Manish Tewari | How India Must Fight The Battle For The Mind

Defence and offence are no longer solely military: They are psychological, social and digital, fought on a cognitive battlefield where the primary weapon is information and strategy is the human manipulation of truth. We live in an era in which the contest for strategic advantage turns less on the kinetic exchange of firepower and more on the manipulation of meaning itself.

The challenge is existential because the battlefield has become intelligence-based; a struggle to shape what adversaries believe, how populations reason and whether societies can sustain the cohesion necessary to resist an invisible, relentless assault of counter-information and deception.

The ancients understood this terrain intimately. Long before the digital age, Sun Tzu codified the principle that “all warfare is based on deception”, insisting that when we are able to attack, we must seem unable, and when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away. Wear them down mentally till they tap out as the adage goes.

The Greeks, after a decade of futile siege at Troy, achieved their victory not by breaking the walls but by breaking the Trojans’ trust in their own judgment — the Trojan Horse — a masterpiece of cognitive manoeuvre. Sinon, the single volunteer, wove a false narrative of abandonment and sacred offering, and the Trojans willingly opened their gates to their doom.

Equally instructive is an episode from the Mahabharata. Dronacharya, rampaging through the Pandava lines, could be stopped only by targeting his belief system — the one thing he held beyond the reach of doubt. His only weakness seemed to be his affection for his son Ashwathama. On the fifteenth day of the war, Yudhishthira, at the behest of Lord Krishna told Dronacharya: “Ashwathama is dead”, and added, sotto voce, “I do not know if it is man or elephant” (Ashwathama hatha iti narova kunjarova). The half-truth struck Dronacharya’s mind, shattered his will and delivered his head to the blade. It was a cognitive kill, executed by precise manipulation of a single, trusted channel of information.

The masters of realpolitik have refined these methods into formal instruments of statecraft. Frederick the Great of Prussia took exquisite pleasure in military deception (MILDEC), ordering roads repaired as if in preparation for retreat, falsifying regimental names and even arranging the capture of his own couriers carrying fabricated messages. He corrupted the enemy’s informational environment to induce decision paralysis and wrong-footed conclusions.

Napoleon Bonaparte elevated information warfare to an operational and strategic art through military information support operations. His proclamations, plastered on walls and disseminated by trusted agents across Europe, framed France as the perpetual victim of foreign aggression. The newsletter Bulletin de la Grande Armée was a weapon system aimed at the morale of adversaries, the loyalties of neutral populations, and the political will of entire coalitions. Napoleon understood that narratives, repeated with enough authority and reach, could weigh more heavily on the outcome of a campaign than any number of additional battalions.

Today, the character of this struggle has hybridised to an unprecedented degree, and the battlefield has migrated decisively into the cognitive domain. We have crossed a threshold from an information-based battlespace, where the goal was to deny or distort data, to an intelligence-based battlefield, where the target is the biological, psychological, and social substrate of human consciousness itself.

Cognitive warfare is not the means by which we fight; it is the fight itself. The brain becomes both target and weapon in a contest for cognitive superiority. The belligerent no longer needs to defeat the armed forces in the field when it can cut or latch onto submarine cables, jam or eavesdrop on satellites powering global networks, manipulate social media feeds, and swarm the skies with unflagged drones whose payload is a sensor suite designed to observe, map, and transmit sensitive information for future psychological shaping operations.

John Boyd’s dialectic of deception, understood this implicitly: to penetrate an adversary’s decision cycle by injecting noise, ambiguity and contradiction is to collapse their capacity for coherent action. In the cognitive battlefield, speed of recognition matters less than the integrity of the truth environment from which recognition is drawn.

Clausewitz wrote that the centre of gravity in war is the source of an adversary’s strength. In the contemporary environment, that centre of gravity is increasingly ideological and psychological, making information a weapon of first resort.

The contest, fundamentally about narrative, is not propaganda in the poster-and-slogan sense of the Cold War. It is a suite of sustained, cumulative influence campaigns conducted across media platforms, text messaging networks, encrypted closed loop platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, etc., gaming environments, and increasingly, AI-driven amplification systems.

The biological dimension encompasses the neurophysiological substrates of cognition - the structural and functional integrity of the brain, including neurochemical systems, sensory mechanisms, and processes of thought, emotion, and decision-making. Here, capabilities extend into pharmacological agents that influence alertness, mood, or judgment, and the weaponisation of neurological data. Novel technologies such as electromagnetic neuromodulation, brain-machine interfaces, and directed energy systems are emerging vectors of exploitation and control.

The psychological dimension represents the individual’s subjective experience - perception, attention, memory, reasoning, and the emotional resilience that determines responses to stress and uncertainty. Cognitive warfare in this sphere employs targeted messaging, symbols, semiotics, memes, and tropes that exploit sentiments, aspirations, and worldviews with surgical precision. The aim is often to induce information overload, decision paralysis, and a corrosion of confidence in one’s own judgment.

The social dimension is the collective space of cognition, the realm of group identity, cultural narratives and the shared beliefs that bind or fracture communities. Operations here manipulate inter-group tension, erode trust in institutions and leaders, and accelerate social fragmentation. This is the primary theatre for narrative engagements, disinformation campaigns and polarisation tactics, executed through the entirety of information ecosystems — personal messaging applications, social media platforms, and increasingly, synthetic media indistinguishable from authentic content. Diffusion of information power enables non-state and state actors to catalyze precisely these fractures at a scale and velocity once unimaginable.

Given India’s surging national security challenges, cognitive warfare must be embedded in modelling exercises, wargames, operational intelligence cycles, tactical mission planning and grand strategic objectives. Early warning and investigative capacities require urgent fortification with improved detection and attribution protocols for neuroweapon incidents. Reporting and validation mechanisms must be streamlined to ensure an immediate and coordinated response against the first evidence of a narrative hijacking or a neuro-data breach.

Counter-disinformation strategies must be embedded in national consciousness through education, media literacy and a whole-of-society commitment to the sanctity of fact. The information space and the cognitive sovereignty must be defended with the same resolve as territory.