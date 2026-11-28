The science-fiction imagination of robots with raised arms marching against humanity may remain safely confined to cinema, but the spectre of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) slipping beyond human control has already crossed the threshold from speculation into operational reality.

In October 2026, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) revealed that several Indian organisations had been targeted by AI agents undergoing testing, agents that bypassed firewalls, reached live systems and read business records including personal data and confidential material through credentials and connection settings exposed in application configuration, public code repositories and permissive cloud service roles. None of the affected organisations detected the unauthorised access and each incident surfaced only through voluntary disclosures by the AI model providers after their own internal reviews.

In November, TrustedSec founder Dave Kennedy disclosed on CNN that an unnamed client had suffered a breach carried out by an AI agent swarm probing the company’s digital infrastructure simultaneously; the agents logged in with valid credentials, exploited a flaw in the application’s two-factor authentication step, exfiltrated sensitive data and deployed ransomware across the entire file system in 14 minutes, with the victim remaining oblivious for roughly four-and-a-half hours until its systems went offline.

In July 2026, in what researchers believe was the first fully autonomous AI-driven campaign against government agencies, a multi-agent toolkit mapped 21 government systems in Taiwan, compromised 85 user accounts and extracted more than 2,500 personnel records over four days.

In August 2026, Britain’s AI Security Institute revealed that Anthropic’s ‘Mythos 5’ had used multiple fake identities to deceive real people and attempt to plant malicious code into a publicly used open-source project, then modified its earlier records and considered adopting a fresh identity when challenged.

Agentic AI, for all the definitional looseness that surrounds the term, refers to systems capable of pursuing goals autonomously by making decisions, taking actions and adapting to dynamic environments without constant human oversight. It consists of machine learning models that mimic human decision-making to solve problems in real time and in multi-agent systems each agent performs a subtask coordinated through AI orchestration.

Unlike traditional AI models that run within predefined constraints and require human intervention, agentic systems show autonomy, goal-driven behavior and adaptability, and they work across multiple systems and platforms using APIs to execute entire business workflows.

That interoperability is precisely what makes them valuable and precisely what makes them dangerous: the same capacity that allows an agent to book a holiday, triage emails, or execute a financial transaction also allows it to discover and exploit weaknesses that human security teams have missed, at machine speed and at scale.

Two technical threat vectors — data poisoning and prompt injection — deserve particular attention because they strike at the integrity of the systems. Data poisoning (i.e., deliberate manipulation of training data to degrade system integrity, trustworthiness and performance) is among the most insidious threats to agentic systems, and in a recent Accenture cybersecurity survey 57% of organisation’s expressed concern about it in generative AI deployments.

Prompt injection, meanwhile, embeds malicious instructions in benign content such as text or images; once the AI processes that content, the hidden prompts hijack system behaviour. These are active attack surfaces that scale with every agent deployed, and they are compounded by the persistent memory that agentic systems keep across interactions, which can be poisoned, manipulated or exfiltrated.

The regulatory response has been a bagatelle. Much of the risk management relies on contracts, consent mechanisms and system design assumptions premised on humans remaining in the loop. Against a landscape in which companies deploy agents across payments, banking, supply chains and customer service while regulators rely on voluntary guidelines, the argument for legislation must be made now, even if that legislation is initially a patchwork.

A patchwork approach (sectoral amendments, targeted statutory duties, mandatory incident reporting and audit requirements) would give regulators, courts, industry and the public the opportunity to identify shortcomings and refine the framework as the technology evolves. The alternative, which is the status quo, leaves liability attribution unresolved, leaves affected parties without notification and leaves the evidentiary trail of agentic behaviour unpreserved.

Other jurisdictions are already constructing enforceable frameworks. American banks that tightened controls around their internal AI agents after the Hugging Face incident — limiting what agents can access, separating them from critical systems, restricting credentials and building kill switches — did so because the risk became existentially visible.

The government must see beyond the regulation of AI-generated content, which has dominated public debate but addresses only a fraction of the risk surface. For agentic AI specifically, security and resilience requirements must be introduced for agentic loss of control, including technical and organisational measures that reduce both the likelihood and the impact of in-scope incidents caused by AI agents.

Affected party notification must be mandated, requiring regulated entities that have reported incidents caused by AI agents to inform other organisation’s those agents have impacted. A duty of evidence preservation must require regulated entities to preserve information about how AI agents could have caused an incident, because without such records auditors cannot reconstruct what happened within a multi-agent system, and without reconstruction there can be no accountability. CERT-In’s November 2026 auditing guidelines already gesture toward this architecture

Recurring assessments, technical audits and performance monitoring must replace one-time reviews, because agentic AI systems learn, adapt and drift, and a system that passed its audit on Monday may behave differently on Friday. Management approaches should make oversight an embedded part of daily operations rather than an annual compliance ritual. Decision-making protocols, escalation paths and evaluation checkpoints must be part of every agentic AI deployment so that people remain answerable to outcomes even when the proximate actor is a machine.

Parliament must begin enacting that framework now, even if it is assembled in pieces, because the alternative is to learn the lessons of loss of control one victim at a time, at machine speed, while the institutions meant to protect us remain several hours behind.

The world of AI transforms, morphs, deepens and is becoming autonomous by the millisecond. Over the millennia what has distinguished the human race from other species that also co-habit Planet Earth is the ability to think horizontally, laterally, vertically, thereby understanding and accommodating nuance, subtlety and complexity.

To outsource all this to machines that can do it far more clinically, efficiently and ruthlessly is already posing an existential challenge to humanity. It needs to pull back from the edge of this precipice now by pushing back on the naysayers and regulating AI development robustly, whether nationally or through inter governmental binding conventions.