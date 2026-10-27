Gurjit Singh | EU’s Strategic Plan Clashes With Competing Priorities

The European Union summit in Brussels on October 15-16 exposed the central paradox of Europe today: it recognises the need to act as a strategic power, but remains divided over the costs, compromises and transfers of authority that such a role demands. Europe wants to defend Ukraine, rebuild its industrial competitiveness, strengthen its military capabilities and reduce strategic dependence on external powers. Yet its members disagree over who should pay, which priorities deserve precedence, and how far national interests should yield to collective imperatives.

This is more than a disagreement over budgets or policy choices. It tests whether the European Union can translate its considerable economic weight into geopolitical influence. The pressures reinforce each other: security demands require greater spending; industrial renewal requires affordable energy and investment; economic resilience demands difficult choices over China; and political cohesion is undermined by disputes over migration and national sovereignty. The summit acknowledged these challenges but struggled to reconcile them. It revealed the gap between Europe’s strategic ambitions and its capacity for collective action. The critical question is whether the Union can bridge that gap before external pressures and internal divisions further erode its influence.

Ukraine and the challenge of sustained support

The summit reiterated support for Ukraine and the need to maintain pressure on Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the discussions, emphasising Ukraine's continuing requirements for military and financial assistance as winter approached.

Ukraine estimates its funding gap at around €70 billion for 2027, presenting a formidable challenge for the EU. The European Commission intends to mobilise substantial resources, but the mechanism for doing so remains unclear. Continued uncertainty over American support adds to the problem.

Germany’s position will be particularly important. Chancellor Friedrich Merz must reconcile his country’s financial responsibilities with its European ambitions, while managing domestic fiscal pressures. France, meanwhile, advocates stronger European defence capabilities as a long-term security imperative.

The EU budget: ambitions without adequate resources

The summit failed to reach agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034, leaving one of the Union’s most consequential challenges unresolved. The competing priorities are clear. Europe wants to spend more on defence, innovation, competitiveness and Ukraine while continuing to support agriculture and regional development. Yet the resources available cannot easily accommodate all these demands.

Germany, the largest net contributor, favours fiscal discipline and efficient spending. France wants greater investment in European industrial capabilities. Countries dependent on cohesion funding are reluctant to accept cuts to their allocations. Reaching agreement on the budget will require difficult compromises. Member states must demonstrate a willingness to fund collective ambitions, potentially at the expense of competing domestic priorities.

China and the dilemma of economic security

Europe’s increasingly assertive stance towards China reflects growing anxiety over subsidised imports, excess manufacturing capacity and the resulting vulnerabilities of European industry. Germany’s evolving position is particularly significant. German businesses have traditionally valued access to the Chinese market, but concerns about competition and strategic dependence are increasingly influencing policy.

Europe must reconcile two objectives: preserving commercial engagement with China while protecting its industrial capabilities and reducing excessive dependence. Protectionist measures could raise costs and provoke Chinese countermeasures. Ignoring the problem, however, could accelerate the decline of European manufacturing.

The summit reinforced the case for trade-defence measures but did not resolve the underlying contradiction. Europe must decide how to protect its economic interests without undermining the commercial relationships many of its industries depend on.

Competitiveness: recognising the problem is only the beginning

One of the summit’s more constructive outcomes was its emphasis on competitiveness. European leaders acknowledged that the single market remains fragmented, regulatory burdens constrain businesses, capital markets are inadequately integrated and high energy costs since the war in Ukraine have weakened industrial productivity. These weaknesses have become more consequential as European companies compete with American rivals that benefit from deep capital markets and Chinese manufacturers that combine industrial productivity with substantial state support.

Efforts to simplify regulation, deepen the single market and strengthen Europe’s industrial and technological capabilities are therefore welcome. But reducing bureaucracy is easier said than done, and dismantling national barriers requires political will that has often been lacking.

Europe must also reconcile its climate ambitions with the need for affordable energy.

Migration and West Asia: persistent divisions

Migration remains a deeply divisive issue. Several member states are demanding stricter border controls in response to domestic political pressures.

The crisis in West Asia and maritime security also featured in the discussions. Disruptions to shipping and energy supplies could raise inflationary pressures and affect Europe’s external trade. The crisis exposed the limits of European influence in regional conflicts. Member states remain divided over their approach to the United States and regional powers, preventing the emergence of a coherent European strategy.

These divisions matter especially as Europe seeks to establish itself as a more independent geopolitical actor. Strategic autonomy requires not merely greater defence expenditure but also the ability to formulate and implement a common foreign policy.

The roles of Europe’s major powers

Germany and France remain central to any attempt to overcome these difficulties, but both face domestic constraints. Germany must balance fiscal prudence with the demands of supporting Ukraine, strengthening defence and revitalising industry. France continues to advocate European strategic autonomy and stronger defence capabilities, but its influence will depend on its ability to build workable coalitions while addressing its own budgetary problems.

Italy’s concerns about migration and Mediterranean security shape the broader debate, while Poland’s proximity to the war in Ukraine makes it a particularly vocal advocate of European security. The European Commission must reconcile these national priorities and translate political commitments into legislation, funding and implementation.

The difficulty is that governments can agree on common objectives while disagreeing over the national contributions and compromises required to achieve them. This is the central weakness the summit exposed.

What does this mean for India?

The EU is an important economic partner for India and could become an increasingly significant strategic pole in an international order marked by uncertainty in relations with both the United States and China. A more competitive and autonomous Europe would expand India’s options in trade, technology and investment.

The India-EU free trade agreement could provide a foundation for a more ambitious partnership. European investment and technological capabilities could support India’s development in defence production, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy and advanced manufacturing. As Europe seeks to reduce excessive dependence on China, India could offer an important alternative in selected supply chains and industrial partnerships.

However, the opportunities are not automatic. European industrial protectionism and carbon-related regulations can create difficulties for Indian exporters. Differences over energy and geopolitics also complicate the relationship. India’s continued engagement with Russia, for instance, sits uneasily with Europe’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

The road ahead

The Brussels summit was neither a major success nor a failure. It recognised the urgency of improving competitiveness, supporting Ukraine and strengthening European industry. It did not resolve how to finance these ambitions, bridge differences over energy and migration, or translate broad agreement into a common strategic approach.

The fundamental question is not whether European leaders understand the challenges confronting them. The question is whether the Union’s 27 members can agree on how to fund their shared ambitions and accept the compromises collective action demands.

The coming months will reveal whether the summit laid the groundwork for a more capable Europe or merely postponed difficult decisions into 2027. For India, the distinction matters. A Europe that combines economic strength with strategic cohesion would be a more dependable partner in an uncertain world.