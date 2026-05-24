John J. Kennedy | Neet Paper Leak & Cancellation Signals Systemic Failure, Collapse

The cancellation of the Neet-UG 2026 is not merely another administrative embarrassment. It is the public collapse of a system that promised fairness and meritocracy but has delivered anxiety, inequality and institutional failure.

More than 22 lakh students sat for this examination, believing that years of sacrifice would finally be judged through a credible national process. Instead, the government was forced to scrap the exam after investigators found significant overlaps between the actual question paper and a “guess paper” circulated through paid WhatsApp groups. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, itself admitted that the sanctity of the exam had been thoroughly compromised. That admission matters because this is no longer just about a criminal conspiracy. It is about the collapse of institutional credibility, and the question of whether that credibility was ever as robust as we were told.

What the Neet crisis exposes, more than anything, is the dangerous fragility of India’s obsession with hyper-centralised examinations. What was sold as “One Nation, One Exam” has, in practice, become one nation, one catastrophic point of failure. A single breach now destabilises the futures of millions simultaneously. This is not an unforeseen accident. The early warning signs were plain. After the 2024 Neet scandal, a committee headed by former Isro chairman K. Radhakrishnan reportedly recommended major structural reforms, including computer-based testing, multiple exam sessions, stronger digital safeguards, and decentralised security mechanisms. Thankfully, the government has now agreed to computer-based testing.

The committee explicitly flagged that transporting physical question papers across thousands of centres creates enormous vulnerabilities. Most of those recommendations were delayed, diluted or quietly shelved. The authorities recognised the risks and chose administrative convenience over structural reform.

For years, Neet was projected as a reform that would eliminate corruption in medical admissions, standardise merit, and democratise opportunity. The reality has been different. The exam may be uniform, but the conditions producing candidates are profoundly unequal. A student from an elite CBSE institution in Kota or Chennai equipped with expensive coaching, English-language fluency, and years of specialised preparation does not compete on equal terms with a rural government school student from Bihar or Odisha. Equality of examination is emphatically not equality of opportunity. This was precisely the concern repeatedly raised by states like Tamil Nadu, whose opposition was routinely dismissed as political resistance or anti-merit populism. The criticism was rooted in a serious structural argument: a centralised examination system inevitably privileges students trained within certain educational ecosystems while disadvantaging others. Time has largely vindicated that fear.

The Neet has not dismantled inequality. It has reorganised inequality around access to coaching.

Medical entrance preparation has evolved into a gigantic commercial industry. Entire cities survive on Neet anxiety. Families spend lakhs on residential coaching centres, repeat batches, test series and personalised mentoring. Students begin preparation years in advance, often sacrificing their adolescence entirely. Ironically, a reform introduced to curb commercialisation in admissions has produced unprecedented commercialisation in examination preparation. And when a single exam becomes the gateway to nearly every medical seat in the country, the incentives for malpractice become enormous. Paper leaks are no longer isolated acts of cheating.

They are organised economic enterprises, the logical product of a system that concentrates extraordinary power in a single high-stakes event.

The NTA, meanwhile, has become an overburdened super-agency handling Neet, JEE, CUET, UGC-NET, and multiple other national examinations. Every glitch or security breach now affects millions simultaneously. The problem is not simply incompetence. It is structural overconcentration of power and responsibility. No institution, however well-run, can indefinitely sustain such massive centralisation without periodic breakdown.

There is also a larger question India continues to avoid: should the entire future of a student be reduced to performance in a single high-pressure examination? Medicine is not a profession based solely on MCQ elimination and memory-based recall. It requires empathy, ethical judgment, communication, resilience, and sustained intellectual maturity. However, twelve years of schooling are effectively compressed into one examination day. Even the so-called objectivity of Neet has grown unstable. Every year brings fresh disputes over paper difficulty, cut-offs, grace marks or administrative irregularities. The system that promised certainty now produces recurring litigation and confusion.

Sadly, the cruellest burden falls on the students. The emotional devastation caused by this cancellation cannot be dismissed as collateral inconvenience. Many aspirants had already endured multiple attempts. Some relocated to coaching hubs far from home. Others came from families that had exhausted their savings. At least one student is reported to have committed suicide after the cancellation. For these students and their families, this is not merely a delayed exam. It is the collapse of years of sacrifice.

Yet accountability within the system remains remarkably thin. Whenever scandals emerge, responsibility diffuses conveniently across logistics vendors, local officials, private contractors and criminal intermediaries. Institutional accountability rarely travels upward. Arrests are showcased, committees are announced and structural reform remains painfully slow.

India truly needs a more honest conversation than the one it is currently having. Surely, the answer is not the uncritical defence of a collapsing centralised model, nor is it the simple abolition of national standards. What is needed is a layered admissions framework that balances national benchmarks with regional flexibility, weights school performance alongside entrance scores, and spreads both infrastructure and risk across multiple testing windows. Above all, we must abandon the illusion that centralisation guarantees fairness. In a country of deep educational inequality, it tends to guarantee the opposite. And when millions of young people lose faith in the process that decides their futures, the crisis is no longer merely educational.

The writer is retired professor and former dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at Christ University in Bengaluru