OF CABBAGES AND KINGS | 2nd Open Letter to Usha Vance… (as yet only) 2nd Lady of the USA | Farrukh Dhondy

“You fed your heart on fantasy

The heart didn’t like the diet

All gone, no joy, no ecstasy

All replaced by disquiet

A waste of emotional space

Destructive panorama

Warm in deception’s embrace

Curtain call on the drama…”

From A Lighter Grade of Whale





Dear Usha Vance,





Recent developments compel me to write this second open letter to you. You may have seen the first -- perhaps because some Indian friend or relative spotted it in these very pages and sent it on.

We know that the White House corps monitors every mention of the Orangebooby in American and foreign publications and must have seen my first letter in which he unavoidably featured.

I do realise that if these interceptors read my letter to you, they may have felt that passing it on to you might put subversive ideas into your innocent head and so refrained.

Now, Usha ji, you must accept that I am no conspiracy theorist. I avowedly hate those who are, as I characterise them as idiotic or even dangerous, provocative fantasists.

I am sure that my pleas and considerations to you in this letter will appeal to some as “conspiratorial nonsense”, but I shall ignore such objections and go ahead addressing you as so much of the world’s future depends upon it.

I take the liberty of writing to you as one Indian to another, as both of us are certainly aware of the philosophical implications of dharma and karma.

Usha ji, I know you were never a Republican or MAGAmaniac and neither was your husband, vice-president J.D. In fact, some media say you were a registered Democrat and he thought that Dump was demented.

You know that today there is no coherent ideological Republican Party. In its earliest days, under Abraham Lincoln, it had twin purposes -- sure, it championed the Christian impetus to free human beings from slavery, but its policies were also influenced by the fact that the growth of nascent capitalism in the US required free labour in northern factories and freeing the slaves of the South would instantly provide a workforce for America’s leap into capitalist production.

I speculate that the conversion of JD, perhaps influenced by your very perceptive and predictive self, to MAGA nonsense (you are too intelligent to know it isn’t) was a strategic move to get to the vice-presidency. And further??

Good thinking, Batperson! JD sucked up, as is strategically necessary, to Dump… and voila!

And, of course, we know that wasn’t the ultimate goal.

(“Usha for First Lady when JD assumes the presidency!”)

Usha ji, I don’t know what your tactics or strategies for getting there would be, so I feel inclined, in sharing the goal (in the strong belief that you will get JD to reverse the entire nonsensical, racist, destructive, fantasy-economic and cruel anti-welfare social policies and the international bully-boy tactics that Stump has imposed) with my own tactical observations.

Lump is on the skids as I and you and JD and the Republican Party -- now split into at least three or four factions -- only one of them firmly Orangeboobyish -- are well aware. The economy is collapsing with the common consumer aware that tariffs have raised the price of living. The foreign policy -- or should it be renamed foreign piracy in light of the attacks on Venezuelan ships – with claims on Canada and Greenland -- is seen internationally as a violation of international law, if not a ominously dangerous joke.

The Epstein files, in which Orangeboob figures, riding on the paedo’s jet eight or more times, once with a twenty-year-old possible victim, prove that he lied about the depth and extent of his involvement in the Epstein saga.

Again, in admittedly conspiratorial mode, I am inclined to believe that the women who were under-age victims of the Epstein oligarchy have been paid millions to keep their mouths shut and threatened with instant elimination (accidental deaths? Forced suicide???) if they don’t.

And then, there is evidence of Orangeboob’s deteriorating capabilities and demented ramblings. These together, with the almost certain humiliation of Republicans in the 2026 mid-term elections, will certainly spell Orangeboob’s “Curtain Call at Cactus Creek”.

I’m aware that constitutional moves by both Houses of Congress are needed to get rid of a sitting President. Behind the scenes, JD has to get his associates -- and you could be talking secretly to Democrats in both Houses -- to trigger this dismissive move.

You can’t afford to wait till 2028 when Booby, who has demonstrated his ample contempt for the Constitution, says he will not rule out standing again.

The divided party is unlikely to support his candidature and, since JD has had to play obedient puppy throughout this term, he will also be persona non grata.

So, Usha, move fast. How?

Wait till the predicted disastrous mid-term defeats, point out to the Republican Party, using all the channels and platforms available to a vice-president, that Orengeboob has not achieved MAGA and, with exposure in the Epstein files and deteriorating health and brain, he should be politely sent off golfing.

Then you and Master Vance can climb into the Big Chairs and Make America Sensible Again. If you then need a Special Adviser, you know where to look.





Best,

Farrukh Dhondy