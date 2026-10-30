Patralekha Chatterjee | The Streets Don’t Have Algorithms

First, Lula’s campaign showed how mass mobilisation — on the street and social media together — makes for a formidable combination even when pitted against big tech and big money
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Second, Lula, a working-class hero and one of the world’s most consequential left-of-centre politicians, offered a master class in how to flip the script and respond to an insult. In a televised debate, Bolsonaro referred to Lula ‘Nine Fingers’, referring to an accident in a metalworking factory that cost Lula his little finger as a teenager. — Internet