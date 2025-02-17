Kishwar Desai | 'Bhaji' enters the menu at BAFTA; Bridget Jones makes comeback

London is about to enjoy a mid-term break, when schools close — and it almost becomes like a national holiday, with a cross-channel exodus. There are soon going to be overcrowded roads with cars all leading in one direction and airports will be piled high with commuters heading for Europe. Did we actually Brexit? At times like this it seems nothing really changed, though it may be that the yearning for warmer climes across the channel is still spurring people as it is pretty cold here.

And then, don’t forget, with Valentine’s Day just gone by, there are many who have already left for an amorous weekend abroad. But for those of us who stayed on —just remember that it is still not too late to stroll down the 75 St Valentine’s Streets or the 121 Love Lanes or walk along Kissing Grove, Kissing Gate or Kissing Way. Health warning: Please look these up on your A to Z and choose the most scenic locations. We used to live near a “Love Lane” — which was next to a mental health hospital. I always wondered if there was a connection! Hmmmm…

#

And on that cautionary note — the latest Bridget Jones movie Mad About the Boy has just been released.

This fourth in the series of Bridget Jones films portrays the character as a grown-up woman but still falling in love. Based on this, alone, we can say safely there is no cure for madness of this kind — but to be sure when the actor playing opposite her is the very attractive Leo Woodall — we can understand why. We saw him recently in One Day. Helen Fielding’s creation is in serious danger of giving competition to James Bond as one of the best known British fictional characters from contemporary times, and probably one day she will get a blue plaque all of her own.

In fact, one attraction of London for locals as well as for visitors are the blue plaques on buildings where famous people lived in the past. There are many from the world of art and culture who have been thus honoured.

Audrey Hepburn has just been awarded her blue plaque at her Mayfair home. And then there are blue plaques for the ballerina Alicia Markova, the painter Graham Sutherland, the singer Marc Bolan, who have also been acknowledged in this fashion.

#

Meanwhile the BAFTA awards may have been announced by the time this column comes out. Hollywood stars are descending in London, as these are considered the precursors to the Oscars. Emilia Perez, the film, continues to be among the front runners— despite the trans actor Karla Sofia Gascon receiving so much flak for her tweets prior to the release of the film. So now it is Zoe Saldana — also in the film —who has been nominated for the ‘best actor’ award— and very understandably so for a very difficult performance — combining excellent acting with singing and dance.

By the way — we have been told that the menu for the BAFTA awards will be “sustainable”. Apparently, this means you can eat the popcorn bucket that the popcorn is served in — and there will “zero waste vegetable bhaji.” I am not so excited about the sustainability as I am about the term “bhaji” actually reaching the official menu! They used to be called “fritters”, if you remember, folks. But like “samosa” and “chicken tikkas”— the humble “bhaji” is now breaking into the BAFTA menu. Deserves a special song and dance number!

#

One thing everyone in London loves is gossip, and there is a racy new book that does exactly that. Get In by two Sunday Times journalists Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire, is about how Sir Keir Starmer was “converted” from a well-known lawyer-turned-Labour MP into the leader replacing the very left-wing Jeremy Corbyn. This book plugs into the fact that we love knowing more about famous people who are in the news but remote.

The man moving the story forward is the Irishman, Morgan McSweeny, an active Labour Party member, who was determined to improve Labour’s chances of winning an election after three defeats over 10 years. All the background intrigue and plotting are now laid bare. We even learn how rude the present (very left wing and genuine working-class woman) deputy leader, Angela Rayner was about Sir Keir Starmer, as she said “he could not even fill a bath with water”. If nothing else, it makes these politicians seem human, warts and all. And makes you wonder what the present Prime Minister thinks about Get In! Certainly not a book that leaders in other countries would welcome if written about them!

But then, that’s UK.

#

It is like this terrific play Churchill in Moscow at the West End now. This is about a meeting between Stalin and Churchill during World War II as Russia faces the oncoming invasion by Hitler. The two leaders, though Allies, do not trust each other. The interpreters “translate” in a nuanced manner — refusing to translate the muttered insults each is breathing on the sides. It is a marvellous piece of theatre and one hopes will run and run. Thank God, I don’t know any Russian — but am wondering if Russian insults can be worse than British ones?