A full front-page advertisement in most newspapers on August 26 announced a felicitation ceremony for sportspersons from Haryana and drew widespread attention. On that day, the Haryana government presented a total of Rs 13.97 crore to 11 athletes who won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2. The seven gold medallists received Rs 1.5 crore each, the two silver medallists Rs 75 lakh each, and two bronze medallists Rs 50 lakh each. Other Haryana sportspersons who participated in the Games were awarded Rs 7.5 lakh each — which, by any measure, is a substantial amount.

The cash doled out to these sportspersons does not end there. More will be added to their kitty as the Central government scheme, too, has provisions to honour medal winning sportspersons in international arena. Those who returned with gold medals become eligible for Rs 30 lakh while silver and bronze medal winners will receive Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each, respectively. These amounts are applicable for those who bagged medals in the Commonwealth Games and will make them eligible to the same incentive when they win medals in the Asian Games that begins in Japan on September 19. Much higher amounts await those who clinch medals in Olympics. Apart from the Central government schemes, states have their own incentive schemes which vary from state to state.

The Haryana government has appointed six outstanding sportspersons including three handicapped para-athletes in the Haryana civil services while one athletics gold medallist of Asian Games 2018 Manjit Singh has been inducted into the Haryana police service as deputy superintendent of police. These appointments have been made under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, on the directions of the apex court in May 2026.

In addition, a good number of them are honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award and a few even the Khel Ratna which fetch them cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively apart from free travel by train in AC sleeper class and other perks.

While none would begrudge generous cash rewards for sportspersons who bring honour to the nation internationally, what is troubling, however, is the liberal practice of promoting or appointing them to gazetted government posts. Often placed in posts for which their competence and knowledge is questionable, they rise mainly on the strength of their sporting achievements. While they garner medals at national and international events, their professional competence is indubitably and understandably far below the desired standard. Their annual performance appraisal report would in no way match with their professional competence for the post that they hold. Not entirely their fault as much of their time is devoted to training, coaching camps, and competitions.

The Indian Railways had largely been utilising their services as ticket examiners or reservation clerks which does not call for very intensive training and in a short span of time, they acquire the competence to carry out their assigned duties. Incidentally, most sportspersons prefer jobs in railways largely because they can be posted to stations closer to their homes.

The defence forces, fortunately, do not offer promotion incentives of this kind. Middle distance runner Sriram Shekhawat secured the seventh place in 800 metres in Montreal Olympics in 1976 to set a national record of 1min 45.77 seconds — no mean achievement. He retired as honorary captain.

Neeraj Chopra, who won Olympic gold in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, was then a junior commissioned officer in the Army. He was later conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel, as were sporting stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar, who were made an honorary group captain in the Air Force, and Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, both honorary lieutenant colonels in the Territorial Army. There are also accomplished sportspersons among regular officers, such as Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Having been commissioned through the regular route, they undergo formal training and pursue sport while continuing to perform the duties of their rank, making them better prepared to shoulder higher responsibilities.

While young aspirants spend years trying to clear the civil services examination, there have been instances of sportspersons in the police rising to senior ranks, and even being conferred the IPS, with limited experience or training for such responsibilities. Police and Central Armed Police Force personnel have reason to resent the rapid advancement of sportspersons who often live in relative comfort and devote much of their time to practice and competitions, while regular personnel work long hours in difficult and often dangerous policing duties in remote areas.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was appointed additional superintendent of police in January 2022 after winning silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — an unprecedented direct appointment to the rank of additional SP in Indian policing. As additional SP (sports), she may have limited policing duties for now, but over time she is likely to be promoted further and possibly conferred with the IPS tag. With Manipur emerging as one of India’s leading sporting states, more athletes may seek senior police appointments, potentially creating competition for the sports portfolio.

For nearly two decades, many of these sportspersons devote themselves entirely to training and competing at national and international events, with little exposure to the posts for which they were recruited. On the strength of their sporting achievements, they move into gazetted ranks within a few years, often while still active on the field. Once there, their advancement continues unchecked. By the time they retire from sports and assume their official duties, they often occupy very senior posts without the necessary working knowledge or experience, leaving them ill-equipped and embarrassed before their subordinates and colleagues.

It may serve sportspersons better to bow out of government service and move into business ventures or coaching academies that keep them productively engaged. Such academies could train aspiring athletes, create local employment, and make a lasting contribution to the nation.

For most international sportspersons who come from modest backgrounds the sudden flow of crores of rupees can be overwhelming. Confronted with the parvenu, they are at crossroads seeking sound financial guidance to invest wisely. The Sports Authority of India could play a key role by advising them on sports-related ventures and preparing them to take on meaningful responsibilities.

While sportspersons deserve admiration for their outstanding achievements, they should be guided out of government service after reaching their sporting peak, sparing them the embarrassment of holding senior posts without the required knowledge or experience. Promotions to higher ranks should not be at the cost of efficiency in government.