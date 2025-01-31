OF CABBAGES AND KINGS | Why is Musk going after Starmer’s UK over ‘civil war’ and migrants’ ‘terror’? | Farrukh Dhondy

“Why the hurry�

Life is long

Cook a slow curry

Compose an isolation song

Get on with it, make haste

Your time soon passes by

All idleness is waste

--that’s cruel eternity’s cry.”

From Our Soul Proverbs, by Bachchoo

Last week Alex Rudakubana, an eighteen-year-old serial killer, pleaded guilty to the three murders and ten attempted murders when on July 29, 2024 he fatally stabbed six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar in a Taylor-Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Instigators through anti-social posts, including a severe one from the great seer Elon Musk, implied or openly stated that the murderer was a Muslim asylum seeker. Riots in several cities followed targeting mosques and refuges which house asylum seekers. Some Muslims on the streets were randomly assaulted.

The police suppressed these incendiary riots soon after the great charter of history Elon Musk declared that Britain was overwhelmed by “civil war”. A whirring could be distinctly heard under the floor of Westminster Abbey where Oliver Cromwell is buried.

Musk is an open Islamophobe and, in his fervent support for Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies, a xenophobe and characteristically against asylum-seekers -- though he is a South African immigrant himself.

Rudakubana is not an asylum seeker, being born in Wales to legal immigrants fleeing tribal war in Rwanda. His family are devoted Christians and leading members of their congregation.

It has emerged during the trial that the defendant was often high on drugs, had previously been guilty of assault and was accessing material on Muslim terrorist groups.

He had been referred to PREVENT, a government institution set up to counter the influence of terrorist grooming, and had been investigated and kept under surveillance for a time. Despite his criminal record and PREVENT’s findings, no action was taken to anticipate and prevent the July murders.

The media -- and Tory and Reform, the right-wing parties -- have labelled these murders “terrorism”.

They have also attacked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for not using this word without qualification in his description of the atrocious crime. Is the word un-ambivalently applicable?

Yes, the 9/11 attacks in New York, the underground train bombings in London by suicide jihadis, the random murder in 2013 of soldier Lee Rigby, and the slaughter of twenty-two concert-goers in the Manchester Arena in 2017 by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, are all justifiably classified as acts of terror.

Their perpetrators all declared, or clearly manifested their allegiance to doctrines of Islamist terror. The murderer in 2021 of Conservative MP David Amess, one Ali Harbi Ali, boasted that he was/is a supporter of the terrorist Islamic State organisation.

The murderer of Labour MP Jo Cox was not a Muslim, but can and was justifiably called a right-wing terrorist and fascist sympathiser.

The point that these critics of Keir Starmer, including the self-deluding linguistic accuser, the Musketeer himself, is obvious. The utterly pointless and horrific murder of these three young girls can be labelled absolutely anything: brutal, purposeless, motiveless slaughter of the absolute innocents…

But, gentle reader, the “terror” labellers have an agenda. The media and social platform commentators who use the term want to characterise this demented, ultimately nihilistic murder as the act of Islamist outrage perpetrated by an “immigrant invader” whose like should be kept out of the country.

Of course, there is absolute silence from Elon Musk and the other “terror” termers about the killing of literally thousands of children in Gaza. Bombs and sniper’s bullets can’t be traced back to manuals of Islamist organisations on the computer so, for these hypocrites, the word “terror” doesn’t apply. Perhaps it

shouldn’t -- as “genocide” would be the more accurate term. But not in Elon Musk’s or Donald Trump’s mouths. The latter is even now, not even two weeks in office, calling for Palestinians to “leave” Gaza.

And now, the UK right-wing rag, the Daily Telegraph (known to satirists as the Torygraph) is engaged in the most desperate act of the practice known as arslikhan. Again, waking up very late to the rape by criminal grooming gangs in several towns in Britain -- events which took place from perhaps the 20-teens and have resulted in several convictions of the almost-all-Pakistani-Muslim perpetrators -- Muskrat has called from across the big pond for a “public inquiry”.

There have already been several local ones and one virtually “national” one which recommended after analysis taking of 24 preventive measures. The Tory government, which then included Kemi Badenough (current Conservative leader) in the Cabinet, received them and implemented -- none! These are now to be put into action by Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

Kemi is (arslikhan again?) now echoing Elonbaba’s call for a national inquiry.

Again, surprise, surprise, picking an issue where the victims are mostly white young girls and the gang perpetrators Muslim immigrants or their descendants.

The Torygraph, whose writers have from 2013 onwards featured the grooming gangs, in sometimes justifiable, if nasty biased terms, has turned in the past week to the editorial pretence that Musk’s “exposure” of grooming gangs is new and led from the United States.

One of its most regularly ludicrous columnists, Alison Pearson, wrote last week “Elon Musk has ripped the cloak of deceit off one of Britain’s most disgusting scandals”. This same Pearson wrote in 2013 about “multi-culturalism” preventing the whole truth behind the grooming gangs being exposed. And the Torygraph has taken all their earlier protesting pieces about this “disgusting scandal” off its website. Begging bowl to Musk?