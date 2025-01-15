Odisha's health assurance with Modi's guarantee

In the history of Odisha's healthcare, January 13 will be recorded in golden letters. While 33 states of the country joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana of the central government, Odisha, along with two other states, had not implemented this scheme. The injustice done to the residents of the state has ended. We will become beneficiaries of the world's largest health insurance scheme. The opportunity to provide services to the state's residents, who were deprived of the benefits of the central scheme, was chosen with great enthusiasm. Odisha has found its place as the 34th state on the list. I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for this gift.You know that all countries, including India, are committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include ensuring universal health coverage so that everyone receives adequate healthcare. In line with this commitment, the Modi government at the Centre formulated the National Health Policy-2017 to ensure healthcare for the mostbackward sections. Following its recommendations, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was conceptualized as a major initiative of the Government of India.Ayushman Bharat comprises two interrelated schemes. The first is the Health and Wellness Center, and the second is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. In February 2018, the Government of India announced the transformation of 150,000 sub-centers and primary health centers across the country into Health and Wellness Centres. These centres provide comprehensive primary healthcare and reach people's homes. As a result, maternal and child healthcare, non-communicable diseases, essential medicines, and diagnostic services became accessible. Although the then state government implemented the first scheme, it did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat. Perhaps due to the presence of the word 'Prime Minister' in this central scheme, the interests of the state's residents were sacrificed for political gain. Our state's youth, who had to work as migrant laborers in other states, were denied the right to access healthcare in the best hospitals abroad. Considering this as a sin, we resolved to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha if we came to power, which we are now going to fulfill. Although this scheme was launched by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, it will be implemented in our state from the coming month.The Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world's largest health insurance/assurance scheme, for which all necessary expenses are borne by the government. It is estimated that every year, about six crore people in India are pushed into poverty due to high medical expenses. The significant aspect is that the scheme covers pre-hospitalization diagnostic costs three days before admission and post-hospitalization medication costs for up to 15 days. The scheme includes medicines, diagnostic services, doctor's fees, bed and room charges, surgeon's fees, operation theater, and ICU costs, among others. However, such a remarkable and revolutionary health scheme was kept away from the people of our state just for political reasons.A memorandum of understanding has been signed in my presence to include Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by the National Health Authority of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and our state's health department. In the virtual presence of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I was present at the signing ceremony chaired by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mr. Jagat Prakash Nadda. Along with me were Union Education Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Mr. Jual Oram, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw; Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Kanak Bardhan Singh Deo, and Odisha's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, and Electronics and Information Technology Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.On this occasion, I would like to inform you that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented in coordination with the existing Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. It will provide insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per family annually and an additional Rs. 5 lakh for mothers, totalling Rs. 10 lakh. You will be pleased to know that this is not only the world's largest health scheme but also the fastest-acting scheme in operation. This scheme is self-contained and digitally operated, ensuring zero errors. About 45 per cent of the country's population is included in it. Since the launch of this scheme, a record of 8.19 crore people has been admitted to hospitals, and Rs. 1.13 lakh crore has been spent to provide healthcare to the neglected sections of society. Under this scheme, approximately 2,000 treatment procedures are included in 27 types of specialty medical departments, including major surgeries like bypass surgery and knee replacement.People in our state, who previously received treatment in about 900 listed hospitals, can now avail of cashless treatment in over 29,000 listed government and private hospitals across the country. This opportunity is very important for Odisha; it will transform the health status of 86 per cent of Odisha's population and provide free treatment facilities in good hospitals for my working brothers and sisters living outside Odisha, saving their precious lives.Indeed, by signing this memorandum of understanding, we have achieved two milestones. First, we have fulfilled our electoral promise and added a new chapter to the development story of Odisha's healthcare sector. It would be right to say that this is another progressive step towards achieving the goals of 'Developed India' and 'Excellent Odisha.' Through this scheme, the people of Odisha and migrant Odia workers will have access to affordable and quality healthcare across the country. This will benefit 1 crore 3 lakh families in the state. Through this, 23,12,979 senior citizens above 70 years of age in the state will also be able to avail free treatment facilities. Senior citizens above 70 years of age from any economic class, whether rich or poor, will be included in this scheme.Government schemes intended for the people should benefit the related beneficiaries. I humbly request all public representatives of the state, all officials, employees, social organizations, and conscious citizens associated with this scheme to actively participate in it. With the infinite compassion of Lord Jagannath, may the people of Odisha remain healthy, this is my prayer.Jai Jagannath!Chief Minister, Odisha