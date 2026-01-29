John J. Kennedy | Newspapers as Part of Education: Will Rajasthan Move Set Off a Trend in India?

A recent decision by the Rajasthan government to make reading of newspapers mandatory in government schools may seem ordinary at first. Ten minutes in the morning assembly. Two newspapers – one Hindi, one English. A few new words and a brief discussion on current events. However, behind this small reform lies a powerful idea -- education must prepare students not only for exams and jobs, but for responsible citizenship in a democracy. The practice itself is not new. For decades, many schools had encouraged newspaper reading informally. Students often read headlines during assemblies, reflecting an instinctive belief that current affairs mattered. What makes the Rajasthan initiative significant is its formal mandate.

By institutionalising the practice, the state affirms that civic awareness is not optional, but central to schooling.

In recent years, education policy in India has focused heavily on employability, skills and rankings. While important, these cannot be the sole aim of education. Societies progress not just through degrees and jobs, but through citizens who are socially sensitive, politically aware and capable of critical thinking. A technically skilled yet socially indifferent youth is poorly equipped to understand or serve society. This is where regular newspaper reading matters.

Newspapers expose students to real events -- parliamentary debates, social movements, court judgments, global conflicts, economic decisions and everyday struggles. They help students see society not as a textbook idea, but as a living reality which is unfolding each day.

In a democracy, awareness is essential. Citizens have rights, but they also have duties. Voting, questioning authority, engaging in public debate, and holding institutions accountable require basic political knowledge. For first-time voters especially, political awareness is crucial. Without it, choices are often driven by emotion, identity or misinformation, rather than informed judgment. Reading newspapers from a young age will help students understand how policies affect lives and how decisions taken today shape tomorrow.

One of the worrying trends on many campuses today is political indifference. Many students feel politics is dirty, irrelevant, or not worth engaging with. This cynicism does not emerge naturally; it grows from a lack of exposure and engagement. When political discussions are discouraged in schools and colleges in the name of neutrality or discipline, students graduate without the ability or the confidence to form independent opinions. Democracy weakens when young citizens are uninformed or disengaged. Educational institutions must therefore encourage informed debate and dissent. Avoiding so-called “controversial” topics may seem safe, but it comes at a cost.

Students need spaces where they can discuss current events, debate ideas, and even disagree, of course, peacefully and respectfully. Newspapers offer a safe entry point. An editorial discussion or a debate on a policy issue teaches students that disagreement need not lead to hostility, and that democracy thrives on dialogue.

At the heart of social and political awareness lies critical thinking. Reading news regularly trains students to compare perspectives, question narratives, and identify bias. It encourages them to ask: Why is this happening? Who benefits? Who is left out? Such skills are vital in an age of social media, where misinformation spreads faster than facts. Without critical thinking, students become easy targets for propaganda and polarisation.

Understanding social realities also requires historical and contextual knowledge. For instance, issues like caste inequality, gender discrimination, and regional disparities cannot be understood in isolation. Newspapers often link present events to historical injustices and constitutional principles.

Awareness about leaders like Dr B. R. Ambedkar and the struggles that shaped India’s Constitution helps students appreciate why certain protections and policies exist. Ignorance of this context breeds prejudice and simplistic opinions. This becomes particularly important in debates around reservation and social justice. Many students oppose affirmative action without really understanding its historical necessity or contemporary relevance. Regular engagement with news exposes them to data on under-representation in education, and the bureaucracy, the judiciary and the media. Informed opinions emerge only when students understand both privilege and disadvantage, rather than reacting to slogans or half-truths. The idea of “merit” itself cannot be understood without social awareness. Merit is often shaped by access to good schools, supportive environments, and economic stability, not just by individual effort. Newspapers help students see how systemic barriers affect opportunities. Without this understanding, public debates become shallow, unfair and divisive.

Classroom learning must connect with what students see in real-world developments. As current affairs enter classrooms, learning becomes meaningful. For example, discussions on elections, budgets, social movements or court verdicts could build empathy and tolerance, helping students see how theory meets practice and how their lives are linked to larger social processes. Experiential learning, research shows, deepens this awareness. Volunteering, community engagement and service-learning expose students to social realities firsthand. Paired with informed reading, these experiences turn knowledge into understanding and concern into responsibility. In today’s polarised world, media literacy is vital. Critical newspaper reading teaches students to verify facts, interpret data, and resist sensationalism, countering prejudice, stereotypes and divisive narratives.

Educational institutions carry a moral responsibility. Schools and colleges do not just train workers; they shape citizens. When social and political awareness is neglected, it often results in the misuse of rights, intolerance, and social fragmentation. The Rajasthan initiative acknowledges this duty by institutionalising a practice that once depended on individual schools or committed teachers, reviving an older educational wisdom suited to today’s democratic needs.

Disconnected from public life, students would become passive, misinformed and insensitive citizens. So, staying informed through reading, discussion, and critical thinking is not a luxury today but a necessity for democracy and social justice. In this sense, ten minutes with a newspaper may be among the most valuable lessons a school can provide.