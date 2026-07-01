Pradeep C. Nair | Tarique Rahman’s Recent Beijing Trip: Strategic Signals Can’t Be Ignored

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China in the last week of June marks one of the most important early foreign policy moves of the new government in Dhaka. Far from being merely a ceremonial visit, it produced 17 MoUs, high-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and a visible effort by Bangladesh to revive Chinese investment, diversify its diplomatic options and improve its bargaining position with India. China described the visit as an elevation of ties into a “community with a shared future in the new era”, while Bangladesh projected it as a development-oriented engagement focused on trade, jobs, infrastructure and investment. The joint statement also said: “No matter how the world changes, China will not waiver in its commitment to the overall direction of friendly Bangladesh-China relations, and will always be a trustworthy good friend, good neighbour and good partner of Bangladesh”.

The MoUs signed during the visit are significant. According to official reports in Bangladesh, altogether 17 MoUs were concluded, which included 13 between the ministries of the two governments, three between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Chinese stakeholders, and one between the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Communist Party of China (CPC). The full titles of all MoUs have not been publicly itemised in the accessible reports, but the reported areas of cooperation include trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, port-linked development, water and river management projects, the Teesta River project, artificial intelligence, green technology, healthcare, education and the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor.

From Bangladesh’s perspective, the visit is about economic rescue, political signalling and strategic leverage. Tarique Rahman’s government has inherited a difficult economy, employment pressures and a need to demonstrate quick results after coming to power. China offers capital, contractors, industrial-zone development, technology and speed of execution. Dhaka has also pressed Beijing to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance by importing more Bangladeshi goods such as leather, pharmaceuticals, aquatic products, fruits and other non-traditional exports since Bangladesh does not want its China relationship to remain limited to loans, imports and infrastructure contracts; it wants market access, employment generation and visible benefits for its domestic economy.

The party-to-party MoU between the BNP and the CPC is also politically meaningful. The International Department of the CPC actively pursues political diplomacy to build soft power and secure long-term political influence in foreign nations, regardless of which party is in power. It also gives the BNP leadership a direct political channel with Beijing beyond routine diplomatic contact. For Tarique Rahman, this helps project international acceptance and strengthens his image as a leader capable of engaging major powers. Bangladesh is also using China to signal that it will not depend solely on India, even though geography, trade, energy links and people-to-people dependence are hard realities.

For China, the visit is a clear strategic gain. Bangladesh gives China access to the Bay of Bengal, proximity to India’s Northeast, and influence in a country that sits at the junction of South Asia and Southeast Asia. Beijing’s interest in ports, economic zones, river projects and connectivity corridors must be seen in this wider frame. China is not only looking at Bangladesh as a market; it is looking at it as a strategic platform in the eastern Indian Ocean. The reported Chinese interest in port-linked economic development, including around Mongla, will be watched closely in India because commercial infrastructure can, over time, acquire strategic utility.

China also benefits diplomatically. By receiving Tarique Rahman early in his tenure, Beijing positions itself as a reliable partner of the new government. Its language of “no third-party influence” on projects such as Teesta is a direct message to India that Bangladesh has alternatives for this vexed issue. At the same time, China is likely to remain financially cautious. Bangladesh already has debt exposure to China, and Beijing has become more selective with its large “Belt and Road” projects.

Therefore, the likely Chinese approach will be focused but calculated: invest where projects produce influence, visibility and long-term leverage.

From India’s perspective, the visit is a warning signal, but not a strategic defeat. India will remain concerned about three issues: the Teesta project, port and connectivity infrastructure, and any future defence or dual-use cooperation. The Teesta issue is sensitive because it involves water, West Bengal politics and Bangladesh’s domestic perception that India has delayed a settlement. If China steps into this space, it will convert an unresolved India-Bangladesh irritant into a China-Bangladesh opportunity.

The timing also matters. India has recently appointed Dinesh Trivedi as its high commissioner to Bangladesh, an unusually high-profile political appointment. Mr Trivedi is a former Union minister and parliamentarian, and the Government of India has accorded him the equivalent status of a Union Cabinet minister for protocol purposes. His appointment suggests that New Delhi recognises Bangladesh as a politically sensitive mission requiring not only diplomatic skill but also political outreach, especially with West Bengal, border issues, migration, trade, water and cultural linkages in play.

The larger implication is that Bangladesh is becoming a more competitive diplomatic space. India cannot assume primacy merely because of geography or history. It must deliver faster on connectivity, energy, trade facilitation, border management and water-sharing. China has money and speed; India has geography, social depth, energy interdependence, medical access, shared rivers and unmatched people-to-people links.

The task for New Delhi is to convert these natural advantages into timely policy delivery. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s China visit therefore strengthens Bangladesh’s China card, advances Beijing’s Bay of Bengal strategy, and forces India to recalibrate. The visit does not mean Bangladesh is moving into China’s camp. It means Dhaka is hedging more actively. India’s answer should not be alarm, but sharper diplomacy, faster implementation and a more generous strategic imagination towards Bangladesh.

The writer is a former D-G of Assam Rifles and is currently the vice-chancellor of St. Mary’s Rehabilitation University, Hyderabad