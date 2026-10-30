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Patralekha Chatterjee | The Streets Don’t Have Algorithms

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Patralekha Chatterjee
30 Oct 2026 9:57 PM IST

First, Lula’s campaign showed how mass mobilisation — on the street and social media together — makes for a formidable combination even when pitted against big tech and big money

Patralekha Chatterjee | The Streets Don’t Have Algorithms
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Second, Lula, a working-class hero and one of the world’s most consequential left-of-centre politicians, offered a master class in how to flip the script and respond to an insult. In a televised debate, Bolsonaro referred to Lula ‘Nine Fingers’, referring to an accident in a metalworking factory that cost Lula his little finger as a teenager. — Internet


( Source : Asian Age )
instagram followers Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Flavio Bolsonaro brazil presidential elections cockroach janta party chief justice of india surya kant Rahul Gandhi INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan 
Patralekha Chatterjee
About the AuthorPatralekha Chatterjee
Patralekha Chatterjee focuses on development issues in India and emerging economies. She can be reached at patralekha.chatterjee@gmail.com

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