K.C. Singh | Trump Exits G-7 Amid Iran War; Modi in Canada Reset

The Group of Seven summit in Canada had been expected to draw a considerable amount of global attention, being the first summit of the world’s richest economies after Donald Trump’s re-election as US President and the global trade war he had set in motion from the first day.

Among other invitees were India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. But the premature exit of President Trump from the summit venue in Canada left these leaders adrift with their appointments with the US leader cancelled or not fixed.

For India, only two meetings were critical. One with the host Prime Minister, Mark Carney of Canada, to reset diplomatic relations, strained for well over a year. The other with President Trump to settle the issue of his repeated claims of having mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Mr Modi and President Trump spoke later on the phone. Mr Modi was invited to stop over in Washington DC on his return journey to India. But he declined, as a serious complication had emerged.

President Trump had scheduled a private lunch at the White House for Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Considering the terrible optics of the Indian Prime Minister’s presence in Washington, as the Pakistan Army chief was being warmly hosted, Mr Modi used his commitment to visit Croatia on the trip home to excuse himself.

The Indian official readout of the Modi-Trump conversation is that India strongly rejected any third-party mediation for the India-Pakistan disputes.

This indirectly countered President Trump’s repeated claims of successful mediation. But Mr Trump voiced it again, soon thereafter, adding that he “loved” Pakistan, besides having great regard for Prime Minister Modi.

With this strange scenario developing, Prime Minister Modi had no other option but to use the G-7 platform to air his thoughts on counter-terrorism.

He argued that to succeed at countering terror, nations must not pander to countries which abet terror. Without naming Pakistan, he underscored the irony of the US President hosting the Pakistan Army chief, whose complicity in the Pahalgam terror attacks could not be ruled out.

The American outreach to Pakistan, since the four-day military encounter between India and Pakistan, becomes easier to understand after seeing President Trump’s bonhomie towards the Pakistan Army chief. Clearly, the US has been coordinating closely with Israel over the attacks on Iranian military and nuclear installations as well as scientists and senior military personnel. Some European nations are also on board, as evident in German Chancellor Frederich Merz’s remark that Israel was doing their “dirty work”.

However, despite the lethal damage caused by Israel’s surprise attacks on Iran which started June 13, catching Tehran off-guard as it awaited the fifth round of talks with the Americans two days later, Israel has not yet browbeaten Iran. In retaliation, despite extensive damage to their missile launch-capability, Iran’s hypersonic missiles have successfully penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome. That is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking US help to finish what he started. The objective of destroying the Iranian nuclear programme remains unachieved. Unless the US jumps in, the Fordow uranium enrichment facility is escaping destruction, being embedded in the mountains. Israel is urging the US to emerge from the shadows and join the battle. The US has shifted midair refuellers to the region, in case required.

President Trump’s lunch with Field Marshal Asim Munir is a culmination of the American outreach, underway since the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Thus, the military option for destroying the Iranian nuclear programme proceeded alongside the Iran-US talks in Oman. When the US couldn’t convince Iran to completely abandon its nuclear programme, Israel got the green light to attack on June 13.

President Donald Trump’s MAGA base in the US is split over foreign military intervention. Some US senators are also arguing that the US government cannot undertake military action abroad without their approval. However, the Republican majority in both Houses is so completely under Mr Trump‘s influence that it is unlikely any such resolution will be passed. The question that the whole world is asking is whether the US will join Israel in attacking the remaining Iranian nuclear facilities, or whether President Trump is merely using the threat to force Iran back to the negotiating table, with curtailed nuclear ambitions. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rebuffed the US demand for “unconditional surrender”.

The Iran-Israel faceoff endangers not only the region but the entire world, as it can lead to disruption of oil supply. Its shadow lingered over the G-7 summit, where Ukraine was expected to be discussed. But President Trump rejected any statement extending support to it. In fact, based on wrong facts, he bemoaned the ejection of Russia from the group and even wondered why China was not included. His geo-strategic vision contradicts the raison d’être for the creation of the G-7. Thus, no G-7 joint communique got issued. Only the chairman’s summary is available, though a number of resolutions were passed on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, migrant smuggling and critical minerals. The US insisted on weaker language over Ukraine, but Canada extended $4.3 billion aid to Ukraine, with nearly half for defence equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Canadian PM Mark Carney had some success. Diplomatic relations are being restored with new high commissioners to be appointed. While mentioning combating terrorism, a new phrase, “transnational repression”, was introduced. This covers any activity by one nation to try intimidating or influencing the citizens of another nation or its democratic processes. This indirectly refers to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing. Mr Carney refused to answer any further questions on the Nijjar issue, on the grounds that it was sub judice. With global trade disrupted by Mr Trump, India and Canada have an opportunity to boost their trade and investment relations. A pending agreement on that needs accelerating.

But the world anxiously awaits how Mr Trump deals with Iran next. A nuclear deal is possible if Iran is offered a face-saver. That means allowing Iran limited uranium enrichment at facilities perhaps run jointly with regional or international collaboration. and under strict IAEA supervision.

Iran must certainly abandon embedding its facilities underground or in the mountains, as it must display transparency to regain trust. The ambitious Israeli objective of “regime change” in Tehran has few supporters, even in Europe. If ceasefire overtures fail, the region and the world stare at a dangerous and uncertain outcome.