need not sit in one giant pool simply because it must be interoperable; secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), common standards and, where appropriate, blockchain-based verification layers can allow information to move while responsibility remains distributed.

The objective should not be to put sensitive student data on a blockchain, but to use distributed and cryptographically verifiable infrastructure where it adds value to auditability and trust. One national standard does not have to mean one centralised operational system. The task force can therefore use technology to build resilience, verifiability and institutional accountability rather than merely digitise existing processes.

Fourthly, make every failure teach the system something. Every leak, impersonation attempt, data breach, logistical failure or unusual examination pattern should trigger structured root-cause review, independent audit and corrective action rather than simply an investigation of individual wrongdoing to the extent possible.

The task force should consider an institutional examination-resilience framework through which lessons from one examination are systematically incorporated into the next. An examination system should not merely recover from failure; it should become harder to fail in the same way twice.

The opportunity before the Nilekani task force is therefore larger than preventing the next paper leak. It can help India move beyond the familiar cycle of leak, outrage, cancellation and another examination towards a system that distributes risk, continuously verifies competence, protects data without excessive centralisation and learns from every failure.

Technology will be an important enabler, but institutional design must come first. The real test of reform is not whether a question paper remains secret until the examination morning; it is whether, years later, a patient can trust the doctor, a student can trust the teacher and a citizen can trust the professional holding the certificate.

India should not merely build examinations that are harder to compromise. It should build an education and assessment system in which passing an examination is only the beginning of earning the public’s trust.

Pradeep S. Mehta is the secretary-general of CUTS International. The article has been coauthored by Madhvendra S. Panwar, assistant director, CUTS International.