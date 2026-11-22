It will be stating the obvious when we recall that never since the end of World War 2 has the world been so much at war with itself. Many kinetic conflicts are raging at unexpected places, the world vastly fragmented, unprecedented geopolitical churning taking place, severe energy crisis impacting the whole world in some way or the other, global supply chains disrupted and wars continuing with unabated fury. A dispassionate analysis will reveal that there are going to be no clear winners in the ongoing conflicts — destruction and human misery without any tangible reasons is being unleashed indiscriminately owing to the misplaced ambitions of individual leaders to whom their personal interests transcend national interests or even human calling. We are living in troubled times with no end in sight. The US-Israel military campaign against Iran, launched in late Feb 2026 has not delivered the swift political transformation its architects may have planned for; on the other hand, it has exposed the limits of coercive power, deepened economic insecurity and raised the political costs of foreign policy adventurism. Thus, it is imperative that we in India remain ready — politically, militarily, technologically and economically to tackle any challenges to our security, sovereignty and well-being.

With so much geopolitical churning underway, alliances between many nations appear to be the flavour of the season. The last two on the cards has been the Mecca Accord (signed on August 7, 2026, and headquartered in Riyadh) between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan which appears to have raised many hackles in the region including in India. The other one whose impact, perhaps, has not be analysed fully so far has been the Badr MoU between Turkey and Pakistan again and also includes Qatar and Indonesia. Both these alliances differ in concept and content as understood from the wordings of these alliances as spelt out publicly — but the fact remains that they will, in all certainty impact India.

Traditionally, India has not been much into alliances as it had followed the principles of non-alignment conceived by its first PM, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and adopted as a cardinal of our foreign policy by successive PMs even of different political hues — even today India endeavours to follow the principle of multi-alignment. Both non-alignment and multi-alignment have as their main pillar strategic autonomy which is undoubtedly the best policy for India. However, India’s western adversary, Pakistan, has since its inception been a willing member of many military pacts like the SEATO, CENTO, the Baghdad Pact, etc. With India’s major adversary China, Pakistan is very strongly militarily and economically aligned. And now having played an interlocutor in the ongoing US cum Israel vs Iran conflict, Pakistan with its precarious financial state has naturally found it wise and expedient to join up with these two Islamic-oriented alliances, the Mecca Accord and the Badr MoU.

The Mecca Accord includes a 16-article framework featuring a Nato Article 5 style collective defence clause, intelligence sharing, counter terrorism and defence cooperation. It builds on the earlier Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Turkey and Pakistan signed in August 2025. Each nation is directed to assist each other militarily if attacked by any other nation. There are reports which no one could ever dream of — that even Shia Iran may be invited to join this predominantly Sunni Islamic gathering. Any way this Accord represents a major diplomatic shift in the Middle East. It signals that Saudi Arabia is willing to engage Iran through a structured regional framework rather than relying only on US led security arrangements as hitherto fore. For Iran such an accord, in case they are officially called, and Iran agrees to join it, would be strategically valuable. It could reduce isolation, legitimise Iran’s regional role and weaken the narrative that Iran is a permanent outlier. A cursory look reveals that there is no anti India agenda on the surface as regards the Mecca Accord jointly but Pakistan will definitely try to push its own agenda and positioning vis a vis India using Saudi financial assistance to it and exploiting Turkey’s technological prowess and obtaining military hardware from them. The Accord clearly spells out the parameters of joint military assistance to each other.

On the other hand, the Badr MoU is a quadrilateral defence-industrial cooperation agreement signed on 21 Oct 2026 in Doha, Qatar between Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar and Indonesia. There are no mutual defence obligations spelt out officially between these signatories unlike in the Mecca Accord. In a nutshell, the Badr MoU does not pose an immediate military threat or act as a collective security bloc against India but it introduces several strategic and commercial considerations for Delhi. However, some basic aspects are reasonably clear as to the implications of this MoU. Turkey will provide to its members defence technology, military equipment, drones, vehicles and its Nato experiences. Pakistan will offer manufacturing facilities, technical personnel and seek to obtain whatever it can from its fellow members. Qatar will provide financial support and investment backing. Indonesia will provide its defence industry cooperation and manufacturing expansion as required. Come what may, this grouping will definitely strengthen Pakistan’s overall defence capability. India will have to be careful that Indonesia, to whom India is exporting Brahmos and Astra missiles, does not share confidential tech data with other members of this alliance. Solid tech firewalls will have to be ensured by India.

In summation, the larger message is clear, which is that the Middle East is beginning to negotiate its own security architecture with Iran at the table rather than outside it and with US influence decidedly on the decline. India must re-energise its own direct relationships with the principal players wherever to ensure its energy security and the freedom of navigation for its vast trade institutions.