Pradeep C. Nair | Violence Down in Manipur After Prez Rule, but Still a Long Way to Go

May 3, 2025 marked two years since the outbreak of violence in Manipur between Meiteis and Kukis, in which 258 people were killed, 60,000 internally displaced, and about 5,000 houses and 400 religious structures destroyed in the mayhem. There has been a lot of focus on the causes of the violence, the events that sparked the disturbances, the remedies and what the future portends for Manipur. But there have also been positives which haven’t been reported much in the national media. Manipur has changed immensely in these two years, but all is not lost yet.

The second anniversary of the outbreak has seen less violence, killings, bomb blasts, grenade attacks, sounds of bullets, and it is necessary to know about these. Three major changes that happened at the beginning of the year have gradually and surely put the state on the path to normalcy. The first was the choice of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a former Union home secretary, as the new governor on January 3, the second was the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, and the third the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13. The new governor, with first-hand experience of handling the Manipur crisis as home secretary, got down to business as soon as he took over. He visited the camps of the internally displaced people of both groups, gave them his assurances, met up with multiple civil society organisations, women’s organisations (all of which were received very well), and has constantly emphasised upon them to abhor violence, besides addressing governance matters, including security. He has stood firm on his directions of “peace ought to precede a political solution” as against the constant refrain of “no peace without a solution” that was being insisted upon by the warring groups.

The overall law and order situation has seen a change. Violence and insurgency related activities have declined and inter-community clashes had also almost ended. After the governor’s announcement that all weapons must be surrendered, 1,044 weapons (official figure) have been surrendered. In the meantime, concerted efforts by the security forces continue in the state to de-weaponise society. The activities of gun-toting private militias, like the Arambai Tengol in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki gunmen in the hills, have been significantly checked by the security forces.

Targeted violence, that included extortion, kidnappings, grenade attacks and other forms of intimidation, have also seen an immense decline. All these have given the common man a sense of relief and security. Road blockades cum checkpoints that had been established by the warring groups had affected the state’s economy, besides impacting the sustenance of ordinary citizens. This has now been addressed by the security forces.

Here, mention must be made of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU)-led blockade in Kangpokpi that was demolished by the security forces on February 27, which restored arterial access; a very significant step.

Unnoticed has also been the re-opening of highways, whereby movement of commodities along NH-2 and NH-37 has re-commenced, which has brought great succour to the people in both the hills and valley. However, passenger travel has not yet started, which eventually will happen once both communities start confidence-building measures. With the opening of highways, economic activities that include trade and agriculture have also got a fillip. Of particular significance is the resumption of cultivation by farmers, which was almost impossible during this period last year and the year before, at this time. In all of this, business activities are also gradually limping back to normalcy.

The USP of Manipur has always been its cultural diversity and the numerous festivals that are celebrated. Ningol Chakkouba, Yaoshang, Cherioba, Thabal Chonga (Meitei festivals), Chavang Kut (Kuki festival), Lui-Ngai-Ni (Naga festival), besides Christmas and Easter (for the Kukis and Nagas) have all been celebrated in the past few months with great zeal and fervour, thereby showcasing the aspirations of society at large, to return to normalcy. Of course, it is still a far cry from what existed earlier, where, in all these festivals, people of all the communities (Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis) would celebrate jointly. It is pertinent to mention here that eventually, that too is something that is not impossible, looking ahead.

A major concern all along has been the re-settlement of the IDPs. It has been a compelling but challenging necessity; however, it is essential to know that an initial resettlement has commenced in villages like Waraoiching, Manamjang and Haibung in Senapati district and L. Thingliphai near Sugnu (Kakching district); which has set the stage for wider rehabilitation. Alongside, what has gone un-noticed is that a dialogue has been initiated between both communities which was held on April 5.

While the outcome of the talks itself is not known, it is prudent to understand that at this stage, it is not necessary to know about the outcome either, given the sharp divide that exists between the two communities and given that the holding of a dialogue the two sides was being thought of as an impossibility just a few months ago.

A lot of criticism has happened in the media over the past two years, which has not only polarised both the communities, but in a broader sense has laid the field bare for interference and indulgences by countries and powers that are inimical to the interests of the Northeast in particular and India at large. The solution to the problem largely rests with the communities that are at loggerheads (by talks and meetings), besides unbiased governance (which, at the moment, appears to be happening). The security forces in the state have been the silent work force behind the baby steps towards normalcy. President’s Rule, though not a permanent solution, has surely helped the state at this juncture.

The writer is a retired lieutenant-general who is a former director- general of the Assam Rifles and has extensively served in the Northeast