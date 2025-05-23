Manju Kak | The Empowering Century: AIWC’s Legacy of Battling For Women’s Rights

Almost a hundred years ago, 2,000 women gathered at Pune’s Fergusson College with a vision: to challenge the norms that kept Indian women marginalised and to forge a path toward equality.

That gathering gave birth to the All-India Women’s Conference (AIWC) in 1927 -- and the rest, as they say, is history. The visionary Margaret Cousins emphasised the critical need for women’s education. At this foundational meeting, her appeal resonated deeply. Maharani Chimnabai Gaekwad of Baroda became the AIWC’s first president, and the indomitable Rajkumari Amrit Kaur was among the founding members.

Rooted in the impetus of India’s freedom struggle, it soon became clear that without women’s equal participation, the journey would be much harder. From advocating for education to campaigning for legal rights, the AIWC has grown to become India’s largest and most influential women’s organisation, currently administered through 10 zones with 500 branches and almost one lakh members. As it approaches its 98th anniversary, the AIWC continues to be a driving force for social change, proving that real progress starts when people come together.

Movement, not just an organisation: One of its first significant achievements was pushing for the Sarda Act (1929), which raised the minimum age for marriage to protect young girls from exploitation. Since then, the AIWC expanded its mission to address issues like voting rights, divorce laws and property inheritance. As women’s roles in society changed, so did the AIWC’s focus expand to cover environmental justice and peace-building while aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that arose from the First Women’s Conference at Beijing in 1995. By participating in global forums such as the Conference of the Parties (COP), the AIWC ensures that Indian women’s voices are amplified on the global stage.

The real impact, however, begins at the grassroots level, where practical initiatives meet real lives. Across India, the AIWC has quietly transformed communities, through hands-on, meaningful interventions. Take Sunita’s story, a single mother from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Working long hours as a domestic helper, she barely earned enough to support her family. Then she attended an AIWC financial literacy workshop that changed her perspective. “I learned how to manage my savings and apply for a government grant,” she says.

Today, Sunita runs a small tailoring business. She proudly sends her daughter to school, with new-found confidence. From healthcare initiatives to vocational training, the AIWC’s efforts are more about uplifting lives.

Numbers don’t lie: While stories like Sunita’s are inspiring, the true extent of the AIWC’s impact can be seen in its vast grassroots efforts that have made a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Through community programmes currently, the organisation has achieved a 64 per cent increase in awareness among participants. Commitment to environmental sustainability has positively impacted more than 4,800 individuals, fostering a deeper understanding of eco-friendly practices.

Health interventions have also been a priority, with the AIWC detecting 8,525 cases of anemia and successfully treating 7,013 of them through proper medical support and nutrition guidance in these past few months.

Financial independence remains a key focus, and the AIWC has conducted 22 financial literacy programmes in the last few months to help women gain essential money management skills and access to government schemes. For older women, the organisation runs 12 shelter homes, providing safety, dignity and companionship. Healthcare support extends to the most underserved areas, where recently 2,000 patients have received treatment at free medical dispensaries. Additionally, the AIWC has trained women and girls in vocational skills, equipping them with the tools to build sustainable livelihoods. These efforts collectively reflect the AIWC’s unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and ensuring progress. One of AIWC’s newest and most urgent initiatives is aimed at cervical cancer prevention. As one of the leading causes of death among Indian women, this health crisis demands urgent attention. Through HPV vaccination camps and awareness programmes, the AIWC empowers women to make informed decisions.

Walk Through History -- Story in 29 Panels: The AIWC is creating a unique tribute to honour its journey: a “History Wall” featuring 29 panels that chronicle a century of progress. This exhibit will capture the spirit of volunteerism. One panel highlights the 1932 establishment of Lady Irwin College, in Delhi, a significant institution dedicated to women’s education in fields like home science, child development, arts and aesthetics. With Lady Dorothy Irwin as president and Hannah Sen as the first principal, even Mahatma Gandhi contributed to its ethos by creating its motto. Another commemorates AIWC’s relentless efforts in advocating for crucial legal reforms, such as the Hindu Code Bill, which addressed women’s property rights.

The History Wall is a powerful reminder that every victory was hard-won, and that the fight for gender equality is ongoing. The legacy wall also reminds us of the numerous efforts by so many nameless women who have quietly worked for the cause. In 1946, we see an early poignant example of dedication to social welfare by welcoming the Skippo Fund Mobile Health Van. This initiative, born from the compassion of a British resident, Hilda Seligman, brought vital medical care to women and children in rural areas near Mumbai, spearheaded by the efforts of Lady Rama Rau and Dr Avabai Wadia.

A Future Rooted in Action: In building a future where gender equality is not just an ideal but a reality, new challenges emerge. The organisation calls on supporters to join the movement by volunteering, donating or simply sharing its message, because when women rise, society rises. As you walk through this corridor, you will experience the story of a movement, led by visionary women, shaping a legacy of an inheritance, bequeathed by our founding mothers, heroines who put womens’ rights as fundamental to our Directive Principles of State Policy. The makers of the Indian Constitution recognised that.

Dr Manju Kak is an author and secretary-general of the All-India Women’s Conference

Anita Misra contributed to this article