The National Suicide Prevention Strategy, launched in 2022, aims to cut India’s suicide mortality rate by 10 per cent by 2030. Tele-MANAS, the national tele-mental health programme, has handled more than 34 lakh calls as of March 2026 and operates in 20 languages. These efforts show growing recognition of mental health as a public health concern. However, the suicide figures also raise questions about how far prevention efforts reach and how well they work.

India recorded 1,70,746 suicides in 2024, marginally lower than the 1,71,418 in 2023. The 0.4% decline offers little comfort. Student suicides rose 4.3%, from 13,892 to 14,488, the highest annual figure recorded by the NCRB. Students accounted for 8.5% of all suicides, and the number is nearly 80% higher than the 8,068 recorded in 2014. The continuing rise in student suicides, despite a marginal decline in the overall figure, points to gaps in India’s prevention efforts. Addressing them requires reliable data, accessible mental healthcare and enforceable safeguards in educational institutions.

The National Crime Records Bureau’s figures are based on cases reported to the police. They do not fully measure suicidal behaviour. Stigma, family reluctance to report deaths and difficulty in classifying cases affect the count. The extent of under-reporting is hard to establish. Hence, the figures should be read as an indication of the problem and supplemented with data on suicide attempts. The causes recorded by the police need similar caution. They note an immediate circumstance, not the chain of events behind a death. Examination failure, for example, may coexist with family expectations, financial pressure, fear of disappointing parents, isolation or untreated mental illness. The ministry of education lists career problems, isolation, abuse, violence, family difficulties and mental disorders as associated factors. Blaming examination stress alone is inadequate.

Suicide should also not be treated as a settled individual choice. Personal autonomy matters, but clinical evidence shows that suicidal crises can be acute and may pass, even when the underlying distress needs sustained care. Follow-up research has found that most people who survive a suicide attempt do not later die by suicide. In Sri Lanka, restrictions on highly hazardous pesticides were followed by a substantial fall in suicide mortality, which shows the value of limiting access to lethal means. Timely intervention can save lives.

However, India’s capacity to provide such support is inadequate. The National Mental Health Survey of 2015-16 estimated that 10.6% of adults had a current mental health condition and found a treatment gap of about 84.5%. Most people who needed care did not receive it. The survey also estimated a 77% deficit in psychiatrists. Though dated, these figures point to a continuing shortage. Surely, specialist training must expand, alongside mental healthcare in primary services, where early identification and referral are possible. The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, is a welcome step. It recognises a right to mental healthcare and presumes that a person who attempts suicide is under severe stress, which limits punishment. But policy must translate into accessible services and measurable outcomes. The government, for instance, could publish data on Tele-MANAS referrals, completed consultations, and follow-up. Of course, the number of calls shows reach, but not how many callers eventually receive treatment.

A helpline is often the first point of contact, but cannot replace sustained professional care. Callers needing psychiatric assessment or counselling must be connected to accessible and affordable services. This requires district-level referral networks linking helplines, primary health centres and hospitals, with follow-up to prevent people from falling through the gaps. Without such continuity, helplines risk remaining isolated interventions rather than becoming part of a comprehensive prevention system.

Educational institutions also have a major responsibility. In July 2025, the Supreme Court issued 15 nationwide directions requiring schools, colleges and coaching centres to provide qualified counsellors, confidential support, referral protocols and staff training. They also prohibit public shaming and academic segregation, and mandate safer residential environments and harassment-reporting systems. Besides, state governments, universities and regulators must monitor compliance and publish anonymised annual reports. Crucially, counselling cannot mean assigning an untrained faculty member. Additionally, academic calendars, assessment schedules, grievance redressal, hostel supervision and teacher conduct also need regular review, with clear and confidential complaint mechanisms for students and parents. However, it is quite unfortunate that recent RTI disclosures have revealed a serious implementation gap: several IITs fall short of the UGC-recommended ratio of one mental health professional for every 500 students. IIT (BHU), for instance, has just two counsellors for nearly 9,500 students.

Prevention must begin before students reach a breaking point. Institutions need to recognise prolonged distress, repeated absenteeism and behavioural changes, responding with sensitive engagement rather than surveillance or disciplinary action. Students must be able to seek help without fearing consequences for their academic records or future prospects. Building this trust is as important as providing counselling facilities.

Importantly, the Union and state governments must adequately fund these obligations. The National Suicide Prevention Strategy will only remain an aspiration without budgets, measurable targets and public reporting. States can adapt implementation to local needs, but national standards should ensure that access to support does not depend on where a student studies. The media, too, has an important role. The World Health Organisation advises against sensational language, photographs, or detailed descriptions of methods, and recommends including information on where to seek help. So, responsible reporting should be standard practice.

Finally, while policy alone cannot remove every source of distress, prevention is definitely within the reach of public action. All that it requires is reliable information, accessible treatment, accountable institutions and communities that take distress seriously.









P. John J. Kennedy is former professor and dean, Christ University, Bengaluru