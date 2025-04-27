Kishwar Desai | Rowling Rejoices at Ruling, but Stirs Row; UK Minister Might Lose Driving Licence

Easter seems far way already — things are moving very rapidly, though not always in the direction we would have liked. Something tells me that this is going to be a long, hot and turbulent summer. The signs are ominous.

For instance, the government had to move fast and save the British steel industry from shutting down. It had to be nationalised. That was like old times.

But what was unusual was when protesters gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission to decry the brutal killing of Hindus in Kashmir by terrorists. Indians have, by and large, rarely been seen protesting on the streets — they are well known as hardworking and peaceful. But considering that many boroughs in the city have mixed communities — what will the future hold? These are troubling questions for troubled times.

People rarely discussed religion before in secular London — but now it is a topic that is no longer off the table.

Coming so soon after the killings by Hamas in Israel — there is a sense of shock that innocents who are celebrating the holiday season can be massacred in cold blood. Hopefully the communities will live together peacefully as they have always done, say the wise. But, once religion becomes the raison d’être, other identity markers often get sidelined.

Meanwhile — other identities are also in a crisis. Many were upset when J.K.Rowling put out a message (in which she is smoking a cigar on a yacht) captioned “I love it when a plan comes together”. She was alluding, of course, to the UK Supreme Court ruling that the Equality Act references to “woman” and “sex” are clearly about those who are biologically women. This is a battle Rowling has been fighting for some time — and it has brought her in direct confrontation with those defending the rights of “trans” women.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with her the reality is that she has been abused and heckled — and many of the Harry Potter series and by products have been subject to the cancel culture. Supporters of transwomen are angry with her — but she is determinedly applauding the group called “For Women Scotland” that had initiated the case against the Scottish government, until the issue of “who is a woman?” was finally settled by the UK Supreme Court. It is rare that an author sticks her neck out for a cause that can damage her work — as despite the Supreme Court ruling there are those who continue to boycott Rowling.

And this anti-Rowling group says that they have it “made in their mission in life” to see that everything associated with Harry Potter fails.

While this venom can be hurtful, on the other hand, she is in good company, as even the Prime Minister is now reportedly going along with the Supreme Court ruling.

And in a similar vein was an interesting episode of the sort which can only happen in London. The rail minister of the government in the House of Lords has been threatened with his driving licence being cancelled. Lord Hendy started his working life as a bus driver and then went on to being the chairman of a railway company. Being politically active, he made it to the House of Lords when Labour won a majority last year — and he became a minister. But his passion for driving a red double decker bus — which is the London hallmark — never left him. He owns two of them. One day when he was driving some friends on a route master for a charity event, he was caught texting on his mobile. A passenger complained to the police. Hendy confessed and got negative points on his driving licence. It can only happen here.

The King has opened up a gallery inside Buckingham Palace for an exhibition on The Edwardians. Fashion and opulence feature in this exhibition focussing on King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, as well as King George V and Queen Mary. It will be shown till October 25 — a must do for those who love all things royal!

But it is also a busy time for King Charles as London will be celebrating the eightieth anniversary of the Victory in Europe — VE Day on May 8 and 9. Pubs will be open till late throughout the country but especially late in London. It will the usual spectacular celebrations with the RAF performing in the skies and the army presenting its colours.

The Great Gatsby has now opened at the West End as a musical. Nothing could be more exciting for F. Scott Fitzgerald fans. Having been a successful novel, a Hollywood film and a Broadway play it is now set to break records at the Coliseum in London — or so we would like to imagine… Sadly it has not got great reviews — but there are many like me who will still queue up to watch this deathless saga of Jay and Daisy, and shed a tear for romantics who Charleston into the sunset…