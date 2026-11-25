The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)’s 31st summit meeting, also known as Conference of Parties (COP), held at Antalya in Turkiye (Turkey) on November 9-20, under the joint presidency of Australia and Turkiye — it is an interesting story in itself of the tussle at the Belem, Brazil, summit in November 2025 as to who would host COP 31 — ended without reaching a consensus summit statement. The fossil fuel question wrecked the consensus. The silver lining as it were of the doomed summit was the proposal of Turkiye’s minister for environment, urbanisation and climate change, Murat Kurum of setting the conference’s goal of 35 per cent of energy consumption to be through electricity by 2035, making for the catchy 35/35 line. There were protests over the proposal, and many of them legitimate.

The global energy consumption through electricity stands at 23 per cent in 2026, and it is indeed a steep climb from 23 to 35 in a matter of less than nine years. The European Union (EU) insisted that it has to be “clean electricity”, that is electricity generated from non-fossil fuel or renewable sources. The EU has a point. There is no point in generating electricity from coal-fired plants. The developing countries bluntly insisted on the need to increase financial aid and transfer of technology. It is the old battle of who will pay to transit to a green economy.

The developed countries have not kept their promise of transferring $300 billion, which was agreed at Baku in November 2024, while the demand was for $1.3 trillion. It was indicated that the rest of the needed money should be raised through public and private sources, including multi-lateral development banks (MDBs) like the World Bank. This is a deadlock between the governments of the developed and developing economies.

Meanwhile, India seems to be perched comfortably on the issue of clean energy goals. India had undertaken to have an installed power capacity of 50 per cent by 2030, but it has reached the goal four years ahead of the deadline. But the catch is that of the 300 GW of installed power from renewable sources, led by solar power (164 GW), only 29.2 per cent power consumption is from clean energy sources, and coal is the fallback fossil fuel resource for 70 per cent of electricity consumption. India would be able to meet the target of 35 per cent energy consumption through electricity by 2035. It is certainly gratifying that India meets the climate summit goals, though it is despairing to watch the energy consumption patterns, and the complicated subsidy patterns that underlie them. According to an International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report of April 2026, titled “India’s Energy Policy 2026”, the energy subsidy that the central and state governments provide reveal an interesting pattern. Oil subsidies account for 58 per cent of the total energy subsidy bill, natural gas subsidy share is 17 per cent and clean energy sources absorb 10 per cent of the total.

Whatever its share of energy consumption, clean energy decreases oil import bill and also the carbon emission levels.

In this century, carbon emissions fell in 2009 due to the financial meltdown which put a brake on economic activity; in 2020 due to Covid-19 and in 2026 due to hike in oil prices due to the US-Iran war. The decrease in emissions. 0.4 per cent was rather small compared to the total emission number, which is projected to be about 43.3 billion tonnes. It is recorded that the emissions have increased 0.8 per cent every year between 2019 and 2025.

A Nature Climate Change article, “A further acceleration of clean energy is needed for global CO2 emissions to peak and decline”, in its November 9 issue, argues that the CO2 emissions avoided by energy consumption through clean energy sources is as high as 70 per cent. That is, the carbon emissions that would have happened if petrol- and diesel-dependent vehicles were plying would have been avoided by the use of electric vehicles. But the share of transport sector in terms of consumption and emissions is small though proportionately significant.

An overwhelmingly large proportion of CO2 emissions are due to industrial activity, and the contribution of the transport sector is around 10 per cent of the total emissions. So, electrification of industrial processes like in the manufacture of steel and aluminium, will be needed to effect a bigger reduction in emissions. But the electrification of transport sector will mark a significant reduction in the emission levels.

The share of EVs (electrical vehicles) in Indian transport sector reached about 11.43 per cent in the first half of 2026. The Indian transport sector’s share of carbon emissions is 12 per cent in 2026, and 90 per cent of it is through road transport. So, EVs would have avoided about one per cent of the transport sector emissions, which in turn would mean a fraction of one per cent in the total emission levels of the country.

What India seems to need is a radical shift in the production processes of the manufacturing sector. It is not an easy goal. Increasing the share of renewable energy sources to more than 50 per cent in the last decade looks like low-hanging fruit. The challenge lies elsewhere, in the manufacturing sector. This does not mean that the increase in EVs would not make a difference in emissions. It would, especially in the metropolises. And the other challenge is to increase power generation through renewable sources to make decarbonisation more effective.

The change in industrial processes would require a fundamental shift in technology, which in turn has to be backed by strong research and development (R&D) efforts. The R&D focus right now is on energy guzzling AI data centres, which is the new frontier of economic growth.

India rightly argues that it cannot forego economic growth to achieve reductions in carbon emissions. Getting off the fossil fuels is not a viable option for the country. But it can hope to strike a balance between the use of fossil fuels and renewable, gradually decreasing the share of fossil fuels in energy consumption.

The climate change debate in India has to be centred on industrial processes as much on electrification of the transport sector. Electrification of the economy should be the ideal to strive for, and the more radical aspect is that of depending entirely on renewable for the electrification project.