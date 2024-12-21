Farrukh Dhondy | Christmas seems to come earlier every year… amid the spirit of giving
“Shah Jahan was obsessed with his wife
Is the Taj a monument to her life
Or just to her death? --
A bitter life’s breath
And an icon to the poor worker’s strife?
Yes, they come to admire the Taj
For every tourist it is, by and large,
The best monument
The tour guides present
To the history-seeking entourage.”
From Monkey Bath, by Bachchoo
In Britain in recent years, Christmas comes earlier and earlier. This isn’t the consequence of the discovery of a new gospel proving that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December but rather on the 13th of November or thereabouts. No, it’s the retail trade cashing in on the sacred Christian observance of the birth of the saviour to sell, sell, sell!
Though one is entitled to sneer at whole populations being induced to buy Christmas trees at uncompetitive prices, to avail of false “bargains” and to hoard soon-redundant presents, one must appreciate the fact that the consumerist celebration kills off the Scrooge in millions of people and turns them into generous gifting fairies.
Then also there is the “plus” of people generously moved to donate to charities at Christmas -- and that not only on or around December 25, but for weeks and months before.
Of course, retailers, small and large, have not only expanded Christmas like the folded flexible bellows of an accordion, through the first weeks of December, but have stretched it into November and, in one article I read, written by an Anglican priest, a wedding party celebrated their October nuptials by singing Christmas carols.
Retailers have also invented “Days”. Valentine’s Day has its origin in Roman and Christian myth or history, But Mother’s Day? Or Father’s Day? Sister’s, Brother’s… Uncle’s? There is no doubt that dog, cat and budgerigar-food manufacturers and retailers will soon invent Dog’s Day (Isn’t there one already?
--Ed? Er… yes sir, it marks the rise of Sirius the “Dog Star”, known to us Parsis as “Tir! -- your humble savant, fd) “Cat Day” and “Twitter Day?” (Isn’t it called X now? --Ed)
But why blame the opportunist retailers? We colonials in India, millions of non-Christians, celebrate Christmas with gifts and stockings, chicken if not turkey, and we even sing the carols. I attribute that to our multi-religious nation celebrating each other’s festivals -- Christmas, Diwali, Id, Holi, Dussehra… come one, come all. Any excuse!
The only New Year, belonging to my minority Parsi community, popularly if mistakenly known as “Papayti”, hasn’t spread to the others. In my childhood the only Maratha Hindu individual who pretended to adopt the festival was a neighbourhood beggar who would accost Parsis in their finery going to the fire temple with “aamchi popety, aamchi popety”! A plea for a celebratory handout.
So, in celebration of Christmas, gentle reader, here’s a short Christmas story:
PIGEONS’ PICNIC
I
I was two years old; my sister was three
In the last year of the colonial Raj
I remember our Quetta house as large
And rambling -- though it probably
Was just an army cantonment bungalow.
They say that early memories distort
The size of things. I suppose David thought
Goliath was a mighty mountain though
He dropped him with a pebble from a sling.
That’s another story, this one’s about
A Christmas memory. I have no doubt
It has been subject to the distorting
Influences that a repeated tale
Is subject to -- distortion will prevail
II
My mum said for that Christmas she would bake
Zareen and me each a gingerbread man.
We promised, and in the kitchen, began
To knead the mixture and proceed to make
Two identical ginger-biscuit men
With black currant eyes and an icing grin
They looked enticing on the baking tin.
We were told we had to be patient when
They went into the oven. In a while
Mum pulled the baking tin out from the rack
And noticed that one of them had a crack
Oh horrors! Now she’d have to reconcile
One of us to accept imperfection
By persuading one of us the confection
III
Would crumble as soon as we took a bite.
In a flash the Judgement of Solomon
Occurred to Mum -- there needn’t just be one
Cracked ginger man -- that would lead to a fight
So, she cracked the other whole one in two
And offered us both the now-equal pair
Since both were cracked this wouldn’t be unfair
She thought this was the wisest thing to do.
We disagreed and started to howl
And scream and kick our legs along the floor --
And as we did our dad walked through the door.
His enquiring features turned to a scowl
“Exactly what the hell’s going on here?
Are these monsters bullying you my dear?”
IV
Our Mum explained to him what had occurred
We all could now see that her eyes were wet
Our Dad was furious, I’ll never forget
His gathered brow. He spoke a single word:
“Come!” he said gesturing to us to go
With him. He put the biscuits on a plate
Walked out of the back door, told us to wait
As there was something he wanted to show
Us. Then using his fingers and both thumbs
He crushed the biscuits saying “Let’s prepare
Our ginger men for those who want them -- where
They’ll be appreciated though they’re crumbs.”
He flung them on the roof with a quick flick
Saying “Kaboothars, have a great picnic!”