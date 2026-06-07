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Pavan K. Varma | Why India Must Resolve Not To Give Up On Saarc!
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Pavan K Varma
7 Jun 2026 12:19 AM IST
History has many examples of nations overcoming deep-seated rivalries to create institutions of regional cooperation.
( Source : Asian Age )
SAARC
India
About the Author
Pavan K Varma
The writer, an author, former diplomat and is in politics.
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