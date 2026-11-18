Every winter, India has the same argument about air pollution.

Governments announce restrictions, courts issue directives, doctors warn of catastrophic health consequences, researchers produce fresh evidence of damage to the most vulnerable, ordinary citizens cough and complain about deteriorating air quality, firecrackers bursting long past official deadlines without police action, and missing AQI data at critical times.

Increasingly, the argument spills into the politics of religion and identity.

India’s polluted air is not a Diwali problem. But the festival’s pollution spike is real and provides a dramatic reminder of the visual and political ironies behind many of India’s public health crises. At the recent Chhath, many ordinary devotees performed rituals and took dips in stretches of the river Yamuna filled with toxic foam while the political class bathed in cleaner stretches. A Yamuna for the masses, another for the classes — much like winter air purifiers, which offer cleaner air to those who can afford them while others inhale toxic air.

Round the year, across the country, people breathe air polluted by vehicles, industry, power generation, construction and road dust, waste burning, agricultural fires and household fuels. Delhi-NCR dominates the headlines, but small towns, too, experience dangerous levels of pollution, often with considerably less monitoring, public scrutiny or political attention. This year, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, topped post-Diwali air pollution with AQI 400.

In northern India, atmospheric conditions trap pollutants close to the ground, and a concentrated burst of fireworks can push already poor air quality to dangerous levels. Arguing that the Diwali spike is inconsequential because toxic air prevails at other times is a bit like arguing that a spike in mithai consumption during festivals is inconsequential if you have chronic diabetes.

The health consequences are more frightening than annual sparring suggests.

A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, using nationwide Indian mortality data, estimated that 3.8 million deaths between 2009 and 2019 were attributable to PM2.5 exposure above India's own annual air-quality standard. A new study suggests that meeting the WHO air quality guidelines could prevent or postpone around 9.4 million deaths a year in low- and middle-income countries, with billions of dollars saved in medical costs and productivity.

Toxic air damages more than lungs and hearts. Delhi endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal repeatedly reminds us that air pollution also affects our metabolism, influencing blood sugar, weight and insulin secretion.

New India-specific research shows what prolonged exposure may mean for the brain. A 2025 study drawing on data from 5,699 older Indians found that higher long-term exposure to PM2.5 was associated with faster cognitive decline. The impact of polluted air can begin before a child can even speak and extends into old age.

Other countries have shown that toxic air can be tackled. Beijing, once notorious for its “airpocalypse” in the early-to-mid 2010s, has dramatically improved its air quality through aggressive, sustained policies.

So, why has an argument about air quality become so emotionally charged in India?

Part of the answer lies in the growing tendency to experience public-health restrictions through the lens of identity.

Not everyone who bursts firecrackers is making a political statement. But there is a worrying trend of framing firecrackers as a necessary identity marker of the majority community. When the cracker is seen as more than a cracker, any statement about Diwali as primarily a festival of lights, lighting diyas, following rules on firecrackers is made to look like capitulation. Defiance of rules then acquires the language of cultural pride.

Once that happens, scientific evidence has a much harder job to do.

As Gautam Menon, professor at Ashoka University, puts it: “Public-health-based arguments against the use of crackers at Diwali time are resisted by those who maintain that this is part of India’s religious traditions. But this argument sets up a false binary that fuels polarisation: a restricted, symbolic use of fireworks that would not substantially shift Delhi's AQI is equally compatible with religious belief.”

As someone who reported on the tension between religion and public health during India’s battle against polio, some lessons leap out.

During the early 2000s, the pulse polio campaign faced resistance in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, particularly among sections of Muslim communities. Rumours circulated that oral polio drops could cause infertility or were part of a conspiracy to control Muslim populations.

But the underlying problem was larger than religious objections to vaccination. There was a profound lack of trust in the state and its public-health machinery, fuelled by memories of coercive family planning programmes, social marginalisation and suspicions about government intentions.

Religion and public health had collided in an atmosphere in which official assurances carried little credibility.The response recognised that this was not a battle that could be won simply by issuing instructions or dismissing people's fears as ignorance.

India’s national polio programme worked with Unicef, WHO, Rotary, other agencies and civil society groups, including Muslim religious scholars and community organisations. Respected Islamic scholars publicly endorsed immunisation, helping counter rumours and reassure families that vaccination was compatible with their faith. Health workers also engaged directly with communities and worked to improve access and the credibility of the vaccination programme. Restoring trust was central to winning cooperation.

India did it, and was certified polio-free by the World Health Organisation in 2014.

What helped India successfully battle polio was political will alongside restoration of trust between different communities. The polio campaign showed that trust can be rebuilt, even when suspicion runs deep.

Air pollution demands sustained public cooperation. What does not help: chief ministers downplaying polluted air, polluted rivers or the blurring of data.

If fireworks are regulated for worsening air pollution, industrial emissions must be regulated too. If people are told not to burn crackers, governments must act against construction dust, waste burning, vehicle emissions and crop residue burning. Concern for children's health cannot stop at the factory gate or municipal boundary, or disappear when the source is politically inconvenient.

No one should have to breathe toxic air or consume polluted water to assert their religious or cultural identity.

India needs year-round enforcement, transparent monitoring, credible health communication and action against every significant source. But public health messaging cannot work when society is polarised, trust has broken down and the common good is dismissed as someone else’s cause.

Clean air is not Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. The right to breathe it should not depend on where people live, what they believe or how much political attention their town or village receives. Toxic air is affecting the lungs of our elderly. It is striking our children and their future. They cannot wait for the culture war to subside.