Farrukh Dhondy | Why is Elon Musk giving support to sexual predators & ‘groomers’ in UK?

“Birds they say sing and twitter

Their sounds to me are music’s litter

Animals moo and woof

Communication’s disproof

The wind makes leaves go swish

Vegetation making a wish?”

From Haq-Kal Baddi-hapheen, by Bachchoo

Perhaps Elon Musk in his dreams alters his name to Elon Musketeer and, like those valiants before him, goes charging at windmills, calling them giant devils -- or hang on -- was that Elon Muskwihote? Sorry, I get my literary references mixed up nowadays. It’s not surprising -- in the age of Twittering on X we don’t write books to make a point. We use a few words of abuse which suffice.

Musk says heist the free-speech bull-shitter extraordinaire. True.

When last year a deranged teenager in Stockport murdered three girl children in a dance class, right-wing anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim provocateurs urged people to attack and even burn down the refuges where the government housed asylum seekers. They also urged attacks on all Muslims.

Riots resulted and brave Elon, thousands of miles away in the United States, characterised the fascistic riots as “civil war”. Maybe he has never heard of Oliver Cromwell and prefers to read tweets on X rather than, say, Dostoevsky’s novels. To each his own.

Musk has no business or stake in Britain’s present or future but he audaciously assumes to not just express mendacious and meddling opinions, but to resort to the illiterate abuse of a pioneering MP and attacking the Labour government and Prime Minister.

That he is against the Labour Party government of Britain is not surprising. Over the last year, having endorsed Donald Trump for President, he has kept the company of Nigel Farage, leader of UK’s far-right Reform Party. It began life as the Brexit Party but now has ambitions, using its anti-immigrant and undeclared but clandestine, anti-Muslim stance, to overtake the Tories, now led by Kemi Badenoch, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, in the forthcoming elections.

Musk declared that he would help Farage do this by giving him and the Reform Party a billion dollars. That was a few weeks ago. Since then, however, their cosy relationship has ruptured. Why? Because Musk, again from the other side of the Atlantic, had declared that one Tommy Robinson, a British fascist thug who has been jailed for contempt of court after lying accusations against a teenage Syrian youth, is a “political prisoner” and should be immediately released.

Even supporters of Farage’s Reform Party would balk at this description of Tommy R, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and so Farage was quick to distance himself from Musk’s nonsensical demand.

Musk, this self-anointed apostle of free speech, doesn’t like to be contradicted and he immediately denounced Farage as unfit to be the leader of Reform, intending that such a post on X would mobilise Reform members to ditch his former friend. As P.G. Wodehouse would say: “O the troops of Midian prowl and prowl…”

So, gentle reader, to the latest lying conceit of this megalomaniacal, delusionary American billionaire. He has publicly called Jess Phillips, one of Britain’s most conscientious MPs and a champion of women’s rights and a courageous defender over decades of victims of sexual and domestic abuse, “a rape genocide apologist”.

Why? Well, since about 2010 or so it came to light that in Rotherham, Telford, Oxford and other cities in England gangs of men of Pakistani origin were grooming mostly white, vulnerable girls -- drugging and using them in ways that can be called, under any definition, rape. The gangs were exposed and the then head of the Crown Prosecution Service, Keir Starmer, appointed a Muslim to investigate, pursue and prosecute these “grooming gangs”.

Consequently, several of the gangs in several towns were apprehended, prosecuted and jailed.

There were numerous enquiries initiated by local government councils in the towns where the gangs operated enquiring into the possible failure of the care of these victims and the failure of the police to prevent or apprehend the criminal groomers.

The most significant of these enquiries was led by Prof. Alexis Ray, whose comprehensive report in 2022 made over 20 recommendations to prevent and tackle such abuse. The Conservative Party was then in government. They did absolutely nothing about the Ray enquiry recommendations. Nothing!

Now Elon Musk, again from some retreat in the US, and again inspired by his conviction that “Muslims” are criminally responsible for this sort of behaviour, calls for a national inquiry into British grooming gangs. The current leaders of the Tories and of Reform back up his calls for such a national inquiry.

Consequently, Prof. Jay steps forward and categorically says that any new inquiry would be procrastination and demands that the recommendations of her inquiry, which the Tory government absolutely ignored, should be implemented now!

Musk has then resorted to the absolutely false claim that Keir Starmer, when he led the Crown Prosecution Service, had instructed the police not to pursue the grooming gangs as this would alienate Muslim votes. This is as true as the “fact” that Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have all converted to Islam and are agents of ISIS.

Jess Philips has, after Musk’s nasty epithets and deranged demand that she be sent to prison, suffered renewed threats to her person and life. Her response was that Musk should concentrate on getting himself to Mars and staying there -- instead of pretending to be concerned about the welfare of British rape victims.