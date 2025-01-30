Kavita Bhatnagar | How we need to redefine our entire approach to healthy eating

Women who get more fibre as young adults also tend to carry healthy eating habits into later life. (Photo: Flickr)

We all aspire to eat healthy, but what does “healthy” really mean? For some, it’s a diet rich in vegetables and fruits. For others, it’s about balance, moderation, or even accessibility. However, healthy eating isn’t just about the food itself -- it’s about cultivating a sustainable and mindful eating pattern that supports overall well-being. The definition of “healthy” is deeply personal and varies based on individual needs, cultural influences, and even life stages.

Food abundance encourages indulgence, while many health conditions demand eating less. For someone with anorexia or recovering from illness, the challenge is eating more, even in a world urging restraint. A competitive athlete has vastly different dietary needs compared to someone working at a desk job. This paradox highlights the need for compassion and tailored approaches to nourishment amidst conflicting societal messages about food and health. This is why understanding our unique bodies and circumstances is the first step toward healthier eating.

But “healthy eating” isn’t just about individual meals. It’s about the bigger picture: our overall diet, our habits, and how food fits into our lives. Health itself is multidimensional. Beyond physical well-being, it includes mental and social health. Food affects all these areas. So, when we strive to “eat healthy,” we need to expand our understanding beyond nutrients and calories to include our mindset and emotions around food.

Food doesn’t just fuel us; it connects us to culture, community, and comfort. Yet, as much as food is vital, it shouldn’t control us. A healthy relationship with food is essential: one where we enjoy it, respect it, but don’t fear it. Just like in any good relationship, we need boundaries. Food should enhance our quality of lives, not diminish it.

Here are five actionable steps to eat healthy, holistically and

sustainably:

1. Tune into your hunger and satiety cues. Our body sends us signals about hunger and fullness, guiding us toward balance.

How many times have you eaten when you weren’t hungry or kept eating when you were already full?

Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Ask yourself: Are you eating because you’re physically hungry or because you’re bored, stressed, or sad? There’s no shame in emotional eating, but recognising it allows you to make intentional choices.

Start by observing how different foods make you feel. Does your breakfast keep you energized until lunch, or leave you crashing mid-morning? Does a particular meal feel satisfying, or does it leave you craving more? By listening to your body, you can begin to identify patterns and make adjustments.

2. Healthy eating isn’t about “good” or “bad” foods. It’s about the sum total of what you eat over time. No single food will make or break your health. Instead of obsessing over cutting out certain items, focus on adding variety and balance. A healthy diet typically includes whole grains, enough proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. But it also allows for occasional indulgences. Deprivation often leads to bingeing, so give yourself permission to enjoy your favourite treats in moderation.

Think of your diet as a fabric, where each meal is a thread. Together, these threads weave the larger tapestry of your health and well-being. One meal high in sugar or fat is not necessarily “unhealthy” if the rest of your week is balanced.

3. Food is more than just fuel, it’s tied to celebrations, tradition and memories. A bowl of gajar ka halwa might remind you of your grandmother; a slice of pizza might evoke feelings of joy.

Healthy eating doesn’t mean stripping food of its emotional significance.

However, emotional eating can become problematic when it’s your only coping mechanism. Recognise when you’re turning to food for comfort, and explore other ways to address your emotions. Talking to a friend, or taking a walk can provide relief without over-relying on food.

But give yourself permission to savour the emotional joy of eating. Share meals with loved ones, try new recipes, and enjoy the experience of eating together.

4. Create clear boundaries: Just as healthy relationships thrive on boundaries, so does your relationship with food. Boundaries aren’t about rigid rules or extreme restrictions: they’re about making intentional choices that support both your immediate needs and long-term goals.

Instead of labelling foods as “good” or “bad”, consider this question: “Does this food serve me right now, and does it align with my bigger picture?” What feels right at the moment may not fully align with your long-term goals, and that’s okay. Awareness, not perfection, is what fosters balance and growth. Every choice is an opportunity to learn and recalibrate.

Boundaries can also mean learning to say no: to unnecessary second helpings, to fad diets that promise quick fixes, or to societal pressures to eat a certain way. Trust your instincts and honour what works for you.

5. Be kind to yourself: Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of healthy eating is self-compassion. We often set unrealistic expectations for ourselves, aiming for perfection and beating ourselves up when we fall short.

Life is unpredictable. Some days, you’ll cook a nutritious home-made meal. Other days, you’ll grab fast food because you’re exhausted. Neither defines your worth or your health.

Celebrate small victories, like drinking more water or adding an extra serving of vegetables to your plate. Healthy eating is about consistency, not rigidity.

Remember: Eating healthy is a journey, not a destination. It’s about finding what works for your unique body and life, honouring the role food plays in your emotional and social well-being, and embracing flexibility along the way.

By focusing on the big picture, listening to your body, you can create a sustainable, joyful relationship with what you eat. Healthy eating isn’t about being perfect: it’s about nourishing yourself in every sense of the word.