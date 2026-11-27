The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgment of November 19, 2026, has reopened a fundamental question: Can the international community pursue accountability in Myanmar without abandoning the engagement needed to influence events there? The Court found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingyas during military operations in 2017. Yet within days, different international responses revealed a familiar divide between the demands of international law and the compulsions of geopolitics.

The judgment in The Gambia versus Myanmar is legally consequential. It requires Myanmar to prevent recurrence, investigate and punish perpetrators, provide restitution including conditions for the safe and voluntary return of displaced Rohingyas, and pay compensation, modalities of which will be addressed subsequently. The ruling establishes state responsibility, not the individual criminal guilt of Myanmar’s current President Min Aung Hlaing, who was then the military chief. Nor can the ICJ itself deploy sanctions or enforce repatriation. Its authority is judicial; implementation depends on governments, international institutions and, crucially, those controlling territory inside Myanmar.

Britain responded immediately, by expelling Myanmar’s defence attaché, summoning its diplomatic representative and seeking urgent consideration by the UN Security Council. London’s action thereby targeted the military representation while keeping communication channels open. Other European governments (largely, the EU) have endorsed accountability, but whether they replicate Britain’s measure remains uncertain. Targeted sanctions and diplomatic restrictions, as and when they come by, will be the consequences of the judgment.

Does the British move amount to double standards, particularly when Asean has chosen “constructive engagement”, very recently? Britain’s actions, actually invites scrutiny of the consistency of Western responses to grave humanitarian violations. While London has sanctioned certain Israeli ministers, restricted some arms exports and recognised Palestine, it has maintained substantial diplomatic and defence relationships with Israel despite the devastation in Gaza and a UN Commission of Inquiry’s finding of genocide.

Asean, however, lives with the direct consequences of Myanmar’s instability: refugees, cross-border crime, economic disruption and conflict spillovers. Importantly, Asean’s decision on November 15 preceded the ICJ judgment. Its approach was neither unconditional recognition nor a complete reversal of earlier restrictions. Asean retained limits on Myanmar’s political representation while offering a phased route towards fuller participation, contingent on sustained progress under its Five-Point Consensus. This reflects a belief that exclusion alone cannot stop violence or create a negotiating process. The ICJ judgment now sharpens Asean’s challenge, which is, engagement needs measurable humanitarian and political outcomes, if it is to avoid becoming normalisation without accountability.

Washington presents a still more revealing contradiction. The United States recognised the military’s treatment of the Rohingya as genocide in 2022, yet its recent contacts with Myanmar have coincided with interest in the country’s heavy rare-earth deposits. A reported US state department strategy links peace diplomacy with expanded influence and possible mineral access, partly in response to China’s commanding position in processing these resources. After the ICJ ruling, Washington said it was studying the decision rather than immediately announcing fresh measures. Its response illustrates how strategic competition can complicate legal condemnation into policy.

Minerals, however, do not offer an easy diplomatic bargain. Important deposits lie in areas influenced or controlled by ethnic armed organisations, notably the Kachin Independence Army. Naypyitaw cannot necessarily deliver access merely by signing an agreement. China likewise has relationships, infrastructure and commercial leverage that cannot be displaced quickly. Going ahead therefore, the American policy may combine existing sanctions with selective engagement; an unqualified embrace of Myanmar’s authorities would carry its own reputational and operational costs. Anyway, under the Trump administration, the US has already gained a reputation that no US citizen can be proud of.

The greatest obstacle to implementing the ICJ verdict, however, lies in Rakhine itself. The Arakan Army controls most of the state, including areas from which Rohingya families fled, and faces allegations of abuses against the community. A promise of repatriation from Naypyitaw is insufficient without credible arrangements involving those actually controlling the villages, roads and border approaches. For Bangladesh, hosting a vast refugee population, legal vindication changes little unless security, citizenship-related protections, freedom of movement and livelihoods can be assured on return.

For India, the implications run well beyond refugee policy. Myanmar remains indispensable to the security of the Northeast, management of insurgent networks, border stability, culture, commerce and connectivity through the Kaladan project. The expanding influence of China and renewed American interest add another layer of complexity. A policy of blanket isolation could reduce India’s access to decision-makers; engagement without attention to civilian protection could weaken its credibility. The practical requirement is sustained contact with Naypyitaw, alongside issue-specific communication with territorial actors and cooperation with Asean.

India also hosts approximately 22,400 Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers according to UNHCR’s June 2026 figures, alongside other displaced people from Myanmar. New Delhi’s legal authority to regulate foreigners is real, but returns to areas posing serious risks, raises distinct humanitarian and legal questions. On November 20, India reiterated support for the safe, speedy and sustainable return of displaced Rohingya. That objective is more credible when accompanied by identification and security screening, individual assessment of risks, humane interim arrangements and internationally monitored conditions for voluntary return. For India, the current situation is thus, a case of strategic dilemma; to choose between justice and geopolitics.

Ultimately, Myanmar’s predicament is not a contest between justice and realism. Justice without access risks remaining declaratory; engagement without conditions risks rewarding impunity. The decisive test for Britain, Asean, Washington and India will be whether their different methods reduce violence, secure genuine protections and make return possible. The ICJ has settled an essential question about the past. Diplomacy must now confront the harder question of what kind of future can be built in Rakhine.

Lt Gen. Pradeep C. Nair is former DG, Assam Rifles, and vice-chancellor, St Mary’s Rehabilitation University, Hyderabad.