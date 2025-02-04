LONDON DIARY | Will Joan Collins impress as Wallis? UK’s Keir Starmer faces discontent… | Kishwar Desai

AGE, they say, is just a number. But it all depends on how you age. How you embrace the process as your body wears down -- and if you are not careful then, whether king or commoner, growing old can be either a good part of life’s journey -- or terrible. Some people still possess joie de vivre when they are close to a century -- and others are struggling with a variety of illnesses. And how very strange when life gives a chance to a fit and fine 91-year-old actor to play another celebrity who was desperately unwell at the age of 89.

Joan Collins, 91, will be playing Wallis Simpson, 89, in a much-awaited biopic, because the Brits cannot just get enough of their royals, and especially when an American caused an abdication. (Sounds familiar?)

King Edward VIII fell in love with Mrs Simpson, who was a divorcee in 1936, and then had to abdicate the throne, as per the rules of the monarchy, in order to marry her. It was a dramatic exit that has been remembered for decades -- and in a specially written film script her rather tragic end will be recreated. It will be about Wallis Simpson’s last days, by which time she was living alone in Paris, as Edward had died in 1972. She had herself mentioned that living out a “great romance” was extremely difficult. It was made more difficult when she developed dementia and was mostly confined to bed. Her French lawyer was later accused of exploiting her -- and selling off her possessions. It will be a tough role to play -- but then the spunky Collins has been an admirer of the even more spunky Mrs Simpson for a long time. And at 91, she is ready to play the part! Amazing!

MEANWHILE, yes, the sun is shining after a week when the storms visiting Scotland and Ireland had made gusty winds and cold weather the normal experience. Now London is enjoying the benefits of its location way down south in the British Isles. It is at times like this that you appreciate the Gulf stream. It keeps London warmer than much of the rest of the country.

But the sun does not seem to be shining for the Labour Party, which finds itself six months after a landslide victory last July even more unpopular than the Conservatives were when they were defeated. This is something of a record -- though of a negative sort. Opinion polls show that Sir Keir Starmer is disliked by 42 per cent voters more than he is liked. This is much worse than Rishi Sunak just before he called the election. Such a steep fall is unusual, but if you are in politics here you have to be thick-skinned. There are already rumours of challenges to the Prime Minister from within his party for the leadership. But after what happened during the Conservative leadership contests -- and the dismal outcome -- a coup is probably an inadvisable move.

My personal opinion is that Keir Starmer is what we need right now to steady the ship -- as the world is very turbulent. To have an honest and hardworking Prime Minister is what the UK needs -- especially when we look across the pond and see what a so-called popular leader is doing.

MEANWHILE, there are some iconic figures which are unforgettable. Such as Jane Austen, the legendary writer whose 250th birth anniversary is being celebrated by the BBC, with yet another show about her. This time it is an exploration of why Cassandra, her sister, burnt all her letters. Of course this can be only a literary interpretation, as there were no reasons attributed at the time. Whether it was sibling rivalry or love -- we can only guess.

Another great playwright will also be remembered this year by a new play inspired by Ibsen’s The Master Builder. Written by Lila Raicek, it promises to do very well -- as already there is a huge buzz around the actors playing the parts, especially the gorgeous Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian actor who played Princess Diana in The Crown. She will perform the part of a former student of an architect played by Ewan McGregor. Undoubtedly there will be more tension and more dark secrets spilling out. Make your bookings now -- as it will be impossible if you delay.

WE have had a week of India events with the Republic Day followed by the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death. The high commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, was present at both occasions, one held in the Guildhall in the City of London and the other at the site of the Gandhi statue in Parliament Square, which was very well attended. Among others, by Lord Meghnad Desai, who is the chair of the trust that set up the statue.





Kishwar Desai is an award-winning author, playwright and columnist. She is also the Chair of the Partition Museums in Amritsar and Delhi.