In the coming decades, India may be a rising superpower, but no nation can build a durable edifice of global power on a crumbling foundation of human capital. If one strips away the glossy rhetoric of policy documents and confronts the stark, unvarnished reality of India’s education system today, a deeply unsettling picture emerges. We are constructing a hollow pyramid: a massive, sprawling infrastructure of mediocrity that fails both our brightest minds and our most vulnerable citizens.

This structural malaise begins with a fundamental failure of state commitment, reflected in our budgetary allocations. For nearly six decades — from the Kothari Commission of 1966 to the National Education Policy of 2020 — India has solemnly pledged to allocate six per cent of its Gross Domestic Product to education. Yet, according to the Economic Survey, direct budgetary expenditure on education has stagnated at a dismal 2.7 per cent of GDP, while combined Centre and state spending hovers at roughly 4.1 per cent. Compare this with our peers across the Global South: Brazil allocates 4.9 per cent of its GDP, and South Africa commits over 10 percent. Even where China spends roughly four per cent of its GDP on education, the sheer scale of its $20 trillion economy means Beijing invests nearly eight times more per student in absolute dollar terms than New Delhi. You cannot build a knowledge superpower on a shoestring budget.

Look next at the apex of our higher education system. In the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, no Indian university figures in the top 100. Even our crown jewels, the Indian Institutes of Technology, languish outside the top hundred, with IIT Kanpur at 221 and the Indian Institute of Science hovering around 254th in global assessments. Contrast this with the relentless march of our Asian peers. China alone commands six universities in the global top 100 — led by Peking and Tsinghua inside the top 15 — alongside five more in Hong Kong. Tiny Singapore boasts two in the top 12, while South Korea and Japan maintain formidable footprints. Unsurprisingly, the global top 100 remains overwhelmingly dominated by the United States with 26 institutions, the United Kingdom with 16, and Australia with nine. While East Asia has systematically invested in research, faculty, and institutional autonomy to break the Western monopoly, India remains content with self-congratulatory domestic rankings.

Beneath this absent apex lies a crisis of both access and quality. Over the past two decades, India has witnessed a chaotic proliferation of private and public higher education institutions — nearly 65,000 registered entities today. Yet, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education, our gross enrolment ratio stands at a mere 30 per cent. Seven out of 10 eligible young Indians between the ages of 18 and 23 cannot even enter a college gate. And what of the 4.5 crore students who do get accommodated? Save for a handful of islands of excellence, the quality of instruction imparted across our tier-two and tier-three colleges is abysmal. Those who possess the financial means vote with their feet, sending their children abroad to the US, Britain, Canada, and Australia — draining billions of dollars in foreign exchange and robbing the nation of its brightest talent.

For the millions left behind, the degree they acquire is often little more than a laminated passport to frustration. We are churning out an army of unemployable graduates from mediocre universities, armed with outdated syllabi and zero critical thinking skills. This tragedy is unfolding at the precise historical moment when artificial intelligence and automation are rapidly shrinking traditional avenues of white-collar employment, and major corporations are downsizing rather than hiring.

In 2014, recognising this impending crisis, the government launched the Skill India mission with much fanfare, creating a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Over the past decade, the number of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has expanded from 9,776 to nearly 13,900, alongside new Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and three Indian Institutes of Skills. Yet, despite impressive enrolment numbers on paper, the impact on the ground remains painfully muted. Plagued by obsolete equipment, poorly trained instructors, and a deep disconnect from actual industry requirements, our vocational ecosystem has largely failed to bridge the employability gap.

This failure is compounded by a fundamental macroeconomic structural flaw. The promised transformation of India into a global manufacturing hub — where the sector was supposed to grow to 25 percent of GDP to absorb the millions of unemployed and underemployed youth trapped in low-productivity agriculture — has simply not materialised. Manufacturing remains stubbornly stagnant at around 16 to 17 per cent of GDP, employing barely 12 per cent of our workforce. Without a vibrant, labour-intensive manufacturing sector to absorb our semi-skilled youth, where are these millions supposed to go?

Above all, we must confront the rot at the very base of the pyramid: our primary school infrastructure. Fifteen years after the Right to Education Act promised universal, quality schooling, the reality across rural India — particularly in populous, impoverished states like Bihar — remains a national shame. Visit a government primary school in the hinterland, and you are confronted with a grim farce: where there is a building, there is no teacher; where there is a teacher, there are no basic facilities or learning outcomes. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), over half of Class V students in rural Bihar cannot even read a simple Class II level text, and nearly 70 percent of families are forced to spend meagre incomes on private tuitions just to compensate for the collapse of state schooling.

With 41 per cent Indians under the age of 25 and 58 per cent under the age of 35, India has a historic demographic dividend. As much as 64 per cent of our 1.4 billion population is in the working-age bracket — a figure projected to swell to nearly 988 million people by 2036. But a young population is not an automatic asset; it is a conditional opportunity. If educated, skilled, and gainfully employed, these youth will propel India to Viksit Bharat. If left semi-literate, unemployable and idle, we are looking at a demographic disaster and, inevitably, social unrest.