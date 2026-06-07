Pradeep C. Nair | Myanmar Leader’s Visit To India Is A Clear Strategic Signal To Beijing

Min Aung Hlaing’s decision to visit India from May 30 to June 3, 2026, as his first foreign destination after assuming the presidency is not a routine diplomatic event. It is a carefully weighted signal. The programme -- talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a business interaction, a visit to Mumbai and a pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya -- carries layered meaning. While the political discussions in New Delhi point to security convergence; the business engagement indicates Myanmar’s search for economic options; and Bodh Gaya underlines the Buddhist-civilisational connection that gives India a natural advantage in Myanmar.

The most striking feature is the choice of India over China. Many Myanmar watchers would have expected Beijing to be Min Aung Hlaing’s first port of call. China is Myanmar’s most powerful external actor, having invested heavily in infrastructure, shielded Myanmar diplomatically, and retained influence over several armed groups along the China-Myanmar border. Yet influence does not automatically mean trust. Myanmar needs China, but it has never been fully comfortable with China. That is the real significance of this visit.

Myanmar’s military establishment has historically viewed China with a mixture of dependence, suspicion and resentment. Beijing is useful, but also intrusive. Its presence is felt in infrastructure corridors, border trade, ethnic armed areas, resource extraction and diplomacy. The Burmese nationalist instinct has always resisted domination from a powerful northern neighbour. The visit to India must therefore be read as an attempt to create strategic space, diversify external relations, and show that Myanmar is not prepared to become a Chinese dependency.

This unease has sharpened because of recent reports from the northern Shan State. The Myanmar media have reported that China has been erecting border fences that allegedly intrude into Myanmar’s territory. The regime is also said to have pressured media outlets over these reports, presumably because it does not want such coverage to damage relations with Beijing. Local accounts have referred to Chinese fencing having advanced at least 15 metres into Myanmar territory, and in some places by more than 100 metres. These claims require independent verification, but their political importance is clear: they touch at Myanmar’s very sovereignty.

The location of these reports makes the issue more complex. The MNDAA and the UWSA are not ordinary border actors. Both emerged from the 1989 collapse of the Communist Party of Burma. The MNDAA is rooted in Kokang, where many residents are ethnic Chinese with historical links to Yunnan. The UWSA is based among the Wa, a Mon-Khmer-speaking people more closely related to the Palaung, and not simply an extension of ethnic China.

Beijing’s influence is therefore different: more ethnic and linguistic in Kokang; more strategic and logistical in Wa areas. For Naypyidaw, this border belt is a contested space where ethnicity, armed autonomy, Chinese influence, narcotics, rare earths, cross-border trade and sovereignty anxieties meet.

This is where India becomes important. India cannot match China’s money or coercive leverage, but it offers a relationship less associated with domination. It does not seek to use Myanmar’s ethnic geography to carve out zones of influence. Nor does it benefit from a weak or fragmented Myanmar. India’s interest lies in a stable, sovereign Myanmar because every major disturbance there affects India’s Northeast.

India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km-long border touching Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. This frontier is not merely a security line; it is a civilisational, ethnic and social continuum. Instability in Chin, Sagaing, Kachin, Rakhine or northern Shan flows into India through refugees, arms, narcotics, insurgent movement and social tensions. The Manipur conflict since 2023, refugee inflows into Mizoram, and Indian insurgent groups using Myanmar’s borderlands underline one fact: Myanmar’s instability becomes India’s internal security problem.

The importance of this visit for India must also be seen through the lens of “Act East”. India’s flagship connectivity projects -- the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway -- are designed to reduce the Northeast’s landlocked isolation and connect India to Southeast Asia. But these projects cannot function in a corridor of insecurity. Roads, ports and trade routes need stability, not civil war. A cooperative Myanmar is indispensable if India wants to transform the Northeast from a vulnerable frontier into a bridge to Southeast Asia.

At the same time, India must avoid seeing Myanmar only through the regime in Naypyidaw. Min Aung Hlaing’s presidency remains contested, and Myanmar continues to suffer a serious political and humanitarian crisis. India should engage the military-led government because it controls formal institutions and border forces. But New Delhi must also maintain contact with ethnic organisations, civil society, democratic actors and border communities. This is strategic prudence in a fragmented country.

India’s role should be that of a dependable neighbour, not an opportunistic power. It should help Myanmar diversify without forcing it to choose between India and China. It should make the border management stronger, but without alienating communities divided by history. It should cooperate against insurgency, weapons and narcotics, while maintaining a humane approach towards refugees. It should speed up connectivity, health, education, skilling and development projects in the borderlands.

Min Aung Hlaing’s first presidential visit to India is therefore a message of balance. For Myanmar, it reflects the search for alternatives to excessive dependence on China. For India, it is an opportunity to secure its Northeast, strengthen “Act East”, and shape developments in a country central to its eastern strategy. For China, it is a reminder that power does not always produce confidence. A stable, sovereign Myanmar is in India’s interest; and an India that is steady, respectful and reliable may be exactly the neighbour Myanmar now needs.

The writer is a former D-G of Assam Rifles and is currently the vice-chancellor of St. Mary’s Rehabilitation University, Hyderabad