“Yes, a walk on the water generates faith

Such beliefs are but a spectre, a wraith

— On what is evident reality

O Bachchoo marvel at mud breeding leaves

Which nurture the creature who now conceives

—How, but not why, we have come to be!”

— From Brewed in the Paagal Pan by Bachchoo

UK’s current PM, Andy Burnham, recently attended a conference with the leaders of the European Union to negotiate a new relationship between Britain and Europe. Britain remained a member of the Union until, in 2016, David Cameron called a referendum on membership and a narrow majority, just over 51%, voted to leave.

The campaign he triggered was bitter. Cameron himself was in favour of ‘Remain’, and he called the referendum in the hope that Remain would win.

Boris Johnson on the other hand, was a Remainer, but calculated that the anti-Johnny Foreigner vote might just about prevail and he switched his allegiance to Leave and became one of its main advocates.

The most prominent Leaver was Nigel Farage who started the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) with the single policy of getting Britain out of the European Union. Their campaign, backed by Boris Johnson, spread what has now proved to be — let’s call it “disinformation” — perhaps not quite on the scale of Goebbels — about the millions that Britain would retrieve for the National Health Service each week if people voted Leave.

The Leave campaign’s slogans were chauvinistically ‘nationalist’. There was “take back control” with the subtext that we don’t want foreigners making regulations and laws that we have to follow, even if we have a prominent place at the table which makes those. Then there was the control of fishing waters — the implication that we don’t want all those alien fishing boats harvesting the cod and plaice off the coasts of Britain — our territorial waters….

What the Leave campaign didn’t want the voters to know in 2016 was the disastrous damage that leaving the EU would do to the British economy including restricting Britain’s control over international security, immigration control — of, say, boats crossing the English Channel with asylum seekers from Europe — and even of cultural opportunities for musicians and artists to avail of European venues and grants.

Burnham is being careful. He has negotiated several changes to the vengeful bureaucracy the EU imposed on Britain when (and perhaps because?) it voted to Leave. 45% of all British exports go to Europe. These have been subject to checks and form-filling of a punitive nature. Burnham’s desire for closer ties, backed now by up to 60% of British voters, has persuaded the leaders and spokespersons of the EU to co-operate and agree to closer union and even, in the intermediate, to alleviate the obstacles and bureaucracy of imports and exports of agro-products between the EU and the UK and the export of that 45% of British manufactures, which bring in a revenue of £89 billion.

Official agencies such as the Office for Budget Responsibility now estimate that rejoining the EU would boost the UK’s GDP by at least four per cent.

The abolition of customs checks and the cost of the bureaucracy on importing the vast amount of food that Britain does from the 30 European countries, will make the cost of food, and therefore the overall cost of living, cheaper.

Though Burnham won’t publicly say so — he evades all media and Opposition questions which put it to him directly — he wants Britain to rejoin the EU. The polls all say that if he initiates a referendum on the subject, there will almost certainly be a rerun of the bitter 2016 debate, but this time Rejoin, as opposed to Stay Out will win.

Several factors contribute to this conclusion. The damage that Brexit has done to the British economy and political and cultural life is considerable, and people now know it. Then there is the fact that ten years ago older voters brought about Leave’s victory. That generation is, even partially, naturally, dead (RIP?) and has been replaced in voting proportion by those who have grown from eight to 18 years old and don’t suffer from the prejudices and xenophobia that the older generation did.

Burnham, encouraged by these facts will almost certainly, in the Labour manifesto towards the 2029 general election, include an intention to hold a referendum on rejoining, with a promise to implement the democratic decision.

The cry-baby past Prime Ministers — Theresa May, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Rishi Sunak — some of whom are charlatans and liars, some Uncle Toms and Aunty Thomasinas, are all against such a referendum. They don’t want a democratically decided future, using the argument that 2016 was a democratically decisive past.

Gentle reader, I don’t manufacture anything and sell it to the EU; the price of imported strawberries doesn’t bother me much. My reasons for supporting Rejoin are abstractly political.

The EU was formed with the noble aim of never having wars within Europe again. Shouldn’t Britain share that aim? Standing alone is a thing of the past. Europe’s 30-something nations are the only counter to the hegemony of Trumpist USA, capitalist China, failingly-imperialist Russia, etc.

And then there’s the fact that the likes of Nigel Farage, already sinking in the polls, and his “Nazi” programmes will be subjected to the fires of the lower realms when Britain votes to rejoin.