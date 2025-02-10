Manish Tewari | Rethink policy, boost infra to survive Trade Wars 2.0

Trade wars have significantly shaped global economic dynamics throughout history. These disputes occur when nations impose tariffs, quotas, or other trade barriers to protect domestic industries, often provoking retaliatory actions. They can disrupt global trade and trigger geopolitical instability, provoke conflicts and start battles. It is, therefore, a given that trade wars have not only influenced international commerce and economic policy options down the ages but also impacted very grave strategic choices of profound import.

While some countries benefit from such protectionism, others face higher costs and supply chain disruptions that inevitably lead to a straining of diplomatic relationships.

As economic hyper-nationalism as manifested by the rise of right wing populism across the world, underscored by bumper sticker slogans like “Make America Great again” and growing anti-immigrant rage in Europe that clearly has an economic substratum underpinning it, gain momentum, trade conflicts are back front and centre in global policy debates.

Understanding their historical impact and contemporary implications is a pre-requisite to navigating the complexities of today’s interconnected economy.

Early Trade Wars: Long before the rise of modern corporations, the English East India Company (EIC) was at the heart of early trade wars. Established in 1600 by royal charter, the EIC dominated trade between Britain and the East Indies, controlling key commodities like tea, spices, textiles and opium. By the 18th century, its influence extended beyond commerce, laying the foundation for British colonial rule in India.

The company’s aggressive trade tactics triggered fierce competition with the Dutch and Portuguese over control of trade routes and markets for securing Britain’s dominance in Indian trade. One of the earliest trading companies that was incorporated was the United East India company also called the Dutch East India company in 1602. The Portuguese also formed their own trading company known as the Portuguese East India company in 1628 only to become defunct by 1633.

However, these colonial trade wars came at a great cost to local economies, as colonial policies stifled indigenous industries in favour of the manufacturing infrastructure of the imperialist. This economic hardship in the specific context of the East India company fueled resentment, culminating in the First War of Independence also characterised by Anglophile historians as the Great Revolt of 1857. It was after this large-scale resistance to the depredation, exploitation and extraction unleashed by the East India Company that the British Crown assumed direct control of India marking a new and more grotesque chapter in India’s colonial history.

The Opium Wars: The Opium Wars of the 19th century exemplify how trade disputes can escalate into military conflicts. At the time, China's trade policies favored exports like tea and silk, while limiting imports. To address this imbalance, the British East India Company began smuggling opium from India into China, creating widespread addiction and economic turmoil.

When the Qing dynasty attempted to curb the opium trade, Britain responded with military force, igniting the First (1839-1842) and Second (1856-1860) Opium Wars. These conflicts forced China to open its ports to British merchants, cede Hong Kong, and accept foreign influence over its economy. The wars not only showcased the devastating effects of forced trade but also set a precedent for future struggles over market access and economic dominance.

Protectionism in the Gilded Age: By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, trade conflicts shifted from colonial rivalries to industrial powers vying for economic supremacy. During the Gilded Age (1870s-1900), the United States embraced protectionist policies to shield its domestic industries from European competition. High tariffs, such as the McKinley Tariff (1890) and the Smoot-Hawley Tariff (1930), were designed to bolster self-sufficiency but ultimately strained global trade relations.

While industrial tycoons like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie benefitted from these policies, retaliatory tariffs from European nations slowed international trade, exacerbating economic instability. The resulting downturn, particularly during the Great Depression, highlighted the risks of protectionism and paved the way for more cooperative global trade frameworks after World War II.

Modern Trade Wars: In the 21st century, trade wars have reemerged as powerful tools of economic diplomacy. A prominent example is the US-China trade conflict, which began in 2018 under the Trump administration. Citing concerns over trade imbalances, intellectual property theft, and national security, the US-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting retaliatory actions from China.

With Trump’s re-election, a new phase of tensions, dubbed “Trade Wars 2.0”, has emerged. High tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico signal a shift toward aggressive economic nationalism. The ongoing dispute has disrupted global supply chains, prompting multinational corporations to explore alternative manufacturing hubs to mitigate uncertainty.

Opportunities and Challenges: The ongoing US-China trade war has reshaped global trade dynamics, creating both opportunities and challenges for India. As supply chains realign, India has seen a surge in exports to the US, reaching $60 billion between April and December of FY-25, while imports from the U.S. stood at $33.4 billion. This shift presents India with an opportunity to position itself as an alternative manufacturing hub in global trade in the medium term.

However, India is not immune to the ripple effects of the trade war. China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods and restrictions on raw materials, such as tungsten, could disrupt Indian supply chains. With nearly 40 per cent of its electronic components sourced from China, any supply disruptions could impact domestic manufacturing. Additionally, US President Donald Trump’s labeling of India as the “biggest tariff abuser” suggests that India may face trade pressures in the future.

India’s Strategy: To capitalise on the evolving global trade landscape, India must implement structural reforms to enhance its competitiveness. Streamlining business regulations, investing in infrastructure, and refining trade policies will be essential for sustaining export growth. A step in this direction is India’s recent Budget proposal to eliminate seven customs tariff rates on industrial goods, aimed at simplifying trade regulations and boosting industrial expansion.

From the mercantilist rivalries of the East India Company to the ongoing US-China tariff dispute, trade wars have shaped global economic policies. While these conflicts pose challenges, they also offer opportunities for economic realignment. India’s ability to navigate these shifts will determine whether it emerges stronger in global trade or faces mounting pressures. A forward-looking strategy and adaptable policies will be crucial in securing a resilient position in the international market.