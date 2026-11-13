Kamal Davar | India And The Refugee Crisis: A History Of Shelter Without A Law

In today’s fractured and fragmented world, a problem which encompasses both the humanitarian and security aspects and is growing, unmistakably, both in the region and globally is the problem of refugees. India is a unique country which has encountered the problem of refugees in various dimensions right from its independence. The dawn of freedom in August 1947 brought in, very regretfully, one of the largest human migration in history with millions of people migrating to India or Pakistan — that this division ushered in the most heinous of violence, deaths, rapes, kidnapping and destruction in myriad forms in the emerging two nations is a painful fact of human history when communities which had lived in peace for centuries immediately turned against each other and indulged in the worst forms of violence and brutality.

Coming to the current situation of refugees in India, it hosts more than 2,40,000 refugees and asylum seekers (official figures) but it lacks a formal domestic refugee law and all problem of refugee arrivals into India are dealt through temporary government policies and the Foreigners Act. It is pertinent to note that India is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol. All non-citizens without valid visas are governed by the Foreigners Act of 1946.This law treats refugees and illegal immigrants the same way and are principally governed by India’s general laws resting to foreigners.

By the end of 2025, reportedly over 117.8 million people were displaced worldwide. Since decades, India has offered refuge to persecuted communities — from Parsis of Persia a few centuries back, to thousands of Tibetans since 1959 and to Bangladeshis in the 1970s, to Sri Lankan Tamils in the 1980s and 1990s, to Afghans and Chakmas and more recently displaced people fleeing from Myanmar (primarily nearly 40,000 Rohingyas refugees and Chin refugees in Mizoram), Yemen, Sudan and other nations too. Despite not being a signatory to some of the international protocols for refugees, India has consistently displayed a humanitarian approach to human suffering borne out by the plight of refugees and even illegal immigrants.

Refugees all across many nations in today’s world — which you can call at war with itself — are increasing in number owing to a variety of reasons. Some of these causes are kinetic conflicts between nations, state collapse, persecution by the state, religious and ethnic differences, economic and climate stress — all these factors directly affect India’s development and security. A point also to note is that the distinction between refugees, asylum seekers, undocumented migrants have become increasingly blurred. Also, owing to the marked increase in numbers of these refugees or migrants or asylum seekers, problems concerning border management, organised crime, human trafficking, terrorism, social cohesion are on the rise. Importantly, overall national security concerns including law and order do get aggravated with such influx of population. A point which immediately comes to one’s mind is the drawback in India existing to holistically and uniformly deal with this problem is owing to the lack of a comprehensive national refugees’ law or policy framework.

Despite the absence of a Central policy framework, India has continued to shelter refugees from many parts of the world owing to India’s civilisational values and its overall humanitarian traditions. However, compassion must be governed by law and procedure. We should therefore adopt a central design principle, orderly protection — humane yet with clear rules and responsibilities. India must not forget that today its responses are ad hoc through executive orders or bilateral arrangements. At times judicial rulings, as pronounced, produce uneven outcomes and governance gaps in rulings on refugee issues.

Keeping a holistic approach in view, a flexible, rights respecting National Refugee Policy to provide legal clarity, operational convenience and integrated security safeguards should be adopted. Some suggested steps are, firstly, the adoption of a simple agreed upon and then published definitions for refugees, asylum seekers, irregular migrants, nature displaced people to facilitate categorisation, documents, entitlements and responsibilities. Secondly, implement a multi-layered rights-respected screening including biometrics, inter-agency intelligence checks and fair asylum interviews to protect genuine claimants. Thirdly, formalise an India-UNHCR partnership through a secure MOU for data sharing and technical cooperation with robust privacy and security safeguards. Importantly, non-refoulement should be included among our legal safeguards, that those seeking refuge in India owing to repression in their native countries are not forcibly sent back.

In addition to the above measures, federal-state coordination should be strengthened by establishing state refugee coordination cells, allocating central funding and posting sensitive officials well trained in humanitarian law. In addition, local integration should be prioritised through livelihood, skills training and mixed community initiatives to reduce friction, exploitation and radicalisation risks. The state must communicate clearly with the public and explain the policy’s highlights, security measures and the economic and social benefits of managed integration to build trust.

For immediate action, the Centre may consider authorising an inter-ministerial task force including UNHCR and state representatives to draft a National Refugee Policy template and enforce a well-conceived policy keeping in mind both humanitarian and national security aspects. India must step up its vigilance and intelligence measures especially in its strategically critical North East especially with now restive Bangladesh warming up to Pakistan who will consistently endeavour to create security problems for India. A watch on the US CIA activities in this region is also seriously warranted.

As it is in its DNA, India will remain humane and hospitable but in a manner that it does not harm itself in any way. India keeping its civilisational values in mind must combine compassion, however with responsibility towards national interests.

This troubled world is beset with countless global problems which require global solutions. Handling of refugees, as another intractable problem, should not be added to this growing list of global woes.