M.P. Nathanael | Manipur Unrest Enters Year Two; Normalcy Still Elusive

Amid high security across Manipur, the second anniversary of the ethnic conflict was observed by both the warring communities -- the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo -- in the state on May 3. A call for a total shutdown of schools and all establishments by both communities was strictly implemented and the day passed off without any untoward incident. While the Kuki-Zo people observed the day as “Separation Day”, in keeping with their demand for a separate autonomous entity, the Meiteis under the umbrella of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, organised “Manipur People’s Convention” in Imphal, appealing to the Centre to restore peace in the state.

After the mayhem that rocked Manipur on May 3, 2023 and thereafter, leading to the death of over 265 people of both communities, not much improvement has been visible in the law-and-order situation. While no one has dared to descend to the Imphal Valley from the hills of Churachandpur or Kangpokpi districts, no Meitei is welcome in these hill districts. So much so that even a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, a Meitei from Manipur, had to refrain from visiting Churachandpur when a team from the apex court led by Justice Bhushan R. Gavai visited the state to study the situation in March this year. The Bar Association of Churachandpur district restrained him from visiting the district. Justice Kotiswar Singh stayed back in Moirang along with another judge while the rest, excluding the Meitei judges of the Manipur high court, visited Churachandpur and interacted with the internally displaced persons who have

Now taken refuge in the relief camps.

Following the violence that had rocked the state, former chief minister N. Biren Singh is believed to have set out to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to the governor on June 30, 2023, but was restrained by the Meitei community, particularly some vociferous women activists, from proceeding further. They tore up his resignation letter. Despite the volatile situation for months that followed and demands for his resignation, Mr Biren Singh continued to rule the state. He resigned only on February 9 this year on the Centre’s direction.

Efforts to install another chief minister having proved futile, President’s Rule was imposed on February 16. Immediately, the people’s expectations shot up, but the months that followed saw no perceptible improvement in the situation.

With the deployment of 288 Central paramilitary companies, the state was expected to witness a sea change in the security scenario. However, sporadic violence continues. Extortions by extremists are rampant. After the imposition of President’s Rule, the police nabbed over 140 extortionists taking the toll of extortionists arrested to over 400. Unfortunately, fingers have been raised over the neutrality and impartiality of the Assam Rifles and the CRPF. While there are allegations that the Assam Rifles favour the Kuki-Zo, the CRPF was alleged to be hand in glove with the Meiteis. This is a dangerous situation which the commanders of these forces must guard against. Any act by the paramilitary personnel which compromises the neutrality of these forces must be tackled with a heavy hand. On the incident in Jiribam on November 11 last year, Kukis squarely blamed the CRPF for killing village volunteers who were protecting their villages. The Assam Rifles came under the scanner for allegedly supporting the Kukis when they prevented the Manipur police from crossing the buffer zone.

Over 6,000 weapons and 650,000 rounds were looted by miscreants in May 2023 from various police establishments. Of these, around 1,500 arms and 20,000 rounds were recovered before President’s Rule was imposed. After governor Ajay Bhalla’s ultimatum to surrender the looted weapons, 1,063 weapons and a little over 15,000 rounds were surrendered till March 6, while the rest are still in the hands of miscreants, mostly Arambai Tenggol and other militant outfits like the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Republic of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and other splinter groups.

Arambai Tenggol, a local Meitei outfit, armed to the teeth, calls the shots in the state, so much so that even MLAs bow to its diktats. Founded by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, a scion of the erstwhile royal family, the outfit boasts of over 5,000 members, with former CM N. Biren Singh patronising it. The role of Biren Singh in the violence that rocked the state is being questioned in a case with substantial evidence in the apex court. Arambai Tenggol surrendered just 246 of looted weapons of which just 106 were sophisticated ones. Weapons in the hands of radical outfits is dangerous. With the massive influx of Central forces, a few companies along with state police units could be tasked with recovering the weapons.

With the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act extended to the whole of Manipur, except in the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, the security forces should go all out against militant outfits, including Arambai Tenggol. While the police, Army and CAPFs maintain law and order, the political leadership needs to embark on meaningful peace talks between the warring communities. Ironically, while the Kuki-Zo demand a separate administrative structure, the Meiteis oppose it, wanting to maintain the status quo.

The April 5 peace talks did not reach any resolution, though it was some consolation that both groups agreed to meet to arrive at a lasting solution. As of now, the Kuki-Zo tribes insist on an autonomous administrative set-up under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as was done for Assam’s Bodos.

Normalcy in Manipur will be a far cry until Meiteis and Kuki-Zo freely move in the hills and valley without any fear of attacks. “Forgive and forget” should be the way ahead to harmonious living in the state.

The writer is a retired CRPF IGP who has served in the Northeast for over a decade