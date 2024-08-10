Farrukh Dhondy | Mobs rampage in UK after murder of 3 kids: But why talk of ‘civil war’?

“O Bachchoo, where did it all go wrong?

When you thought you were justified all the way along?

Beholders, though, have different eyes and thoughts

And fantasies they say they can even prove in courts!

--A million protests done -- nothing more to say

--And now it’s dusk, the trees deserted, the crows have flown away!

Who fear the dark will now kneel down and pray

O, Bachchoo yes, your dark hair has gradually turned grey…”

From Insaanity, by Bachchoo

Three children, the youngest just six years old, were brutally murdered, eight more and their two guardians injured at a dance class featuring the music of Taylor Swift. The killer was a 17-year-old wielding a scimitar in the residential street of the northern English town of Southport.

Purportedly in reaction, from the Midlands, Yorkshire, Lancashire and even Belfast in Northern Ireland, gangs of rioters have caused havoc -- minor when viewed sub specie aeternitatis -- but nasty -- and, in their specific focus, even “un-British”.

The Southport slaughter was the work of a young black man born in the UK whose parents were legal refugees from Rwanda. Though the police had identified him, they didn’t publicly state that he was a Muslim.

His motive for murdering the three young girls at a dance class -- if such a deed can even have what we classify as a “motive” -- has not been declared. There is some evidence that he was in some way associated with the Taylor Swift dance class.

Gentle reader, there is no response appropriate to the atrocity. The city of Southport mourned the loss of these utter, utter innocents. And then the nasty forces that have lain mostly dormant in Britain’s rat-holes emerged.

In ten or so cities, mobs of a few hundred attacked mosques and attempted to set fire to them. In Tamworth and Rotherham, the mobs gathered outside low-cost hotels which the government has requisitioned to house asylum seekers, smashing their windows, attempting to set fire to the buildings and even to enter them with, undoubtedly, sinister purpose.

In several incidents, isolated individuals were picked on by these mobs for appearing to have brown skin. In Hull in north-west England, a car with three Asian-looking men was cornered, the occupants pulled out and assaulted.

Mosques? Asylum-seekers’ refuges? Brown skins? Yes, gentle reader, you’ve gathered the fact that these mobs were people who were determinedly attacking Muslims, Muslim communities and asylum-seeking migrants or refugees.

The police confronted these mobs in every city where they gathered and encountered them as they burnt cars, dustbins and attacked police cordons with bottles, stones and sticks. The police controlled the mobs. They have made 400 arrests -- and counting.

Prime Minister Keirji, home secretary Yvette Cooper and other Cabinet members are watching the situation and are confident that the police have it in hand.

Nevertheless, an American fellow, a billionaire called Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, has used that platform to say that Britain is “on the brink of civil war!”.

I wonder if this Musk has an Amazon book account. I’m sure he can read and should catch up on the American “Civil War” and maybe even Cromwell’s British “civil war”. The only reason I allude to Musk’s illiterate nonsense is because Sir Keir Starmer’s office has condescended to respond, in some small way, to it.

It has, incidentally, made me wonder about the distinction between revolutions and “civil wars”. The Bolsheviks and Mao’s putsch were revolutions as they overthrew regimes. Cromwell chopped off Stuart’s head and was a revolution, though it’s historically known as a civil war. Abraham Lincoln’s fight with the southern states in America to abolish slavery is probably most appropriately called a civil war. So, get reading Elon!

The mobs causing fringe mayhem in Britain’s cities today are not aiming to replace the Labour government. No revolution, no civil war.

These are foolish, some Nazi-saluting, “far-right” delusionists, sheep who have been shepherded into rioting by social media calls to attack British Muslims and asylum-seekers because some of them have been sold the myth, through right-wing “influencers”, that the presence of Muslims and asylum-seekers on British soil led to the murder of the innocents.

So, who is propagating this social media instigation to riot? One culprit is a convicted right-winger called Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who calls himself “Tommy Robinson” and is at present living safely in Cyprus. He led a “fascistic” group called the English Defence League and is now certainly (yes, I have proof! And he makes no secret of it) in the pay of the Israeli state. He has urged his few British thousand-or-more supporters to launch the riots against Muslims.

Some of these supporters are just pathetic, deluded poor -- (victims of 14 years of Tory rule?) looking for people other than those who control social and economic policy, to blame. The rest are dedicated right-wingers who haven’t understood that British history indicates that they’ve never won.

Think Oswald Mosley, who made headlines and fell into oblivion? Then Enoch Powell, who concocted a racial platform and was exiled to Northern Ireland when no significant populace joined him on it. And even now, check noisy Nigel Farage -- a virtual loser with his xenophobic game.

Even with my brown skin (er… khaki?) I shall boldly walk the streets.

I’ve heard the fellow Musk wants to start intergalactic travel –so, good luck on Mars, Elon dear – and… er… stay there?