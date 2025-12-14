John J. Kennedy | Beyond American Dreams: Indians Doing A Rethink On Study Abroad Plan

For decades, studying abroad meant one destination for many Indian families -- the United States.

The plan was almost ritualistic -- secure admission, take an education loan that stretched household budgets, pray for a visa, and trust that work experience, residency, and even citizenship would follow. That script was so deeply embedded in the middle-class imagination that the American university route was a default pathway. However, over the last couple of years, that assumption has begun to crumble under the weight of policy unpredictability, lengthy visa queues, and a more intense global climate surrounding migration.

Let us now take a closer look at the numbers to understand the current landscape. In 2024, an estimated 13.36 lakh Indian students were pursuing higher education overseas. Of them, Canada hosted approximately 4.27 lakh, while the United States accounted for around 3.38 lakh. The UK had about 1.85 lakh and Australia 1.22 lakh Indian students. However, in 2024, the number of students leaving India fell by nearly 15 per cent, compared to 2023, from 8.95 lakh to 7.6 lakh, as reported by the Bureau of Immigration. The decline was visible across major destinations, though not uniformly. Still, the trend reveals a significant shift -- even the United States, once considered the unquestioned first choice, is now being scrutinised more thoughtfully by Indian students.

Parallel to this slowdown, other destinations are gaining attraction. Germany is the finest example. In the 2023-24 winter semester, German universities hosted 49,483 Indian students, a 15.1 per cent increase from the previous year and nearly double the figure from five years ago. Indians now form the largest international student group in the country. The drivers are clear: low or zero tuition at many public universities, robust engineering and research ecosystems, and post-study work pathways that are less opaque than the H-1B lottery. France, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries are also attracting more Indian students, with English-medium programmes in technology, business analytics, design, AI, and sustainability, often backed by scholarships. The standardisation of quality across many European public universities reduces the risk of paying premium fees for a mediocre degree, a risk that Indian students have occasionally faced in the United States.

Why this rebalancing? Because the American visa process now feels like a gamble. Even academically strong applicants face unpredictable outcomes, long queues, and sudden rejections.

Add rising tuition, soaring rents in cities, and a weakening rupee, and the US route suddenly looks far riskier than it once did. More than admission, the calculation is about the total cost, post-study work feasibility, and the realistic odds of migration.

So, the shift of Indian students to look beyond the US can be beneficial. By consciously widening their lens, students not only manage financial and visa-related risks, but they also discover alternative pathways with equal or better career potential. Germany, for instance, offers affordability, structured post-study work visas, and a growing Indian peer community. The Netherlands, Sweden and Finland emphasise research-led programmes in emerging fields such as AI, clean energy, and sustainability. West Asian countries, including the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, are investing heavily in STEM education, hosting branch campuses of major Western universities, and providing job-seeker or long-term residence visas tied to skills.

Singapore, while highly selective, provides access to a growing Asian market and stable work pathways. By diversifying their options, students reduce dependence on a single country or system and create multiple avenues to achieve their career and life goals.

Of course, the traditional Anglo-American destinations haven’t disappeared, but they no longer enjoy unquestioned primacy. Canada, Australia, and the UK remain attractive, yet the risk-return equation has shifted. Visa rules, living costs, post-study work rights, and settlement norms must all be evaluated along with academic reputation. What was once a straightforward aspiration has evolved into a comparative exercise in risk, return and sustainability. In this context, the decision to look beyond the US is as much about pragmatism as opportunity.

Another noticeable shift is in how students pursue foreign education. Twinning programmes allow them to split their degree between India and abroad, easing the cost and reducing visa risks.

Many now choose hybrid models, such as one year online and one year on campus, or short, job-oriented courses. These flexible formats enable students to gain global exposure without straining their finances, allowing them to build a varied educational profile instead of relying on a single destination. The evidence of change is clear. The number of Indian students overseas increased from approximately 9.07 lakh in 2022 to 13.36 lakh in 2024. Interest remains high, but the choices are wider. The old US-centred dream has shifted to multiple destinations, as students now compare courses, job prospects, and costs with far greater care. Studying abroad is no longer a status symbol. It’s a strategic investment.

This does not render the United States irrelevant. Thousands of Indian students continue to aspire to study there. It’s just that the path has narrowed, and the cost-benefit ratio is harsher. The old assumption of inevitability is gone. For parents and students, the shift is both philosophical and practical – all the decisions must be strategic, not sentimental. Understandably, therefore, the focus is on the afterlife of the degree -- debt load, employability, visa security, and long-term alignment with career and life goals. It is appreciable that Indian students have learnt to balance aspiration, practicality and opportunity. In such a scenario, looking beyond the US undoubtedly promises much greater resilience and better alignment with personal, academic and career goals.

The writer is retired professor and former dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at Christ University in Bengaluru